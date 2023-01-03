ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Maize n Brew

Michigan WR Andrel Anthony enters transfer portal

Michigan receiver Andrel Anthony has announced he has entered the transfer portal. I WOULD LIKE TO THANK GOD FOR GIVING ME TO PLAY THE GAME I LOVE. GROWING UP AS A KID, I ALWAYS WANTED TO PLAY HERE, AND TO SAY I LOVED PLAYING AT THE UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN WOULD BE AN UNDERSTATEMENT. I’D LIKE TO SAY THIS WAS NOT AN EASY DECISION AT ALL..
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan DL Taylor Upshaw enters transfer portal

The Michigan Wolverines have lost their second player of the day along the defensive line. Senior edge Taylor Upshaw has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining, as first reported by The Detroit Free Press. He joins Julius Welschof as the second defensive lineman from...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

New Year’s Resolutions for Michigan athletics

The 2022 calendar year was an exceptional one for Michigan Wolverines fans. The football program had their first 13-0 season in school history and found a star in quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Jim Harbaugh led the Wolverines into Columbus for their first win there since 2000. They proved the 2021 season was no fluke and they could potentially become the new powerhouse of the Big Ten.
ANN ARBOR, MI
pistolsfiringblog.com

Former Three-Time NCAA Champion Alex Dieringer Hired to Michigan’s Staff

Former Oklahoma State wrestler and three-time NCAA Champion Alex Dieringer has been hired as the recruiting and video coordinator at Michigan, the school announced Wednesday. “I am beyond excited to join the staff here at the University of Michigan,” said Dieringer in Michigan’s release. “This is a very special place, and I look forward to trying to make an impact on the people around me. I have a lot of respect for Sean, Josh, KJ and Dave, and I can’t wait to work with and learn from all of them. Let’s go Wolverines!”
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

U-M President Santa Ono speaks to The Michigan Insider on Jim Harbaugh rumors

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The arrival of the Michigan football offseason has brought with it renewed speculation that Jim Harbaugh might depart the program for the NFL. Those are rumors that new U-M President Santa Ono is well aware of. Speaking to The Michigan Insider ahead of Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game, Ono said he will ultimately be involved in any negotiations to keep Harbaugh in Ann Arbor — though Athletic Director Warde Manuel is the individual most responsible in those conversations.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Wolverines working on accountability, defense, gelling together with big games upcoming

Throughout the 2022-23 season, one common theme for the Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team has been figuring out how to play together and thrive defensively. After some so-so showings and crumbling on the defensive side late in games, the Wolverines have their best defensive performance of the season against Maryland, winning 81-46 and only allowing a Michigan program-record 13 points in the first half.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Penn State at Michigan Preview: Double or nothing

After a rough fall, the new year started out as well as it possibly could for the Michigan Wolverines with a laughable blowout of Maryland that was never even remotely close. In some ways it was not too surprising to see the team bounce back from an ugly defeat and show up for a big conference game, but nothing can be taken for granted this season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan LB enters transfer portal following Fiesta Bowl loss

Just two days after Michigan lost 45-51 to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, the Wolverines are losing a freshman linebacker. On Monday, LB Deuce Spurlock announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. Spurlock posted the announcement on Twitter, thanking the Michigan coaches and staff. The LB stated that it was after long conversations with his parents about his future that he decided to enter the transfer portal.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Harbaugh and Michigan have reset the standard in Ann Arbor

The Michigan Wolverines fell to the TCU Horned Frogs, 51-45, on Saturday in one of the most painful losses in recent program history. It felt like the combination of “JT was short,” the death of a family pet and the announcement of your mother-in-law permanently moving in all in one.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan makes top seven for 2024 four-star Donovan Harbour

Wisconsin native and 2024 four-star offensive lineman Donovan Harbour cut his list of schools to seven this past weekend. Michigan joined Oregon, Wisconsin, Florida, Ohio State, Tennessee and Penn State as his final list of suitors. The country’s 60th overall ranked player and No. 4 interior offensive lineman, per 247Sports’...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Michigan Star Says 1 Big Ten Team Is 'Scumbags'

There's no love lost between Hunter Dickinson and the Wisconsin men's basketball program. In an appearance on "The RoundBall Podcast" on Monday, the Michigan star aired out his feelings on one of the Wolverines' rivals. "Wisconsin, I mean they’re just… they’re just… they’re scumbags. It is what it is. I'm...
ANN ARBOR, MI
tourcounsel.com

Michigan Stadium | Largest Stadium in the United States

Michigan Stadium, opened in 1927, is currently the largest stadium in the United States and the third largest in the world. Originally with a capacity for 72,000 spectators, it now has an official capacity of 107,601 spectators. Michigan Stadium, which has 109,901 seats and has been the home of the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
foodieflashpacker.com

The 24 Best Restaurants In Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan is known for its diverse and vibrant food scene, with various must-try restaurants to choose from. From BBQ joints and soul food spots to upscale restaurants and trendy cafes, Detroit has something for everyone. This article will highlight some of the city’s best restaurants, including classic and up-and-coming...
DETROIT, MI

