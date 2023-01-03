Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hospitals across Illinois welcomed the first babies born in 2023 Sunday. According to information released by OSF, their first baby of the year, Ashton Bear Connors, was born at 6:51 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. According to a Facebook post from Carle Health,...
wcbu.org
In Peoria County, Black residents are dying on average years before their white counterparts. Here's the breakdown
Black residents of Peoria County are dying at disproportionately higher rates than whites. And they're dying younger. "Black people are dying approximately 14 years younger than white people on average in Peoria County, and have higher death rates and all age groups," said Tracy Terlinde, an epidemiologist with the Peoria City/County Health Department.
1470 WMBD
Pritzker, local sheriff talk about Pretrial Fairness Act
CHICAGO, Ill./PEKIN, Ill. – Governor JB Pritzker, in his first public comments since the Illinois Supreme Court put on hold the “Pretrial Fairness Act” portion of the state’s “SAFE-T Act,” says he’s disappointed that’s what it comes to. Pritzker says the constitutionality...
1470 WMBD
Peoria Police welcome new minority recruits
PEORIA, Ill. — In a white, male-dominated field, Peoria Police are working to attract more female officers. It’s an effort to bring diversity to the department and make sure the community is better represented in uniform. Tuesday, six recruits were sworn in as Peoria Police officers. Three are...
1470 WMBD
You can text 911 in Tazewell County
PEKIN, Ill. – People in Tazewell County can now send a text message to 911 in the event of an emergency. The Tazewell County Emergency Telephone System Board says the capability took effect with the new year, and both residents and visitors can use it when they’re in the county.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois father arrested for fracturing son’s skull
HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — A father was arrested after allegedly fracturing his son’s skull. According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office report, DCFS initially reported a boy less than 2 months old having a skull fracture at OSF Monday morning. The injuries are considered serious. Peoria...
1470 WMBD
Fire damages Bloomington Beer Nuts plant
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. – A fire may be impacting operations at a Central Illinois facility known for making the snacks you may eat at your local bar. Firefighters in Bloomington were called to the Beer Nuts plant around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday when flames broke out. Officials say smoke could be seen coming through a roof.
1470 WMBD
East Peoria wastewater treatment plant upgrade project a little more expensive
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The cost of East Peoria’s wastewater treatment plant upgrade project will be a little bit higher. The city council approved funding nine additional smaller tasks needed to complete the project on Tuesday night for $137,049. Some of those tasks include an eye wash station, heaters to prevent pipes from freezing, and building a wall extension to contain sludge in the facility.
25newsnow.com
How to stay safe from an invisible winter threat
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One particular kind of emergency call went up in 2022 for Peoria firefighters. Now, first responders are encouraging easy ways to prevent them as the cold season continues. According to Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger, firefighters responded to close to 200 carbon monoxide alarms, compared...
Central Illinois Proud
Local animal control reports that their shelter is completely full
TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Animal Control has reported that their shelter is completely full Monday. According to a Facebook post, its shelter no longer has dog or cat kennels open at this time. Animal control is encouraging anyone who can to adopt some of their amazing...
Tornado destroys silo, throws debris onto US-51 near Maroa
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As severe weather and tornado warnings popped up throughout Central Illinois, our Weather Team has been on scene in Macon County to survey the damage. After spotting a tornado near Maroa earlier today, Jacob Dickey drove through the Maroa area on U.S. 51 with the Stormtracker, seeing damage and debris […]
Central Illinois Proud
Gun and drug arrests in Peoria traffic stop
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Two Peoria men were arrested Tuesday evening for a variety of gun and drug-related charges. According to a Peoria Police press release, two males identified as 43-year-old Antoine Mack and 37-year-old Joseph Sharp were pulled over during an investigative stop in the 200 block of N. MacArthur. During a search of the vehicle, illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia, and three loaded handguns were discovered.
1470 WMBD
Future of ‘The Scotty’ and ‘The Betty Jayne’ cast into doubt by owner
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – The driving force behind the creation of the Scottish Rite Theatre says that may not be one of his main focuses for much longer. According to a press release from the Kim Blickenstaff-owned KDB Group, the firm is going through a reevaluation of, “the scope of existing and future operations of all projects and properties in the Peoria area.”
1470 WMBD
Rivian misses goal for 2022, but just barely
NORMAL, Ill. — Rivian Automotive fell just short of its production goal of 25,000 electric vehicles at its plant in Normal during 2022, but production and vehicle deliveries picked up in the fourth quarter as compared to the previous three months. Rivian was only 663 vehicles short of achieving...
1470 WMBD
Statement: Cloyd wins reinstatement to Pekin mayoral election ballot
PEKIN, Ill. – Becky Cloyd apparently will be on the April election ballot after all. The Pekin City Council member, according to a statement from her campaign, won her bid in Tazewell County Court Thursday to be reinstated as a candidate for Mayor. This, after the city’s election commission,...
Central Illinois Proud
2 Bloomington men arrested, one on $2 million bond
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested two men on several changes Sunday. According to a press release, officers were looking for 23-year-old Ronald J. Thorton on an existing warrant. Officers located him at approximately 1:20 a.m. outside a business near Maple Hill Road and Wylie Drive.
1470 WMBD
Longtime Fon du Lac Park District Police Chief retires
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – A man you might consider to be a legend in local law enforcement has officially called it a career. Chief Mike Johnson signed off for the final time Monday as Chief of the Fon Du Lac Park District Police Department. “Always remember, whether you know...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Election Commission drops one PPS Board candidate from ballot, keeps second
PEORIA, Ill. – One of only two candidates for a seat on the Peoria Public School Board in the April election has been thrown off the ballot, while one will stay. The Peoria County Board of Election Commissioners made that decision Tuesday, as District 1 incumbent and school board president Martha Ross contested Keisha Alexander’s candidacy for a full five-year term.
1470 WMBD
Peoria Police investigate armed robbery
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are continuing to investigate an armed robbery to a local business. Police do not identify the business, but maps show a hardware store on West Starr in South Peoria, between Griswold and Arago. Police were called to that area around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, where...
25newsnow.com
One hospitalized after Peoria structure fire
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One person was taken to the hospital after an accidental structure fire in Peoria over the weekend. According to an official release from the Peoria Fire Department, firefighters were called to N. Woodbine Terrace around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on a report of a structure fire. The release says it started in the kitchen, caused by unattended cooking. A resident and her children were all able to get out on their own safely, with the entire apartment building evacuated.
Comments / 0