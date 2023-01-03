ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, TN

WKRN

Tennessee teen arrested after stealing vehicle with infant inside

A 15-year-old boy was arrested after he reportedly stole a vehicle from a Tullahoma UPS store with an infant inside. Tennessee teen arrested after stealing vehicle with …. A 15-year-old boy was arrested after he reportedly stole a vehicle from a Tullahoma UPS store with an infant inside. Man found...
TENNESSEE STATE
On Target News

Erratic Driver Leads Decherd Police to Drug Bust

On January 1, 2023, Decherd Police was dispatched to the area of Hwy 64 about a reckless driver speeding and failing to maintain their lane. Multiple agencies were previously dispatched but were unsuccessful in catching up to the vehicle. Officer Patrick Chambers started responding to the area. Dispatch stated that...
DECHERD, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Missing Shelbyville Woman Safely Located

(SHELBYVILLE, TENN.) UPDATE - In nearby Bedford County, a woman who’s been missing since Christmas Eve has been located. Shelbyville Police confirmed that Celia Caitlin Nunn was located on Tuesday afternoon and is safe. Nunn, who is in her late twenties, was previously listed as a missing / endangered...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Two dead, one injured in Murfreesboro two-vehicle, head-on collision crash

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two people are dead and another is injured after a two-vehicle, head-on collision crash in Murfreesboro on Tuesday. Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) said they are investigating the crash which killed a 68-year-old disabled man and a 37-year-old man. Preliminary investigation shows that the driver of...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WBBJ

Nashville police ID West TN couple found dead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville police have given an update on a murder-suicide involving a West Tennessee couple. The department says that Irene Bond, 45, and Geremy Causey, 31, both of Shelby County, were found Monday inside a hotel room on 4th Avenue North in Nashville. Police say Causey was...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man loses wife, home in fire

NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Lebanon Police Department retired K-9 dies alongside partner

LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — A K-9 with the Lebanon Police Department (LPD) passed away on Monday alongside family in his last days of retirement. K-9 Ace was with the police department from 2015 to 2022, LPD reports. He died next to his partner Officer Richard Clark and his family.
LEBANON, TN
WKRN

Hamlin family releases statement

NASHVILLE, TN

