This is an opinion editorial by Samson Mow, CEO of JAN3 and former CSO of Blockstream. Approximately one year ago, I had the opportunity to speak at Feel The Bit in El Salvador alongside President Bukele. During the event, we announced the Bitcoin Volcano Bonds, while President Bukele made a significant announcement of his own: the creation of Bitcoin City. By legally recognizing bitcoin as tender and establishing Bitcoin City, President Bukele took a bold step toward nationwide adoption. This decision has helped to accelerate the timeline for bitcoin becoming a recognized currency on a national level.

2 DAYS AGO