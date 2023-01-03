Read full article on original website
Only 1 Fully Loaded 2023 Pickup Truck Starts Under $28K
Only one top trim level pickup truck starts under $28,000. Find out why this truck is so affordable here. The post Only 1 Fully Loaded 2023 Pickup Truck Starts Under $28K appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This 1951 Pickup Truck Isn't a Ford. It's a Mercury M-1!
When someone mentions Ford Motor Company's Mercury brand, images of exciting cars like the Cougar, the iconic late 1940s Eight sedan (usually turned into a "lead sled"), or even imports sold through their dealerships like the Capri or the Merkur XR4Ti. What isn't always brought up is the brand's line of pickup trucks. Yep, you've read that correctly; There was a time that Mercury built trucks that were sold in Canada, and we'll detail that history thanks to this 1951 Mercury M-1 pickup going on the auction block at Mecum Kissimmee in 2023.
New American Pickup Trucks Coming in 2023: Worth the Wait
These new American pickup trucks coming in 2023 include the Ford Ranger, Chevrolet Colorado, and GMC Canyon, plus the Chevrolet Silverado EV and the GMC Sierra EV. The post New American Pickup Trucks Coming in 2023: Worth the Wait appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 SUVs Consumer Reports Wishes Would Go Away: Worst SUVs of 2022
SUVs Consumer Reports wishes would go away include the Jeep Wagoneer, the Hummer EV SUV and Pickup Truck, and the Jaguar E-PACE. The post 3 SUVs Consumer Reports Wishes Would Go Away: Worst SUVs of 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker
Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
Only 2 Cars Outrank the 2023 Toyota Camry as U.S. News’ Best Midsize Car to Buy Right Now
U.S. News & World Report ranks the 2023 Toyota Camry third in its class, below the 2023 Kia K5 and 2023 Honda Accord. Here's how they stack up with each other. The post Only 2 Cars Outrank the 2023 Toyota Camry as U.S. News’ Best Midsize Car to Buy Right Now appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 SUVs That Should Last Over 250,000 Miles According to a New Study
Finding an SUV that will last you well over 200,000 miles is no easy task. The post 5 SUVs That Should Last Over 250,000 Miles According to a New Study appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2 of the Most Unreliable Ford Trucks According to TopSpeed
Ford has a long history as a truck manufacturer. Find out which two Ford pickups are best avoided. The post 2 of the Most Unreliable Ford Trucks According to TopSpeed appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Would an Electric Powertrain Make the Ford Maverick a Better Truck?
The Ford Maverick is a popular small truck. Would an electric powertrain make it better? The post Would an Electric Powertrain Make the Ford Maverick a Better Truck? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Cheapest New Jeep Is a Tie Between 2 Small SUVs: Off-Road Bargains!
For Jeep customers that want an SUV that's not too harsh on their finances, the most affordable new models in the lineup are the 2023 Renegade and the 2023 Compass. The post Cheapest New Jeep Is a Tie Between 2 Small SUVs: Off-Road Bargains! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
NADA used car value vs. KBB used car value
( ) — If you’re buying or selling a used car, you’ll want an accurate valuation of the vehicle to know if it’s fairly priced. Luckily, there are plenty of pricing tools available to help you figure out how much a vehicle is worth. You’ve probably...
Car and Driver and MotorTrend Agree on One of the Best SUVs for 2023
The time to name best SUV for 2023 is here. Find out which SUV MotorTrend and Car and Driver like. The post Car and Driver and MotorTrend Agree on One of the Best SUVs for 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
There’s 1 Recent Ford F-150 Model Year to Avoid, Says HotCars
Find out why HotCars says there's 1 recent Ford F-150 model year you should avoid buying used. The post There’s 1 Recent Ford F-150 Model Year to Avoid, Says HotCars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Vehicle (EV) With Level 2 Charging?
Here's a look at how much it'll cost to charge an electric vehicle (EV) model when using Level 2 charging. The post How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Vehicle (EV) With Level 2 Charging? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2006 Nissan Altima: Everything You Need to Know About Buying This Used Nissan
Here's a thorough look at a used 2006 Nissan Altima midsize sedan model, and whether or not it should be on your radar. The post 2006 Nissan Altima: Everything You Need to Know About Buying This Used Nissan appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Chevy Silverado Review: Well-rounded but still not class leading
Pros: Lovely interior in most trims (how about that!); whisper-quiet diesel; useful MultiPro tailgate; responsive handling. Cons: Rougher ride than competitors; no hybrid or electric option (yet) The 2023 Chevrolet Silverado gets only minor updates, but really, who cares? Chevy did so much heavy lifting last year that it deserved...
What’s New With the 2023 GMC Acadia?
Find out what's new with the 2023 GMC Acadia midsize SUV. Is it worth buying this time? The post What’s New With the 2023 GMC Acadia? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is Waiting for the 2024 Ford Ranger Really Worth it?
The 2024 Ford Ranger has a long wait time. It could take months to arrive. But is the new Ford Ranger worth waiting for? The post Is Waiting for the 2024 Ford Ranger Really Worth it? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is It Fair To Treat the 2023 Jeep Wagoneer Like a Luxury SUV?
The Jeep Wagoneer isn't classified as a luxury SUV by some people. However, this decked out SUV comes with many luxury trappings. The post Is It Fair To Treat the 2023 Jeep Wagoneer Like a Luxury SUV? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
