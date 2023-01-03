Read full article on original website
Related
The best fitness trackers to buy in 2023, according to reviews
If you are looking for a way to keep track of your fitness goals for the next year, a fitness tracker may be on your wishlist. These tracking devices are designed to monitor a number of health features, including sleep and heart rate. Some have great battery lives, and others can be submerged underwater.
ZDNet
Add some bling to your wrist and save $150 on a Samsung Galaxy Watch Classic
At just $199, this Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is $151 off as the new year begins. The watch that looks like a time-tracker you would find in a luxury jewelry store has incredible capabilities to keep you in the loop without your cellphone in-hand. Whether you are a Samsung user or and Apple faithful looking to switch, it's easy to tell that this smartwatch is much different than the competition.
Best budget fitness tracker 2023: Hit your New Year's goals
The best budget fitness trackers can help you monitor your health without breaking the bank.
Get up to 43% off top smartwatches with these January Fitbit deals
Track your 10,000 steps and stay on top of your fitness goals with the best Fitbit deals right now.
2 iPhone Settings You Should Always Have Turned Off To Save Your Battery, According To Apple Experts
If there’s a better way to use your iPhone so that it doesn’t consume a mountain of battery power each day, you’d do it, right? Well, here’s the great news: conserving battery power is as easy as adjusting a few settings. Without your knowledge, some phone settings can be consuming a great deal of power, leaving you scurrying around searching for a charger just when you need your phone most. Tech Expert Alastair Hazell, an entrepreneur and the founder of The Calculator Site, has priceless advice: turn off these two iPhone settings to save your battery and make your phone charge last so much longer.
9 awesome Apple Watch hacks and hidden features you should try now
Here are our favorite Apple Watch hacks and hidden features we've tested this year. Try them out now to upgrade your Apple Watch experience.
This beginner-friendly Garmin Forerunner watch has hit its lowest ever price today
The Garmin Forerunner 45 is just $118 at Amazon right now, with delivery in time for Christmas
livingetc.com
The best uses for an Apple Watch that you may not have thought of
If you've just gotten yourself an Apple Watch, or are thinking about getting one, then you may be mulling over whether the premium fitness tracker and smartwatch is worth it. We all know about the potential benefits of the way we keep an eye on our health and fitness, but what else can it do?
Apple Watch: How to see calories burned – active, passive, and total
Apple Watch is a great device for tracking health and fitness goals, and one important aspect of that is how much energy you’re burning. Follow along for how to see your calories burned on Apple Watch for active and passive metrics plus your daily total. Apple Watch keeps track...
CNET
Finally, You Can See Food Cooking in Your $2,000 Brava Smart Oven
When CNET reviewed the Brava back in 2018, the light-powered smart oven got good marks for performance but was hard to recommend with a price north of a grand. It's only gotten more expensive (along with everything else), but the latest drop -- and the brand's first "new" product since the brand launched more than four years ago -- does finally have the one feature we were hoping for.
Engadget
German Bionic debuts its lightest powered exosuit to date at CES 2023
German Bionic, the robotic exoskeleton startup behind the Cray X, will be showing off two new posture-protecting products at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada this week. The Apogee is the company's latest and lightest powered exosuit built for commercial and industrial use while the Smart SafetyVest will "bring ergonomic monitoring and protection to every worker," per a Monday release.
ADT will let you manage Google Nest products in its updated app
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With Matter finally a reality, the smart home market is really starting to evolve. The ADT+ app is set to receive a major overhaul in February, with new functionality promising to better integrate all of your devices. The home security company announced this update at CES 2023, and the biggest changes involve some surprisingly thorough integrations with Google Nest cameras and thermostats.
CNET
The New CES Gadget I Geeked Out on This Week Wasn't a Wireless TV or Bendy Tablet
At a CES booth dotted with vanilla macarons baked by Food Network star Jackie Joseph, the tech I elbowed through throngs of people to demo wasn't a foldable tablet with a slide-out screen, a TV that sticks to your window with suction cups or any of the other weird and futuristic gadgets and doodads here at the show. I was making my way to see a new gizmo I'd be likely to use in everyday life: the GE Profile Smart Mixer that takes aim at its stalwart KitchenAid rival.
Android Central
Qi2: We can all thank Apple for fixing wireless charging
Whenever a new phone is released, there's a lot of focus on the charging speeds and capabilities of whatever the manufacturer has implemented. On one end of the spectrum, Google, Samsung, and Apple are "playing it safe" with charging speeds, while the likes of Oppo and others are pushing the limits to the absolute extremes.
game-news24.com
Leaker says Apple is considering a price-senior cut for the iPhone 15 Plus
Apple might have plans to cut the price of the upcoming iPhone 15 plus after a poor sale of the 14 Plus, per a leaker with a good track record. According to the latest news from Macworld and 9to5Mac, leaker yeux1122 published on South Korean publishing platform Naver that iPhone 14 Plus sales fell far from Apple’s lowest estimates. To reason, yeux1122 says that Apple is looking at new strategies with the iPhone 15 Plus to adapt to this trend, and seriously considering a price reduction.
CNET
iOS 16.3 Beta: Here Are the New Features Testers Can Try Now
Apple's iOS 16.3 beta is available to download now if you're a public beta tester. The beta was released shortly after the release of iOS 16.2, and much like that update, the iOS 16.3 beta has a few new features. As always, we recommend only downloading a beta on something...
CNET
This New Siri Voice Command Makes Using Your iPhone So Much Better
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Siri lets you do so much on your iPhone with just your voice. You can do basic things like send a text message to a friend and get directions back home or you can get more complicated and pull up all the movie showtimes for your local theatre -- all without using your hands.
Android Headlines
Samsung's new SmartThings Station is a smart home hub with a secret, killer feature
Samsung is introducing the SmartThings Station at CES 2023 today. Which is a smart home hub that will make it easier to access all of the smart things in your home. However, it also has a secret feature, that is pretty impressive. Which is, it is also a fast wireless...
CNET
Amazon to Lay Off More Than 18,000 Employees, CEO Says
Amazon plans to cut more than 18,000 jobs as part of a workforce reduction it revealed in November, the internet retailer said Wednesday. The layoffs at Amazon will affect several divisions, but the majority are in the company's human resources and retail operations. CEO Andy Jassy said in a blog post Wednesday that affected employees will be notified by Jan. 18.
CNET
Samsung Made a Huge TV You Probably Can't Afford Slightly Smaller
Until now, wealthy folks who wanted the ultimate wall-sized next-generation Samsung television had to hire a pro to get a massive MicroLED TV into their homes. Samsung actually called those TVs "The Wall." But with the 2023 version, announced at CES, those lucky folks will be able to set it up themselves, if they want.
