WESH
Sole survivor in Orlando warehouse fire that killed 4 still in intensive care
ORLANDO, Fla. — It has been more than a month since a deadly fire erupted at a warehouse in Orange County where fireworks were stored. Five people were rushed to the hospital. Four of them died. Lindsey Tallafuss, 24, is the sole surviving victim of the fire. “Lindsey is...
‘They shot up the wrong house’: 2 kids hurt when gunmen rain fire on ‘innocent’ Florida home
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to discuss investigations into two drive-by shootings and a burglary that took place over the last week.
Person of interest in Florida double murder detained at Chatham County Detention Center
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A person of interest in a double murder in Lake County, Florida is being held in the Chatham County jail, after being stopped here over the weekend. A couple, both in their 80s, were found dead in their Mount Dora home on New Year’s Eve. Police today announced a person of […]
WESH
Lakeland police say mother intentionally drove into lake, killing herself and 2 sons
LAKELAND, Fla. — Police in Lakeland now believe a car crash that killed a mother and two children happened intentionally. The Lakeland Police Department said 35-year-old Ortilla Zamora drove her vehicle with her two sons, ages 4 and 9 in tow, into Lake Wire last week. She apparently was...
WESH
Central Florida man found living in home with his dead mother
COCOA, Fla. — A Central Florida man has been arrested after police found him living with his dead mother's body. According to an affidavit from the Cocoa Police Department, officers were called to Otterbein Avenue on Jan. 1 for a welfare check on Kathleen Ruhlander. The woman's granddaughter had...
fox35orlando.com
Brevard County helicopter pilot temporarily blinded by green laser shot into cockpit; man arrested, police say
Florida suspect pointed laser at sheriff's office helicopter, authorities say. A Florida man is potentially facing charges after he repeatedly pointed a laser at a Brevard County Sheriff's Office helicopter on Sunday night, temporarily blinding and blurring the pilot's vision, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said. BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -...
Lake County deputies search for missing 16-year-old
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is looking for help to find a missing teenager. Lake County police said they are searching for 16-year-old Jonathan Torres. Agents said he left his home Tuesday on Kansas Avenue, near Astatula Elementary School, and hasn’t been seen since....
Orlando police searching for woman, 40, missing since Christmas Day
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are searching for a 40-year-old woman last seen on Christmas Day. Officers said Runy Leidy Medina-Pacheco was last seen near Cadence Crossing Apartments, located on Curry Ford Road around 10 p.m. on Dec. 25. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police said...
Florida couple allegedly burgles house, calls deputies to help move items and give them ride to airport
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A couple who allegedly broke into an empty house and stole items from a store called for help but got arrested instead. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 29, a Dollar General store in Poinciana, Florida, got burgled at around 1 a.m., and law enforcement officials identified the suspect as "Martin." The same day, deputies received a 911 call, but no one spoke.
Man accused of grabbing woman while jogging to face judge in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man accused of grabbing a woman who was jogging in Orange County should be in court Tuesday. The woman told police that she took a picture of the man as he backed away from her. That’s how police said they identified Israel Pagan. He...
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Lost hiker rescued by Orange County deputy after helicopter spots her
A Central Florida hiker called 911 after getting lost near the St. Johns River. Orange County deputies with the Aviation Section were able to spot her and bring her to safety.
WESH
2 children hurt when gunmen 'shot up the wrong house,' Polk County sheriff says
Three people were shot early Monday morning in unincorporated Lake Wales including a 12, 14, and 19-year-old during a pair of drive-by shootings that took place 17 minutes apart. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the first drive-by shooting took place around 2:52 a.m. in the Highland Park Manor subdivision...
osceolasheriff.org
Missing Adult – Adrian Anthony Walker.
Missing Adult – Adrian Anthony Walker. Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office request help from the community to locate a missing person. Missing From: The vicinity of Academy Drive, Kissimmee, Florida Missing Since: 08/05/2022 On 12/29/2022, deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person. The missing person, Mr. Adrian Anthony Walker, was last seen on 08/05/2022 in the area of Academy Drive, Kissimmee, Florida. It is known that Adrian frequents the West 192 area. If contact is made with Adrian, please check his well-being and contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or dial 911.
WESH
Orange County officials identify husband, wife dead in apparent murder-suicide
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County officials have identified two people killed in a shooting. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 7500 block of Fordham Creek Lane just after 1 a.m. on Sunday for a shooting call. Deputies found a woman in her 20s...
WESH
Volusia sheriff: Landlord locked tenants in garage, threatened to kill them
ORANGE CITY, Fla. — An Orange City man is accused of locking three tenants inside the garage apartment they live in and threatening to shoot them if they came out. Sixty-six-year-old Lawrence Cohen is charged with three counts of false imprisonment and in addition to that, resisting arrest. Deputies...
Employees flee Orlando auto parts store after man with gun demands access to safe, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are looking for a man who attempted to rob an Advanced Auto Parts store at gunpoint. Police confirmed a man with a gun tried to rob the Advanced Auto Parts store Tuesday night on West Church Street. Officers said the man entered the...
Apopka firefighter defends decision to resign from committee investigating Austin Duran’s death
APOPKA, Fla. — An Apopka firefighter is defending their decision to resign from a safety committee meant to investigate fellow firefighter Austin Duran’s death. Duran died after he was crushed by a trailer filled with sand. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Lt. Alex Klepper, one...
WESH
80-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Orange County
PINE HILLS, Fla. — An 80-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle in Orange County on Wednesday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 8 p.m. in the area of North Pine Hills Road and Alhambra Drive. Officials say a Chevy Tahoe was traveling north on...
click orlando
Florida man bites officer after hitting another with car, dancing in traffic, police say
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – An Orlando man fleeing Winter Garden police struck an officer with a car and bit another on the leg Tuesday evening after causing thousands of dollars in property damage at a convenience store, arrest affidavits show. Employees of the Mobil gas station at 12961 W....
click orlando
Masked gunman sought after robbery attempt at Orlando auto parts store
ORLANDO, Fla. – A masked gunman tried to rob an Orlando auto parts store Tuesday, demanding that employees take him to the safe and sparking a large police search, officials said. The attempted robbery happened at the Advanced Auto Parts store at 2406 W. Church Street near John Young...
