KSAT 12
Large fire destroys home on Southeast Side, at least one person displaced, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A home on the Southeast Side was leveled and destroyed by a large fire Wednesday afternoon, leaving at least one person displaced, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire happened around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Denver Boulevard, near South Mittiman...
KSAT 12
Man taken to hospital in critical condition following ‘dangerous’ fire at far North Side home, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters rescued a man who was unconscious inside a burning home in the Encino Park area on the far North Side. SAFD Chief Charles Hood said the fire was reported just before noon on Wednesday in the 2100 block of Oak Bend, near Highway 281 and Encino Rio.
KTSA
SAFD: Southeast side home is damaged after morning fire
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The second story of a southeast side home is damaged and the San Antonio Fire Department is now investigating. Firefighters were called around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, and they were met by smoke and flames coming from the second floor. SAFD says it was a challenge to access the fire once inside because of the layout of the home.
news4sanantonio.com
Massive fire destroys Northeast Side home
WINDCREST, Texas - Officials are investigating a fire that destroyed a Northeast Side home early Tuesday morning. The fire started just before 3 a.m. at a home off Faircrest Drive near Midcrown Drive. Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming from the home. Several other fire crews were called to...
KSAT 12
Driver extracted from vehicle after crash on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to an area hospital following a crash on a Northeast Side highway late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on Loop 410 near Perrin Beitel Road. According to police, the male driver was traveling at...
KSAT 12
Faulty water heater causes fire at Northeast Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire at a Northeast Side apartment complex early Tuesday morning. The fire was called in around 2:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Northeast Parkway, not far from Eisenhauer Road and Rittiman Road. Firefighters said when...
KSAT 12
West Side motel where police shot, wounded man has been site of other incidents
SAN ANTONIO – A West Side motel where San Antonio police shot and wounded a man Wednesday night has seen its share of police activity in recent months, including the arrest of a capital murder suspect. The most recent incident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m., after officers responded to...
KSAT 12
2-vehicle crash at intersection just north of downtown causes SUV to rollover, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a 2-vehicle rollover crash just north of downtown early Thursday morning. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. near the intersection of San Pedro Avenue and West Elmira Street, not far from Interstate 35 and the Central Library. According to police, the...
KSAT 12
Man shot multiple times by SAPD officers at West Side hotel, Chief McManus says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot multiple times by two San Antonio police officers after pointing a gun in their direction at a hotel, according to SAPD Chief William McManus. The shooting happened around 8:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Culebra Road, near NW 18th and NW 19th Streets.
Police suspect speeding to blame for crash that pinned man inside his vehicle
SAN ANTONIO — Police suspect speeding is to blame for pinning a man inside his vehicle after he crashed into the wall of a highway. It happened at Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel on the northeast side of town around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters were able to extricate the...
KSAT 12
Two men killed in NW Side crash identified; Sisters of passenger says they are ‘heartbroken’
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of two men who died a high-speed crash on the Northwest Side. The victims were identified as Justin Tello, 19, and Armando Lerma, 25. San Antonio police said the crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. on...
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers seeks clues into fatal shooting at West Side apartment complex parking lot
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is appealing to the public in hopes of finding the shooter who killed a 21-year-old man at a West Side apartment complex parking lot. According to San Antonio police, the shooting happened on Dec. 16 in the 5600 block of Culebra Road. Brandon Turley...
KSAT 12
Second-alarm fire causes gas station to partially collapse on NE Side, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A large blaze that tore through a Northeast Side gas station caused the building to partially collapse and left heavy damages behind, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The second-alarm fire broke out around 1:45 p.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of Randolph Blvd at...
news4sanantonio.com
Investigation underway into cause of suspicious duplex fire on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A person is displaced after a duplex fire on the West Side. The fire started around 2:30 a.m. Monday at a duplex off North Colorado Street and Arbor Place. Firefighters said they found heavy fire coming from the duplex when they arrived on the scene. They are...
SAPD: One man dead after shooting near downtown
SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead and no one in custody after a Tuesday-evening shooting just north of downtown, San Antonio authorities say. According to officials with the San Antonio Police Department, officers arrived to the 800 block of Euclid and found an unidentified man in a vehicle dead from multiple gunshot wounds. It's unknown if there were any other passengers in the car during the gunfire.
KSAT 12
Neighbors come together to help family of 7 after home destroyed in fire on New Year’s Day
SAN ANTONIO – A family of seven whose North Side home was destroyed in a fire on New Year’s Day says they are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support. The San Antonio Fire Department was called to the home on the 2600 block of Pebble Bow around 3 a.m. on Jan 1.
KSAT 12
North Side family suspects celebratory gunfire caused bullet to go through home’s roof
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A stray bullet pierced a home’s roof before getting stuck in the living room ceiling, and the family who lives there believes it was due to celebratory gunfire by someone ringing in the new year. “Shooting in the air because they want to celebrate...
KSAT 12
SAFD: Two-story home destroyed in fire on New Year’s Day
SAN ANTONIO – A destructive fire at a two-story home on the North Side on New Year’s Day leaves a family displaced, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire happened at 2:49 a.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Pebble Bow. Fire officials said two people...
KSAT 12
2 men wanted for aggravated robbery at Walmart on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for two men accused of robbing a man at a Walmart on the Northwest Side. Police said the incident happened on Dec. 7 in the 8000 block of Bandera Road. The victim, 35, was approached by two men...
KTSA
Body found on side of road in Atascosa County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body that was found on side of a road. Deputies were called to the scene near Tessman and Live Oak Street, just outside of northern city limits of Pleasanton, Tuesday night. The...
