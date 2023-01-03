Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
Damar Hamlin's Father Makes Plea To Fans
On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field before being transported to the hospital. Doctors sedated Hamlin and he's been listed in critical condition since Monday night. While...
Millions of dollars in donations pour in for Damar Hamlin's toy drive
As we all wait to hear further news of the condition of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, there are many fans and observers who are doing all they can to do good work in the young man’s name. Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of Monday night’s game between...
Damar Hamlin's Representative Releases Update On His Condition
Update: Hamlin's agent Ira Turner has also released a statement. "Please continue to pray for Damar and his family. We currently have no update at this time. Will ask that you keep the family in your prayers," it reads. Earlier: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at...
Damar Hamlin update: Family of Buffalo Bills DB releases statement on hospitalization
Damar Hamlin was hospitalized late Monday night following an incident on Monday Night Football. A defender for the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin received CPR on the field before being transferred to the hospital. He remains in critical condition as of Tuesday...
Bengals’ owner releases statement on Damar Hamlin, thankful for ‘love and compassion shown by all’
Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown thanked fans around the country for the support shown to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game.
It's Necessary: Prayers for Damar
The Monday Night Football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills was shaping out to be one of the best showdowns in the 2022 regular season. Two mighty Super Bowl contenders slugging it out before the postseason. Instead, the game may become one of the most infamous in NFL history.
26 Shirts releases Special Edition Damar Hamlin line
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, 26 Shirts announced that it released a new line in honor of Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin was injured on Monday during the first half of the Bills and Bengals game in Cincinnati and he's currently fighting for his life but improving at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Love and prayers for Damar Hamlin; gratitude to first responders
Damar Hamlin is receiving an outpouring of love and prayers from across the nation after the Buffalo Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest on the field Monday night during a televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin is in the ICU of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, listed in critical...
'It's bigger than football': Zac Taylor speaks for first time about Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest
CINCINNATI — After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the first thing Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Bills coach Sean McDermott told him was that he needed to be at the hospital with Hamlin. "'I need to...
'It's not about football': Bills, Bengals fans show support for Damar Hamlin at hospital
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Buffalo Bills updated Damar Hamlin's condition overnight. Hamlin collapsed following a tackle with the Bengals' Tee Higgins in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game. He was treated on the field for 20 minutes before he was taken to UC Medical Center by ambulance...
Damar Hamlin's uncle reports some improvement in his condition
Damar Hamlin’s uncle, Dorrian Glenn, is reporting some improvement to his nephew’s condition after suffering cardiac arrest and collapsing during the Buffalo Bills’ “Monday Night Football” game in Cincinnati. Read more here:
Bills’ Damar Hamlin seems to be improving, family says
Jan. 4 (UPI) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who was resuscitated after sustaining a mid-game cardiac arrest, remains in critical condition, but seems to be improving at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a family member said. Hamlin’s uncle, Dorian Glenn, spoke to media outlets Tuesday outside the...
Members Of The Country Community Send Prayers To Injured NFL Player Damar Hamlin
An NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals was brought to a sudden halt Monday (Jan 2.) evening, when safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest. The 24-year-old's heart stopped after Bengals receiver Tee Higgins tackled him during a 13-yard catch. The hit that occurred...
‘Our hearts are with them;’ Bengals, Bills fans react after Damar Hamlin injury
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills fans have united in their concerns for Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on field Monday night. Bengals fans like Kevin Hall and Jenny Gailey said Hamlin and his family are in their thoughts and prayers after the scary incident Monday night.
Damar Hamlin's Family Releases Tuesday Afternoon Statement
The family of Bills safety Damar Hamlin released a statement this Tuesday morning. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the first half of the Bengals-Bills game on Monday night. The medical professionals at the stadium were able to restore his heartbeat on the field. The Hamlin family is overwhelmed by...
Damar Hamlin’s recovery moving in positive direction, family says
Damar Hamlin’s recovery is moving in “a positive direction” two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player’s marketing representative said Wednesday. “We all remain optimistic,” Jordon Rooney, a family spokesman who described himself as...
Rev. Eric Hoeke: What we mean when we pray for Damar Hamlin
It seems the whole country is praying for a football player this week. In the midst of Damar Hamlin’s terrifying medical emergency Monday night in Cincinnati, players and coaches gathered to pray on the field. By the time he was taken off the field by ambulance, prayers were being lifted up by fellow NFL players, his college teammates and coaches from the University of Pittsburgh, broadcasters and journalists, and essentially anyone who had heard the news.
Canton's Pro Football Hall of Fame lights up to honor Damar Hamlin
CANTON ‒ The Pro Football Hall of Fame has joined sports organizations across the U.S. honoring Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin. The hall changed its lighting scheme Tuesday night to the Bills' colors. "Tonight, the Hall of Fame is lit up in blue, red and white in support of...
