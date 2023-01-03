When someone mentions Ford Motor Company's Mercury brand, images of exciting cars like the Cougar, the iconic late 1940s Eight sedan (usually turned into a "lead sled"), or even imports sold through their dealerships like the Capri or the Merkur XR4Ti. What isn't always brought up is the brand's line of pickup trucks. Yep, you've read that correctly; There was a time that Mercury built trucks that were sold in Canada, and we'll detail that history thanks to this 1951 Mercury M-1 pickup going on the auction block at Mecum Kissimmee in 2023.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO