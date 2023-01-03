ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

WESH

Central Florida man found living in home with his dead mother

COCOA, Fla. — A Central Florida man has been arrested after police found him living with his dead mother's body. According to an affidavit from the Cocoa Police Department, officers were called to Otterbein Avenue on Jan. 1 for a welfare check on Kathleen Ruhlander. The woman's granddaughter had...
COCOA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Brevard County helicopter pilot temporarily blinded by green laser shot into cockpit; man arrested, police say

Florida suspect pointed laser at sheriff's office helicopter, authorities say. A Florida man is potentially facing charges after he repeatedly pointed a laser at a Brevard County Sheriff's Office helicopter on Sunday night, temporarily blinding and blurring the pilot's vision, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said. BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
truecrimedaily

Florida couple allegedly burgles house, calls deputies to help move items and give them ride to airport

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A couple who allegedly broke into an empty house and stole items from a store called for help but got arrested instead. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 29, a Dollar General store in Poinciana, Florida, got burgled at around 1 a.m., and law enforcement officials identified the suspect as "Martin." The same day, deputies received a 911 call, but no one spoke.
POINCIANA, FL
osceolasheriff.org

Missing Adult – Adrian Anthony Walker.

Missing Adult – Adrian Anthony Walker. Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office request help from the community to locate a missing person. Missing From: The vicinity of Academy Drive, Kissimmee, Florida Missing Since: 08/05/2022 On 12/29/2022, deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person. The missing person, Mr. Adrian Anthony Walker, was last seen on 08/05/2022 in the area of Academy Drive, Kissimmee, Florida. It is known that Adrian frequents the West 192 area. If contact is made with Adrian, please check his well-being and contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or dial 911.
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

Masked gunman sought after robbery attempt at Orlando auto parts store

ORLANDO, Fla. – A masked gunman tried to rob an Orlando auto parts store Tuesday, demanding that employees take him to the safe and sparking a large police search, officials said. The attempted robbery happened at the Advanced Auto Parts store at 2406 W. Church Street near John Young...
ORLANDO, FL

