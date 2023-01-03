ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damar Hamlin’s Family Releases Statement After 'MNF' Collapse

By Madison Williams
 2 days ago

The Buffalo safety collapsed on the field during Monday night’s game against Cincinnati.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin ’s family provided a statement on Tuesday morning after the 24-year-old safety went into cardiac arrest in the Monday Night Football game against the Bengals .

Hamlin, who is hospitalized and in critical condition, suddenly collapsed during the first quarter of the AFC matchup in a shocking scene that has reverberated throughout the league. As support for the young safety has poured in , his family released the statement to thank fans and individuals around the NFL for their continued prayers.

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time,” the statement read. “We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country.

“We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar,” the statement continued. “We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach [Zac] Taylor and the Bengals for everything they’ve done.

“Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them.”

This statement comes shortly after a spokesperson for the Hamlin family, Jordon Rooney, appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday morning to provide an update on the family’s current situation.

“I can’t speak specifically on his medical condition,” Rooney said. “I will say that he’s fighting, he’s a fighter. ... The family is in good spirits. We’re honestly just taking it minute by minute, hour by hour.”

Rooney noted that Hamlin’s family is “remarkable” and “strong,” but they are also obviously “worried” about the player’s health.

Hamlin collapsed following a tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins and was quickly attended to by medical personnel on the field, who even administered CPR to restore his heartbeat. He was taken off the field in an ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he received additional treatment and was sedated.

Both teams appeared distraught on the field, causing the game to be temporarily suspended for about an hour until the league decided to officially postpone the game . Fans and fellow players were seen outside of the hospital to show their support for Hamlin. Bills receiver Stefon Diggs even reportedly made his way over to the hospital to see his teammate.

