ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Three found dead inside New Orleans home, police launch murder investigation

By Kylee Bond
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SDFaR_0k245X9I00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — A wellness check turned deadly after three people were found dead inside a New Orleans home on Tuesday (Jan. 3).

According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers responded to a call for service at a home in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard around 9:15 a.m. The location is just That’s where police found three people dead inside the location.

Search for oil rig workers, pilot continues after crashed helicopter located in Gulf of Mexico

Details regarding the victims’ ages or genders were unavailable.

We have a crew at the scene and will continue to provide updates as they come in. Stay updated with WGNO on air and online for the latest.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLFY News 10

Late-season winning streak is meaningful for Saints’ Allen

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The sights of defensive end Cameron Jordan celebrating multiple sacks and Marshon Lattimore trotting triumphantly into the end zone with the ball in his hands were reminiscent of playoff seasons in the New Orleans Saints’ recent past. The Saints seem to have recaptured the ability to not only string together victories, […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KLFY News 10

Southeastern Baseball, Softball season tickets on sale

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office has placed baseball and softball season tickets on sale for the upcoming 2023 season. Renewals for current season ticket holders were mailed before the Christmas holidays and include a deadline of Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, to guarantee same-seat availability. After that date, all reserved tickets will be […]
HAMMOND, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy