Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
What Gave Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Belief at 4-8?
Why did Aaron Rodgers believe the Packers had a chance after a 4-8 start? He discussed after beating the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
atozsports.com
Packers: Matt LaFleur says it’ll be hard to root against one Lions player on Sunday
When the Green Bay Packers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday night, there’s one opposing player that Matt LaFleur is going to have a hard time rooting against. LaFleur admitted to reporters on Wednesday that he’s still a big fan of former Packers running back Jamaal Williams. Green...
Lions vs. Packers draws referee Brad Rogers and his officiating crew
Whenever there is a primetime game in Green Bay, it feels like officiating plays a role in the outcome of the game. That’s also true whenever the Detroit Lions play the Packers, no matter when or where. From a phantom hands-to-the-face penalty to an offensive pass interference call against...
Yardbarker
Packers Aaron Rodgers Thanks the Cleveland Browns for Their Help in Green Bay's Playoff Push
In week 17, Cleveland Browns did a favor for the Aaron Rodgers-led Green Bay Packers. With the Packers win over the Minnesota Vikings and the browns taking the Washington Commanders down, the Packers shot at reaching the playoffs is that much higher. Rodgers thanked the Browns, which you can see...
Tee Higgins speaks for first time since Damar Hamlin play: 'I'm in a good place right now'
Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Tee Higgins spoke to reporters after practice on Thursday as the team prepares to face the Baltimore Ravens. He shared that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's mother contacted him Thursday morning to share updates about her son's condition after he collided with Higgins and collapsed on the field during "Monday Night Football."
Yardbarker
Are surging Packers a dark-horse Super Bowl contender?
After a 4-8 start, QB Aaron Rodgers and the Packers appeared to be an afterthought. Now on a four-game winning streak, Green Bay is knocking on the door of another playoff appearance. With a win on "Sunday Night Football" at Lambeau Field against Detroit, the Packers will clinch a playoff berth.
Pete Fiutak: Ohio State-Georgia was the national championship, can't be that upset with Ryan Day
Pete Fiutak talks about Ohio State’s loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl, the takeaway from Ryan Day in the loss, Georgia as a heavy favorite against TCU and whether Jim Harbaugh is destined to return to the NFL.
Michigan's Hunter Dickinson calls Wisconsin basketball team 'scumbags,' says feeling is 'very mutual'
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson claimed that there was nothing he could say to add more fuel to his team's February matchups against the Wisconsin Badgers. But that's what he ended up doing anyway. On Barstool Sports' Roundball podcast, the Wolverines' star took host Marty Mush up on a chance to...
WSAW
Packers preparing for familiar face Jamaal Williams
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Jamaal Williams was a loud character in his time in Green Bay, but this season in Detroit he’s made just as much noise. “I still find myself smiling when I see him doing one of his dances...when scoring a touchdown,” said Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Offseason Admission
On Sunday night, the Green Bay Packers will host the Detroit Lions with a trip to the playoffs on the line. It will be the final home game of the season for the Packers, who could become a wild card team with a win. With that in mind, reporters asked quarterback Aaron Rodgers about this possibly being his final game at Lambeau Field.
WISN
Tickets surge for Sunday Packers game
MILWAUKEE — A couple of months ago, you didn't need to shell out much money for Green Bay Packers tickets. But now that the team is in playoff contention, prices are already surging. Ticket King in Milwaukee is already flooded with calls. "When the Pack went up significantly into...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 18: Roll with the Jets and Packers, and more best bets
Congratulations! We've reached the final weekend of the NFL regular season, and the playoff seeding battles are coming down to the wire. Not only are teams fighting for the top seeds, we still have a number of teams still competing for a chance to make the postseason. Sadly, my Jets...
big10central.com
Tyler Wahl’s injury forces Wisconsin men’s basketball to adjust
The No. 14 Badgers held on for a 63-60 win against the Golden Gophers on Tuesday at the Kohl Center despite playing much of the game without senior Tyler Wahl. The sophomore point guard had 16 points, four assists and five steals to help carry the Badgers past the Gophers with Tyler Wahl sidelined much of the night.
big10central.com
3 things that stood out in Wisconsin's nail-biter victory against Minnesota
Greg Gard's advice a day earlier was to buckle up because Big Ten basketball is back. His University of Wisconsin men's basketball team showed Tuesday night exactly what the Badgers coach was getting at. The 14th-ranked Badgers escaped with a 63-60 victory against Minnesota at the Kohl Center but it...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Packers players pray for Bills' Damar Hamlin, 'puts life into perspective'
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which was suspended after the injury. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion. He got...
Vikings fans get engaged while tailgating in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The biggest win we found for the Minnesota Vikings on New Year's Day in Green Bay came at a tailgate party, where Dave Diethelm stole the show for his girlfriend, Mindy Meierbachtol.It didn't surprise anyone when Mindy decided to sing her signature song while tailgating, but she was interrupted by Dave, who gave her a gift: a surprise engagement ring. And Mindy said "yes.""I did not see this coming!" Mindy said.She has been through a lot the past several months. In June, her father John died suddenly of a heart attack."He was so good," said Mindy's mom, Katie Meierbachtol. "I try not to cry, but I just wish her dad was here."Because Mindy was unapologetically a daddy's girl. "He was just full of life, always had some funny jokes to say, some good stories," Mindy said. "He was a hard-working man, farmed his whole life."And so they could only think of what this party would have been like with him."He'd be on cloud nine," Katie said. You could feel his presence, as the Packer and Viking fans united for their friends on an unforgettable day, before the game even kicked off."I'll never forget it," Mindy said.
Comments / 0