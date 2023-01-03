ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This 1951 Pickup Truck Isn't a Ford. It's a Mercury M-1!

When someone mentions Ford Motor Company's Mercury brand, images of exciting cars like the Cougar, the iconic late 1940s Eight sedan (usually turned into a "lead sled"), or even imports sold through their dealerships like the Capri or the Merkur XR4Ti. What isn't always brought up is the brand's line of pickup trucks. Yep, you've read that correctly; There was a time that Mercury built trucks that were sold in Canada, and we'll detail that history thanks to this 1951 Mercury M-1 pickup going on the auction block at Mecum Kissimmee in 2023.
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

