Cincinnati, OH

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Damar Hamlin's Father Makes Plea To Fans

On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field before being transported to the hospital. Doctors sedated Hamlin and he's been listed in critical condition since Monday night. While...
CINCINNATI, OH
chatsports.com

The baseball offseason takes a back seat

The baseball world was quiet yet again yesterday, but it’s hard to care too much right now. Yesterday served as a grim reminder of the danger of sports when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field following a seemingly routine tackle. Players and coaches suspended the game after Hamlin received CPR for nine minutes and was taken off the field in an ambulance.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Damar Hamlin continues making ‘remarkable’ improvement, according to multiple reports

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Things continue looking up for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The Buffalo Bills provided another positive update on Hamlin’s condition on Thursday morning, saying that Hamlin has made “remarkable” improvement over the last 24 hours. Hamlin, who is currently as UC Medical Center, is still “critically ill,” according to Bills, but they added that his lungs continue to heal as he makes “steady progress.”
CINCINNATI, OH
WKYC

See how the Pro Football Hall of Fame is showing support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills

CANTON, Ohio — In an effort to show their support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton has illuminated in blue, red and white. It comes after Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football. The Bills say Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and remains in the hospital in critical condition.
CANTON, OH
newsnationnow.com

Bills-Bengals game will not resume this week; Hamlin in ICU

(NewsNation) — The NFL has announced the Bills-Bengals game that was interrupted when player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field will not resume this week. Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle during a game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. CPR was performed on the field before he was taken to a hospital where he remained in critical condition Tuesday evening.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
