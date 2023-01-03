Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year
Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
u.today
"Crypto King” Barry Silbert Hits Back at Cameron Winklevoss
Barry Silbert, the founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group, responded to an open letter by Cameron Winklevoss on Wednesday addressing DCG’s supposed $1.675 billion debt. Silbert’s tweet focused on denying any missed payments, assuring that DCG had never missed an interest payment and was current on all loans outstanding, with the next payment due in May 2023.
cryptoglobe.com
How Bitcoin Price Could Hit $23 Million If $BTC Becomes ‘Dominant Store of Value’
On Saturday (31 December 2022), Joe Burnett, Head Analyst at Blockware Solutions, explained how recently his firm’s research had concluded that if Bitcoin becomes the dominant store of value the $BTC price could reach nearly $23 million. Burnet told his over 41K Twitter followers:. Blockware, which is a pioneer...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Crypto Contagion Lesson For Lenders: Stay Out Of Bitcoin Mining
“Contagion” is the most popular word in crypto after the disastrous fallout of the past year. And dominos keep falling as investors painfully realize how closely intertwined the entire cryptocurrency industry is. Hundreds of billions of dollars were incinerated. And bitcoin mining companies have not completely avoided this. In...
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 31
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Over $8,000,000 Worth of Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Tether (USDT) and DAI Stolen in Crypto Wallet Hack
Hackers have made off with more than $8 million worth of Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Tether (USDT), and Dai (DAI) after exploiting the Web3 crypto wallet BitKeep. The blockchain security firm PeckShield reveals that the bad actors stole approximately 4,373 BNB, 5.4 million USDT, 196,000 DAI and 1,233.21 ETH.
CoinDesk
BlackRock Gives Bankrupt Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific New $17M Loan
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Investment giant BlackRock (BLK) has committed $17 million to bankrupt bitcoin miner Core Scientific (CORZ) as part of a new $75 million loan from the miner's secured convertible note holders,according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that was filed on Thursday.
bitcoinmagazine.com
2022 Paved The Way For National Bitcoin Adoption, And 2023 Will Be Even Bigger
This is an opinion editorial by Samson Mow, CEO of JAN3 and former CSO of Blockstream. Approximately one year ago, I had the opportunity to speak at Feel The Bit in El Salvador alongside President Bukele. During the event, we announced the Bitcoin Volcano Bonds, while President Bukele made a significant announcement of his own: the creation of Bitcoin City. By legally recognizing bitcoin as tender and establishing Bitcoin City, President Bukele took a bold step toward nationwide adoption. This decision has helped to accelerate the timeline for bitcoin becoming a recognized currency on a national level.
Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Parks $56 Million In Bitcoin
MicroStrategy bought roughly 2,395 BTC between November 1 and December 21, 2022. The firm also purchased another 810 BTC for $11.6 million on December 24. Saylor’s company spent around $42.8 million bolstering its Bitcoin holdings to about 135,000 BTC worth approximately $2.2 billion at press time. Microstrategy also sold...
Crypto Solana lost nearly all value as projects bail
Solana, once touted as a rival to Ethereum, has seen a significant decline in value this year. The token is currently down 94% for the year after a 70% drop following the collapse of FTX in November. Solana has also seen a number of crypto projects leave its ecosystem, with...
theblock.co
Bitcoin miner Riot Platforms drops 'blockchain’ in rebrand
Bitcoin miner Riot Blockchain is changing its name to Riot Platforms. The rebranding shows the company’s “increasingly diversified business operations,” it said. Riot Blockchain, one of the largest bitcoin miners in the industry, is rebranding its name to Riot Platforms to reflect the company's diversified business operations, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Satoshi Action Fund CEO on Bitcoin: ‘$1,000,000 May Be Just the Beginning’
On Sunday (1 January 2023), Dennis Porter, Co-Founder and CEO of bitcoin mining advocacy organization Satoshi Action Fund, explained why he believes that the Bitcoin price could eventually go a lot higher than $1 million. Porter said on Twitter:. On 20 December 2022, James Mullarney, the host of the very...
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Identifies Three Huge Opportunities in Crypto
Recently, Russian-Canadian computer scientist Vitalik Buterin, who is best known as the father of Ethereum, named what he believes are three of the biggest opportunities in crypto at the present time. Earlier this week, during an interview on episode #149 of the Bankless podcast, Buterin said:. “If you can make...
Cryptocurrency giant Coinbase strikes a $100 million deal with New York regulators
A review found that the exchange's compliance program violated state laws, making it "vulnerable to serious criminal conduct." It will pay a $50 million fine and spend the rest beefing up oversight.
dailyhodl.com
Solana-Based Altcoin Explodes 1,374% As Ethereum Rival’s Ecosystem Bounces Back
A newly launched altcoin based on Ethereum (ETH) competitor Solana (SOL) is in the middle of an explosive rally, defying the broader crypto markets. Bonk Coin (BONK) is a meme coin built for the Solana community to re-energize itself following the collapse of FTX and its subsequent effect on SOL, which ended up dropping nearly 97% from all-time highs after the debacle.
CoinDesk
Ethereum's Upcoming Shanghai Upgrade Powers Lido DAO, SWISE, RPL Tokens Higher
There is rarely a dull moment in the crypto market. While bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) remain in stasis, governance tokens of liquid staking platforms, which allow users to retain liquidity of their tokens even though they are locked in a blockchain network, are rallying. Lido DAO or LDO, the...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Reflecting On The Genesis Block And Bitcoin On Its 14th Birthday
14 years ago today, Satoshi Nakamoto created the first block in the Bitcoin blockchain. Whether consciously or not, that move kickstarted an entire movement; one that keeps on breathing and expanding these many years afterwards. The singularity of Nakamoto’s creation has been put on display countless times since the Genesis block was mined, and today, more than ever, its purpose is becoming more clear and, fortunately or not, needed.
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Assets: Binance-Peg BUSD Now Available on TRON Blockchain Network
The team at Binance is pleased to announce that Binance-Peg BUSD is now “available on TRON.”. Along with the BUSD issued by Paxos on the Ethereum blockchain, Binance-Peg BUSD (a wrapped version of BUSD “offered by Binance) extends its supported blockchain networks to include TRON.”. You can now...
Bitcoin Is Down To Start The Year
The transition to the new year has not been particularly upsetting for cryptocurrencies, and for Bitcoin in particular. The king of digital currencies was down 0.2% at $16,551.22 in the past 24 hours, according to data firm CoinGecko. Cryptocurrency prices did not move much in the last week of 2022....
Comments / 0