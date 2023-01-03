ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Tee Higgins speaks for first time since Damar Hamlin play: 'I'm in a good place right now'

Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Tee Higgins spoke to reporters after practice on Thursday as the team prepares to face the Baltimore Ravens. He shared that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's mother contacted him Thursday morning to share updates about her son's condition after he collided with Higgins and collapsed on the field during "Monday Night Football."
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Are surging Packers a dark-horse Super Bowl contender?

After a 4-8 start, QB Aaron Rodgers and the Packers appeared to be an afterthought. Now on a four-game winning streak, Green Bay is knocking on the door of another playoff appearance. With a win on "Sunday Night Football" at Lambeau Field against Detroit, the Packers will clinch a playoff berth.
GREEN BAY, WI
WSAW

Packers preparing for familiar face Jamaal Williams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Jamaal Williams was a loud character in his time in Green Bay, but this season in Detroit he’s made just as much noise. “I still find myself smiling when I see him doing one of his dances...when scoring a touchdown,” said Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Offseason Admission

On Sunday night, the Green Bay Packers will host the Detroit Lions with a trip to the playoffs on the line. It will be the final home game of the season for the Packers, who could become a wild card team with a win. With that in mind, reporters asked quarterback Aaron Rodgers about this possibly being his final game at Lambeau Field.
GREEN BAY, WI
WISN

Tickets surge for Sunday Packers game

MILWAUKEE — A couple of months ago, you didn't need to shell out much money for Green Bay Packers tickets. But now that the team is in playoff contention, prices are already surging. Ticket King in Milwaukee is already flooded with calls. "When the Pack went up significantly into...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 18: Roll with the Jets and Packers, and more best bets

Congratulations! We've reached the final weekend of the NFL regular season, and the playoff seeding battles are coming down to the wire. Not only are teams fighting for the top seeds, we still have a number of teams still competing for a chance to make the postseason. Sadly, my Jets...
big10central.com

Tyler Wahl’s injury forces Wisconsin men’s basketball to adjust

The No. 14 Badgers held on for a 63-60 win against the Golden Gophers on Tuesday at the Kohl Center despite playing much of the game without senior Tyler Wahl. The sophomore point guard had 16 points, four assists and five steals to help carry the Badgers past the Gophers with Tyler Wahl sidelined much of the night.
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

3 things that stood out in Wisconsin's nail-biter victory against Minnesota

Greg Gard's advice a day earlier was to buckle up because Big Ten basketball is back. His University of Wisconsin men's basketball team showed Tuesday night exactly what the Badgers coach was getting at. The 14th-ranked Badgers escaped with a 63-60 victory against Minnesota at the Kohl Center but it...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Packers players pray for Bills' Damar Hamlin, 'puts life into perspective'

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which was suspended after the injury. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion. He got...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Vikings fans get engaged while tailgating in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The biggest win we found for the Minnesota Vikings on New Year's Day in Green Bay came at a tailgate party, where Dave Diethelm stole the show for his girlfriend, Mindy Meierbachtol.It didn't surprise anyone when Mindy decided to sing her signature song while tailgating, but she was interrupted by Dave, who gave her a gift: a surprise engagement ring. And Mindy said "yes.""I did not see this coming!" Mindy said.She has been through a lot the past several months. In June, her father John died suddenly of a heart attack."He was so good," said Mindy's mom, Katie Meierbachtol. "I try not to cry, but I just wish her dad was here."Because Mindy was unapologetically a daddy's girl.  "He was just full of life, always had some funny jokes to say, some good stories," Mindy said. "He was a hard-working man, farmed his whole life."And so they could only think of what this party would have been like with him."He'd be on cloud nine," Katie said. You could feel his presence, as the Packer and Viking fans united for their friends on an unforgettable day, before the game even kicked off."I'll never forget it," Mindy said.
