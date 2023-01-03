Read full article on original website
Plein-air fundraiser call for artists
CAMDEN — Camden Public Library and Page Gallery in Camden are teaming up to present a plein-air fundraiser, Camden on Canvas, to be held in Camden and surrounding communities from July 21 to July 23. Artists from all across Maine are invited to apply for this event. In the...
Businesses sue Bar Harbor over cruise cap
BAR HARBOR — A group of Bar Harbor businesses is suing the town over new cruise ship restrictions, challenging its constitutionality and adverse effects on the local economy. The plaintiffs argue the citizen initiated 1,000-person daily disembarkation caps “all but close the port of Bar Harbor to cruise ships,”...
Pilot discovers herself through flight
BAR HARBOR — The Jesup Memorial Library will host an author talk with pilot Mary S. Build at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, during which she will discuss her book, “Finding Myself in Aviation.”. Build’s book is about much more than flying. It chronicles her journey of discovery...
Ambulance service nears fundraising goal
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor-Tremont Ambulance Service has raised $217,000 of its $270,000 goal to purchase a new ambulance. The ambulance service began with $132,000 in savings and has since raised $85,000 by way of grants and individual donations. Public donations have included a matching challenge donation of $10,000 and a $5,000 grant from the Lynam Trust.
Cranberry store to rise from the ashes
CRANBERRY ISLES — Because virtually nothing was left of the Great Cranberry General Store after fire consumed it in the early morning hours of Dec. 27, investigators from the Maine Fire Marshal’s Office were unable to determine the cause of the blaze. Meanwhile, the family who owned the...
Free umpire clinic to be held Jan. 28
ORONO — The Eastern Maine Baseball Umpires Association is offering a free day-long umpiring clinic on Saturday, Jan. 28. Held at the University of Maine in Orono, the clinic is open to those interested in becoming an umpire as well as current umpires looking to sharpen their skills and move up in the high school or college ranks.
Athlete of the Week: Lexi Tozier
BAR HARBOR — MDI High School sophomore Lexi Tozier led the girls’ basketball team in scoring with 19 points (a new career high) in the Trojan’s 52-33 victory over Hermon this week. Since returning from an injury, Tozier has been a key part of the Trojan offense.
Bad apple or systemic failure?
The headline read: “Ellsworth attorney disbarred after allegedly taking $189,000 from a client’s estate.”
