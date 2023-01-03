Read full article on original website
‘Glass Onion’ Director Rian Johnson Says He’s “Pissed Off” to Have ‘Knives Out’ in the Title
Hollywood continues to be in an IP-driven moment, with an emphasis on reboots, sequels and branded product, but Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery director Rian Johnson wishes that he could have trimmed a few words from that title. During an interview with The Atlantic that published online Monday, Johnson said that he strived to make both the current Netflix film and Lionsgate’s original 2019 hit Knives Out feel like complete stories that can exist on their own. Daniel Craig, who plays tenacious detective Benoit Blanc, is the only returning castmember for the sequel, which is simply titled as Glass...
ComicBook
Star Wars: Daniel Craig Reflects on Wearing a "F-cking Stormtrooper" Suit for The Force Awakens
The release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens came with the reveal that Daniel Craig had an uncredited cameo as a stormtrooper, leading many audiences to wonder how he came to land such a role, with the actor recently recalling that he had scored the role merely by asking for it. As compared to his other experiences, filming the cameo wasn't entirely glamorous, as he was sporting an uncomfortable suit of armor, though he admitted he got off relatively easily as compared to stormtroopers who had to wear the garb in the deserts of Tunisia. Craig will next be seen in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which hits Netflix on December 23rd.
Glass Onion's Marriage Tease Has Been Confirmed By Hugh Grant
Romantic comedy legend Hugh Grant confirmed something big about his latest on-screen pairing. "Glass Onion," the second film in Rian Johnson's "Knives Out" universe that centers around detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), features a ton of thrilling cameos, from late icons like Stephen Sondheim and Angela Lansbury to the venerable Ethan Hawke (who apparently just popped over from filming "Moon Knight" to join Johnson's party. One cameo, though, stirred up a ton of chatter, and that's Hugh Grant appearing very briefly as Benoit Blanc's live-in partner, once off-screen in a voiceover and extremely quickly in person. Appearing roughly midway through the film as the central twist is revealed, Grant's presence in "Glass Onion" was a welcome surprise, and it's kept audiences talking ever since.
thedigitalfix.com
Rian Johnson has put “serious thought” into Knives Out Muppets movie
Of the ways Knives Out 3 could improve on its predecessors, one solution is to make it a Muppets movie. Imagine it: Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc surrounded by Kermit, Gonzo, Miss Piggy, and the rest. It writes itself! Knives Out creator Rian Johnson has put this into consideration, though he’s not sure about the logistics.
10 Best 2022 Netflix Movies
As we welcome the new year ahead, here is the cream of the crop among Netflix's endless scroll of 2022 original movies.
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Ryan Coogler Reveals the Original ‘Black Panther’ Sequel Was Going to Be a ‘Father-Son Story’
Chadwick Boseman’s tragic death casts a long shadow over the story of this year’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” as the characters in the film struggle to move on from the in-universe passing of his character T’Challa. It’s a huge departure from Coogler’s initial vision for the sequel film, which would have had T’Challa alive and well — and struggling with fatherhood. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Coogler and his co-screenwriter Ryan Coogler shared that they sent Boseman a first draft for the film that would become “Wakanda Forever” in 2020, right before the star died after a...
Netflix's 'unwatchable' new movie has just 16% on Rotten Tomatoes
Netflix's brand-new festive offering has been about as warmly received as a poo under the Christmas tree, if the wave of negative reviews are anything to go by. We all know that Christmas is the perfect time to kick back and enjoy a cosy winter film (like The Lord Of The Rings), and Netflix has plenty of great ones to choose from. Unfortunately, one of its latest movies just isn't resonating with audiences. Like, at all.
Those Pulled Looney Tunes Episodes Are Reportedly Gone From HBO Max For Good
When looking back at the long, colorful history of American animation, it's impossible not to discuss Warner Bros. Dating back almost a full century, the studio has been in the cartoon game, and it has found great success. The likes of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and a host of others have become pop culture legends under its banner, driving interest in the "Looney Tunes" brand for decades. Further bolstering its place in animation history, in the 1990s, Warner Bros. purchased iconic animation house Hanna-Barbera, absorbing its numerous beloved titles into its already large catalog.
digitalspy.com
Glass Onion's Rian Johnson was originally against big Andi twist
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery spoilers follow. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery director Rian Johnson has revealed he was originally against the twist for Janelle Monáe’s Andi. In the sequel to the 2019 film, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) travels to Greece after Miles Bron (Edward Norton)...
