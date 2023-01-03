ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Damar Hamlin Family: ‘Love & Support’ from Bills & NFL

By Art Garcia,Mike Fisher
 2 days ago

Hamlin's family is thanking Bills and NFL fans and players "for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time."

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a significant injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night and left the field by ambulance.

The NFL made the move with respect to Hamlin, his family, and the Bills and Bengals collectively, by not continuing to play football Monday night.

On Tuesday, the Hamlin family issued a statement via friend Jordon Rooney.

Hamlin's family thanked fans and players "for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time."

"We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country," the statement read. "We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and have their support."

The family also thanked Bengals coach Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati team "for everything they've done."

Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter after making a tackle on receiver Tee Higgins. He initially stood up after making the hit before falling to the turf. CPR was performed on the field by medical personnel for about 10 minutes, including the oxygen being administered. Hamlin's mother, who was at the game, accompanied her son to a local hospital.

The game was temporarily suspended with 5:58 remaining the quarter. The league office, in contact with coaches Sean McDermott and Zac Taylor, the NFLPA and game officials officially made the decision to postpone more than an hour after Hamlin went down.

The scene around Hamlin was both solemn and heartbreaking, as players from both teams took knees, cried and prayed. The ESPN Monday Night broadcast team of Troy Aikman and Joe Buck, along with the studio crew, struggled to find words.

Sideline reporter Lisa Salters delivered updates from the field, though it was obvious that information of Hamlin’s condition was initially hard to come by. It was later reported that Hamlin was in critical condition . … and that he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Aikman, a Hall-of-Fame quarterback who suffered numerous concussions throughout his career with the Dallas Cowboys, was at a loss.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Aikman said.

Hamlin spent approximately 15-20 minutes on the field receiving treatment. The continuation of the game seemed an afterthought.

“How do you as a member of the Buffalo Bills or the Cincinnati Bengals continue on to play football?” Aikman asked.

The defending AFC champion Bengals were leading 7-3 at the time of the stoppage. Buffalo remains in play for the top seed in the AFC.

Hamlin, 24, is in his second season and has emerged as starter after primarily being a reserve as a rookie . The sixth-round pick played collegiately at Pittsburgh.

Considering the emotional impact on both teams, the only appropriate response was to postpone. It was obvious that football was the furthest thing on anyone's mind.

“It puts things in perspective real quick,” Aikman added.

