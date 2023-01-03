Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin's Father Makes Plea To Fans
On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field before being transported to the hospital. Doctors sedated Hamlin and he's been listed in critical condition since Monday night. While...
Sporting News
Bills' Stefon Diggs, others stay in Cincinnati with hospitalized Damar Hamlin: 'Had to be here for our teammate'
The Bills flew home from Cincinnati after their game against the Bengals was suspended and postponed following Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest. However, some members of the organization stayed behind to remain with Hamlin, who is in critical condition. That included star wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Diggs went to the...
Bengals Release First Statement Since Damar Hamlin's Injury
The Cincinnati Bengals are joining the NFL world in praying for Bills' safety Damar Hamlin this Tuesday afternoon. In a statement released by Bengals owner Mike Brown, the Cincinnati Franchise sent thoughts and prayers to Hamlin and his family while also thanking fans for the compassion and ...
Bengals coach Zac Taylor visited hospital after Damar Hamlin injury
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was spotted outside of UC Health Medical Center on Monday night after his team’s game against the Buffalo Bills was postponed. Taylor, like some Bills players and presumably others, were checking in on Damar Hamlin, who collapsed and had CPR administered on him before being transported to the hospital.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor: Sean McDermott told him ‘I shouldn’t be coaching this game’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor addressed the media Wednesday for the first time since Monday’s events involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin, and was able to shed some light on the situation and the perspective from his point of view. Amid the fear and uncertainty of what...
News Channel 25
Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in Cincinnati hospital after Monday Night Football injury
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained in the hospital Tuesday morning after the Bills confirmed he suffered from cardiac arrest during the NFL's Monday Night Football matchup against the Bengals. Hamlin was hit while trying to tackle Tee Higgins in the middle of the field during the first quarter of...
Bengals' Mike Brown issues statement after Bills-Bengals postponement
Cincinnati Bengals team president Mike Brown issued a statement on Tuesday after the postponement of Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Brown’s statement was the first official dialogue from the team after Bills defender Damar Hamlin suffered a serious injury in the first quarter. The full statement:
Bengals weren’t given directive by NFL to resume play after Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency, Zac Taylor says
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor offered some context to the events that unfolded on Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field and was eventually transported in an ambulance to the University...
chatsports.com
The baseball offseason takes a back seat
The baseball world was quiet yet again yesterday, but it’s hard to care too much right now. Yesterday served as a grim reminder of the danger of sports when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field following a seemingly routine tackle. Players and coaches suspended the game after Hamlin received CPR for nine minutes and was taken off the field in an ambulance.
What declaring the Bengals vs. Bills game a no contest would mean for both teams
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The NFL, the Bills and Bengals are currently grappling with the fallout of Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest on Monday at Paycor Stadium, and what it might mean moving forward. And unfortunately, there’s a football season still to be completed, meaning those scenarios are currently being...
Damar Hamlin continues making ‘remarkable’ improvement, according to multiple reports
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Things continue looking up for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The Buffalo Bills provided another positive update on Hamlin’s condition on Thursday morning, saying that Hamlin has made “remarkable” improvement over the last 24 hours. Hamlin, who is currently as UC Medical Center, is still “critically ill,” according to Bills, but they added that his lungs continue to heal as he makes “steady progress.”
WKRC
'It's not about football': Bills, Bengals fans show support for Damar Hamlin at hospital
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Buffalo Bills updated Damar Hamlin's condition overnight. Hamlin collapsed following a tackle with the Bengals' Tee Higgins in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game. He was treated on the field for 20 minutes before he was taken to UC Medical Center by ambulance...
See how the Pro Football Hall of Fame is showing support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills
CANTON, Ohio — In an effort to show their support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton has illuminated in blue, red and white. It comes after Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football. The Bills say Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and remains in the hospital in critical condition.
Skip Bayless says insensitive Damar Hamlin tweet was ‘widely misconstrued or misinterpreted’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FS1 personality Skip Bayless opened Tuesday’s episode of “Undisputed” by explaining a tweet he posted in the moments following the devasting injury to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game -...
Joe Burrow on Damar Hamlin, supporting the Bills, and the emotional fallout from Monday’s game: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walked reporters through the emotions he was dealing with after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter on Monday night and had to be resuscitated on the field. He was the first player to speak with the media in the...
Browns punter Corey Bojorquez wins AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns punter Corey Bojorquez helped make life difficult for the Washington offense on Sunday and he was rewarded on Wednesday with the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award. It’s the third time a Browns player has won the award. Kicker Cade York won it following...
FanDuel Ohio promo: instant $200 in bonus bets for Cavaliers-Bulls
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Start betting on the NBA with the latest FanDuel Ohio promo. The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Chicago Bulls tonight and...
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin on Damar Hamlin: ‘It’s a really personal thing for me being a Pittsburgher’
The health of Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been at the forefront of the entire NFL world after he collapsed on the field during Monday night’s game vs. the Bengals in Cincinnati. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and was administered CPR on the field before being taken to a Cincinnati hospital.
newsnationnow.com
Bills-Bengals game will not resume this week; Hamlin in ICU
(NewsNation) — The NFL has announced the Bills-Bengals game that was interrupted when player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field will not resume this week. Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle during a game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. CPR was performed on the field before he was taken to a hospital where he remained in critical condition Tuesday evening.