Allison Williams Served As The Inspiration For M3GAN's Doll-Like Features
In the short time that "M3GAN" has been rolled out, the horrific AI-doll has already proven to be iconic. And that is difficult to do with so many memorable dolls in horror. Brad Dourif has portrayed the titular role of "Chucky" since the '80s and has basically cornered the market on snarky animated dolls with a quest for vengeance — or just the fun of murder. But M3GAN is quickly rising in the ranks, so much so that the two dolls have been battling it out on social media leading up to the release of the new film. And while Chucky will always be the gold standard, you can't deny that M3GAN is bringing something fresh and entertaining to the table.
James Cameron Has a Rival for King of the Holidays as Two Rian Johnson Films Score Big in Home Viewing
James Cameron, you’ve got company. Turns out, the “Avatar” filmmaker isn’t the only go-to movie franchise-creator who enjoyed some big success over New Years weekend (“Avatar: The Way of Water” has taken in $446 million so far with a lot to go). Rian Johnson, whose “Star Wars” episode “The Last Jedi” grossed $539 million at lower ticket prices during this same weekend five years ago, now boasts two movies that also got heavy viewing over the weekend. His Netflix original “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” leads for the second weekend on the streamer’s top ten (and has already cracked the streamer’s...
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Producers Admit They Made Major Correction Due to Fan Backlash
Star Wars: The Bad Batch's producers admit they have made a major correction to the characters after fan backlash. Anyone who has been online and following the clones since The Clone Wars has noticed that something is amiss with The Bad Batch in Season 1. Temuera Morrison famously serves as the inspiration and visage of the clones in most Star Wars media since the prequel trilogy. However, in the first season of the Disney+ series, the characters are noticeably lighter than the actor is. Morrison is a Māori actor and is browner than the Bad Batch in the series.
thepulseofnh.com
‘Wednesday’ breaks another record for Netflix as ‘Knives Out’ sequel scores #1 on streamer’s movie chart
Wednesday continued working its ratings magic for Netflix over the New Year's weekend. The streaming service says the show starring Jenna Ortega managed to break another Netflix record by spending six consecutive weeks on the English TV List with over 100 million hours viewed. Last week, nearly 104 million hours'...
Glass Onion Continues To Rise Up Netflix's All-Time Watch List
In a year with plenty of prestige cinema, including "Amsterdam," flopping, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" definitely was an exception. This shouldn't be a surprise, given that Rian Johnson's original "Knives Out" more or less revived the drawing room mystery subgenre with a remarkable amount of freshness and intelligence.
Here's which films made it on the Oscars shortlist
The 95th Academy Awards are rapidly approaching in March 2023, and the competition already looks stacked. Shortlists for ten of the 23 Oscar categories were released on Wednesday, including music, documentary feature films and visual effects. The candidates will be scrutinized by judges until five nominees are chosen for the annual ceremony. The official picks will be announced on Jan 24. While some familiar and acclaimed names made the cut,...
Ana De Armas Wants Fans To See Netflix's Blonde As A Story About Norma Jean, Not Marilyn Monroe
Ana de Armas has been on a bit of a hot streak as of late. From 2019 to the present, it's been almost impossible to go to the movie theater or turn on Netflix without seeing her face. After a slew of supporting roles, she ventured more into leading woman territory with a prime part in 2019's "Knives Out." Since that time, she's gone on to appear in "No Time to Die," "The Gray Man," and "Deep Water." However, arguably her buzziest role to date came in 2022 when she took on the lead role of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe in "Blonde."
Evil Dead Fans Are Caught Between Excitement And Fear Over The Teaser For Evil Dead Rise
Horror fans are getting super excited, and maybe a little uneasy, for the release of "Evil Dead Rise," which hits theaters on April 21, 2023. A teaser trailer that has fans rejoicing was released today, ahead of the full trailer release that is coming tomorrow. It gives fans a creepy first look at one of the Deadites from the film. In the teaser, a little girl calls out to her mom, and upon looking out of a peephole, she lets, presumably, her mom know that she doesn't look right. The possessed ghoul flashes an unsettling smile and the teaser ends.
Why Does The Necronomicon In The Evil Dead Rise Trailer Look So Different?
Longtime fans of Sam Raimi's iconic horror franchise "Evil Dead" will know that essentially every story in the series revolves around a sinister book known as the "Necronomicon Ex-Mortis," most often referred to simply as the Necronomicon. Introduced in 1981's "The Evil Dead," the Necronomicon, or "Book of the Dead," is an ancient Sumerian packed with incantations and demonic rituals, and it has the ability to control and summon the demonic entities known as Deadites.
Martin Scorsese Told Margot Robbie Every Great Movie Has A Stair Shot (& He's Right)
There is a legendary shortlist of active directors that most actors would likely drop everything for the opportunity to feature in their latest gift to cinema. Steven Spielberg, Quentin Tarantino, James Cameron, and Martin Scorsese will all go down as some of the best to ever sit behind the camera and are still actively putting out projects as good as anything they have ever made.
