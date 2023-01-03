Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHSV
Sentara Community Impact: Adagio House
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “Everyone is human, everyone is going to have bad moments, bad days but the more we are doing well the better care we can offer care to other people,” April Hepler explained. Adagio House was founded in 2018, since then they have provided support...
WHSV
Community Spotlight: Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The foundation for the Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah was laid in 1981, beginning as a volunteer group in Waynesboro. Now, 41 years later, the organization is keeping with the same mission, providing hope for those in their care and their families. “We provide services...
WHSV
15th Annual Brent Berry food drive donates 4 school loads of food
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -The Brent Berry Food Drive wrapped up its 15th year this week. The food drive filled four Rockingham County school buses with food and a 40-foot racing trailer this year. On Tuesday with the help of local first responders, they unloaded the buses and donated all of...
Workshops on Virginia Conservation Assistance Program (VCAP) coming soon
The Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District will be conducting multiple workshops across its five-county region to provide homeowners and contractors an introduction to the Virginia Conservation Assistance Program (VCAP). VCAP is a statewide program that provides 80-percent reimbursement payments for certain landscape solutions addressing erosion and stormwater such as rain gardens, dry swales, conservation landscaping, and rainwater cisterns. Below are the three sites and dates available: Culpeper Library – Friday, January 13, 2023 –10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Orange Public Works building – Thursday, January 26, 2023 – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Greene County Eugene Giuseppe Center at Piedmont Virginia Community College – Thursday February 2, 2022 – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. To register call Richard Jacobs III at (540) 825-8591 or email:RichardJ@culpeperswcd.org.
WHSV
Anicira Veterinary Center hosting ‘Happy Neuter Year’ event
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A veterinary office will be hosting an event on January 11th geared toward helping decrease the population of homeless cats in the area. Anicira Veterinary Center’s annual ‘Happy Neuter Year’ event takes place each January, and staff say the event lines up just ahead of what many refer to as kitten season.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: City taking applications for city’s Affordable Housing Fund
Charlottesville has opened the application process for organizations interested in the city’s Affordable Housing Fund. The competitive application process is open to affordable housing organizations that actively address the affordable housing needs of low- and moderate-income households. CAHF funds will be used to support affordable housing projects located within...
Augusta Free Press
City of Staunton fires whistleblower who raised issues with use of housing funds
A City of Staunton employee who raised issues with the city’s administration of Community Development Block Grant funds and suggested that the city cut ties with a Pennsylvania-based consultant to help address the problems was fired last week. “As shared with you in our meeting, my decision to terminate...
NBC 29 News
Friends of Charlottesville Downtown to make mall experience safer, citing a decline in visitors
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some business owners say they are starting to notice a decline in visitors to Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall due to what is being called “aggressive panhandling.”. They say customers report that they are afraid when they are yelled at or approached for money. Friends of...
Augusta Free Press
Municipal animal shelter to move to Verona Elementary School in 2024
Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center’s staff, dogs and cats will pack their bags and fill out change-of-address forms next year. The shelter has served as the municipal animal shelter for Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro at 1001 Mt. Torrey Road in Lyndhurst since 2011. In 2024, the shelter will move to the former Verona Elementary School at 1011 Lee Highway.
cbs19news
Reusable bags are replacing plastic at stores
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- If you've gone grocery shopping since New Years, you paid extra at the check-out. Experts say 500 billion plastic grocery bags are used each year. The five-cent bag tax encourages people to use less plastic. On Jan. 1, Charlottesville and Albemarle County joined seven other...
WHSV
W.A.R.M’s cold-weather shelter operating 24 hours at expo center
FISHERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry is starting 2023 with a full schedule. The Augusta County Expo is allowing the cold weather shelter to operate around the clock. This is the vision W.A.R.M. strives for because they understand how brutal weather can be. “It’s not just cold weather,...
Remains found in Shenandoah National Park may be those of missing Albemarle man
Luray, Va. – The body of a male believed to be missing Virginia man James Alan Cattley was discovered by searchers in the southern portion of Shenandoah National Park. Consisting of 80,000 acres, the park encompasses parts of eight counties. Each year, millions visit the area, which includes the 105-mile Skyline Drive and 75 designated scenic overlooks. The park also includes established campgrounds (open seasonally) and 101 miles of the famed Appalachian Trail, on which visitors hike and often overnight camp. Camping on the A.T. requires a free permit either obtained from a park ranger or via self-registration at one of the park's many kiosks. Skyline Drive is always open, weather-permitting. The park itself is open 365 days per year.
WHSV
Rockingham County leaders hold first work session on new comprehensive plan
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission held their first joint work session on the County’s Comprehensive Plan update on Tuesday. County staff began work on the new comp plan back in August and gathered public input over the last few months through...
WHSV
Rockingham County School Board to vote on superintendent search firm
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County School Board is set to hold a special meeting on Wednesday night to take the next step in the search for the school division’s next superintendent. The purpose of the meeting is to decide whether to approve a contract with a...
NBC 29 News
Shelters and rescues receiving unwanted animal presents after the holidays
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Shelters and rescues are receiving unwanted puppy presents following the holidays, according to Newsweek. Pets can be cute additions to the family, but they’re also long-term commitments. Owners need time and money for vet appointments, food, training, and more. “They’re not disposable, they’re supposed to...
WHSV
Sergeant Joseph Siron starts new chapter as school resource officer
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - As the new school resource officer, he will be one of the first and last people seen on campus. Sergeant Siron has spent 16 years on the force, including being head of negotiations for Staunton police — so he hopes his experience enhances comfort and safety with the students.
NBC 29 News
Annual Blessing of the Animals event held
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The ninth annual Blessing of the Animals event was held at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton. People brought their dogs, as well as pictures of cats, cows, lizards, parakeets, and any other pets to be blessed. The event had tables with treats and snacks as well...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health warns of new Omicron subvariant
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new subvariant of omicron is spreading across the U.S., and it might be more resistant to antibodies. This comes as many localities in Virginia are being urged to mask up by the CDC. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are at “low” transmission, even following holiday gatherings,...
WHSV
Ambulance collides with Waynesboro coffee shop
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A coffee shop in Waynesboro is closed after sustaining damage from an ambulance. The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) announced in a press release that on Jan. 3 they responded to a call at Micah’s Coffee on West Broad Street of an ambulance collision with the structure.
NBC 29 News
Emergency Communications Center flooded with calls over holiday weekend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - From December 23-26, Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle Emergency Telecommunications answered more than 1,500 911 calls. There was a 45% increase in workload compared to what first responders dealt with at the same time last year. “A lot of those calls were related to the storm. We had 65 calls...
Comments / 0