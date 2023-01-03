Niagara Falls To Feature 'Illuminated' Tribute to Bills DB Damar Hamlin

Niagara Falls will don the Buffalo Bills' primary shade in honor of Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition following Monday night's incident.

Niagara Falls will serve as one of the latest sites of tribute to Buffalo Bills defender Damar Hamlin.

Jim Diodati, mayor of the Ontario, Canada city and home of the eponymous landmark, declared that the falls will be illuminated in Buffalo's trademark color of blue in support of Hamlin on Tuesday night. Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition after collapsing on the field due to cardiac arrest during the Bills' Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The tribute will begin at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday night and run through 9:15.

Ontario remains a haven of sorts for Bills supporters due to its proximity to the Buffalo area. The town of Niagara Falls is a circa 40-minute drive on Interstate 190 from the Bills' home of Orchard Park and the team previously held a series of preseason and regular season games at Ontario's Rogers Centre (formerly known as Skydome) in Toronto.

Blue illumination has been a common way of expressing support for Hamlin after he was removed from Monday's game in an ambulance. Building in downtown Cincinnati donned the color shortly after Hamlin was admitted to University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the Bengals' home of Paycor Stadium did so as well shortly after the game was indefinitely postponed. Hamlin's toy drive has also received overwhelming support, drawing in over $3 million in donations in less than 24 hours.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia!

Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here .