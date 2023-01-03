ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CBS News

Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
The Spun

Damar Hamlin's Father Makes Plea To Fans

On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field before being transported to the hospital. Doctors sedated Hamlin and he's been listed in critical condition since Monday night. While...
saturdaytradition.com

Damar Hamlin update: Family of Buffalo Bills DB releases statement on hospitalization

Damar Hamlin was hospitalized late Monday night following an incident on Monday Night Football. A defender for the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin received CPR on the field before being transferred to the hospital. He remains in critical condition as of Tuesday...
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

It's Necessary: Prayers for Damar

The Monday Night Football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills was shaping out to be one of the best showdowns in the 2022 regular season. Two mighty Super Bowl contenders slugging it out before the postseason. Instead, the game may become one of the most infamous in NFL history.
2 On Your Side

26 Shirts releases Special Edition Damar Hamlin line

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, 26 Shirts announced that it released a new line in honor of Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin was injured on Monday during the first half of the Bills and Bengals game in Cincinnati and he's currently fighting for his life but improving at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
AL.com

Love and prayers for Damar Hamlin; gratitude to first responders

Damar Hamlin is receiving an outpouring of love and prayers from across the nation after the Buffalo Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest on the field Monday night during a televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin is in the ICU of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, listed in critical...
Gephardt Daily

Bills’ Damar Hamlin seems to be improving, family says

Jan. 4 (UPI) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who was resuscitated after sustaining a mid-game cardiac arrest, remains in critical condition, but seems to be improving at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a family member said. Hamlin’s uncle, Dorian Glenn, spoke to media outlets Tuesday outside the...
The Spun

Damar Hamlin's Family Releases Tuesday Afternoon Statement

The family of Bills safety Damar Hamlin released a statement this Tuesday morning. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the first half of the Bengals-Bills game on Monday night. The medical professionals at the stadium were able to restore his heartbeat on the field. The Hamlin family is overwhelmed by...
WITF

Damar Hamlin’s recovery moving in positive direction, family says

Damar Hamlin’s recovery is moving in “a positive direction” two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player’s marketing representative said Wednesday. “We all remain optimistic,” Jordon Rooney, a family spokesman who described himself as...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Rev. Eric Hoeke: What we mean when we pray for Damar Hamlin

It seems the whole country is praying for a football player this week. In the midst of Damar Hamlin’s terrifying medical emergency Monday night in Cincinnati, players and coaches gathered to pray on the field. By the time he was taken off the field by ambulance, prayers were being lifted up by fellow NFL players, his college teammates and coaches from the University of Pittsburgh, broadcasters and journalists, and essentially anyone who had heard the news.

