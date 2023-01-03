In the short time that "M3GAN" has been rolled out, the horrific AI-doll has already proven to be iconic. And that is difficult to do with so many memorable dolls in horror. Brad Dourif has portrayed the titular role of "Chucky" since the '80s and has basically cornered the market on snarky animated dolls with a quest for vengeance — or just the fun of murder. But M3GAN is quickly rising in the ranks, so much so that the two dolls have been battling it out on social media leading up to the release of the new film. And while Chucky will always be the gold standard, you can't deny that M3GAN is bringing something fresh and entertaining to the table.

