NJ.com

The best fitness trackers to buy in 2023, according to reviews

If you are looking for a way to keep track of your fitness goals for the next year, a fitness tracker may be on your wishlist. These tracking devices are designed to monitor a number of health features, including sleep and heart rate. Some have great battery lives, and others can be submerged underwater.
ZDNet

Add some bling to your wrist and save $150 on a Samsung Galaxy Watch Classic

At just $199, this Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is $151 off as the new year begins. The watch that looks like a time-tracker you would find in a luxury jewelry store has incredible capabilities to keep you in the loop without your cellphone in-hand. Whether you are a Samsung user or and Apple faithful looking to switch, it's easy to tell that this smartwatch is much different than the competition.
shefinds

2 iPhone Settings You Should Always Have Turned Off To Save Your Battery, According To Apple Experts

If there’s a better way to use your iPhone so that it doesn’t consume a mountain of battery power each day, you’d do it, right? Well, here’s the great news: conserving battery power is as easy as adjusting a few settings. Without your knowledge, some phone settings can be consuming a great deal of power, leaving you scurrying around searching for a charger just when you need your phone most. Tech Expert Alastair Hazell, an entrepreneur and the founder of The Calculator Site, has priceless advice: turn off these two iPhone settings to save your battery and make your phone charge last so much longer.
livingetc.com

The best uses for an Apple Watch that you may not have thought of

If you've just gotten yourself an Apple Watch, or are thinking about getting one, then you may be mulling over whether the premium fitness tracker and smartwatch is worth it. We all know about the potential benefits of the way we keep an eye on our health and fitness, but what else can it do?
CNET

Finally, You Can See Food Cooking in Your $2,000 Brava Smart Oven

When CNET reviewed the Brava back in 2018, the light-powered smart oven got good marks for performance but was hard to recommend with a price north of a grand. It's only gotten more expensive (along with everything else), but the latest drop -- and the brand's first "new" product since the brand launched more than four years ago -- does finally have the one feature we were hoping for.
Engadget

German Bionic debuts its lightest powered exosuit to date at CES 2023

German Bionic, the robotic exoskeleton startup behind the Cray X, will be showing off two new posture-protecting products at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada this week. The Apogee is the company's latest and lightest powered exosuit built for commercial and industrial use while the Smart SafetyVest will "bring ergonomic monitoring and protection to every worker," per a Monday release.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Android Police

ADT will let you manage Google Nest products in its updated app

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With Matter finally a reality, the smart home market is really starting to evolve. The ADT+ app is set to receive a major overhaul in February, with new functionality promising to better integrate all of your devices. The home security company announced this update at CES 2023, and the biggest changes involve some surprisingly thorough integrations with Google Nest cameras and thermostats.
CNET

The New CES Gadget I Geeked Out on This Week Wasn't a Wireless TV or Bendy Tablet

At a CES booth dotted with vanilla macarons baked by Food Network star Jackie Joseph, the tech I elbowed through throngs of people to demo wasn't a foldable tablet with a slide-out screen, a TV that sticks to your window with suction cups or any of the other weird and futuristic gadgets and doodads here at the show. I was making my way to see a new gizmo I'd be likely to use in everyday life: the GE Profile Smart Mixer that takes aim at its stalwart KitchenAid rival.
Android Central

Qi2: We can all thank Apple for fixing wireless charging

Whenever a new phone is released, there's a lot of focus on the charging speeds and capabilities of whatever the manufacturer has implemented. On one end of the spectrum, Google, Samsung, and Apple are "playing it safe" with charging speeds, while the likes of Oppo and others are pushing the limits to the absolute extremes.
game-news24.com

Leaker says Apple is considering a price-senior cut for the iPhone 15 Plus

Apple might have plans to cut the price of the upcoming iPhone 15 plus after a poor sale of the 14 Plus, per a leaker with a good track record. According to the latest news from Macworld and 9to5Mac, leaker yeux1122 published on South Korean publishing platform Naver that iPhone 14 Plus sales fell far from Apple’s lowest estimates. To reason, yeux1122 says that Apple is looking at new strategies with the iPhone 15 Plus to adapt to this trend, and seriously considering a price reduction.
CNET

iOS 16.3 Beta: Here Are the New Features Testers Can Try Now

Apple's iOS 16.3 beta is available to download now if you're a public beta tester. The beta was released shortly after the release of iOS 16.2, and much like that update, the iOS 16.3 beta has a few new features. As always, we recommend only downloading a beta on something...
CNET

This New Siri Voice Command Makes Using Your iPhone So Much Better

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Siri lets you do so much on your iPhone with just your voice. You can do basic things like send a text message to a friend and get directions back home or you can get more complicated and pull up all the movie showtimes for your local theatre -- all without using your hands.
CNET

Amazon to Lay Off More Than 18,000 Employees, CEO Says

Amazon plans to cut more than 18,000 jobs as part of a workforce reduction it revealed in November, the internet retailer said Wednesday. The layoffs at Amazon will affect several divisions, but the majority are in the company's human resources and retail operations. CEO Andy Jassy said in a blog post Wednesday that affected employees will be notified by Jan. 18.
CNET

Samsung Made a Huge TV You Probably Can't Afford Slightly Smaller

Until now, wealthy folks who wanted the ultimate wall-sized next-generation Samsung television had to hire a pro to get a massive MicroLED TV into their homes. Samsung actually called those TVs "The Wall." But with the 2023 version, announced at CES, those lucky folks will be able to set it up themselves, if they want.

