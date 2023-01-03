ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Has Some Of The Top Cities For Keeping New Year's Resolutions

By Ginny Reese
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

It's easy to make New Year's resolutions , but it's hard to keep them. We all start out with the best intentions, but sometimes life gets in the way and the motivation is lost.

WalletHub determined 2023's best and worst cities for keeping your New Year's resolutions . The website states, "To determine where Americans are most likely to stick to their goals for 2023, WalletHub considered some of the most popular (and most commonly broken) resolutions to rank more than 180 U.S. cities based on their conduciveness to self-improvement."

According to the list, Texas has two of the top 20 best cities for keeping New Year's resolutions . Austin came in at number nine on the list. The city was 15th overall for school and work resolutions and 30th overall for financial resolutions.

Plano landed at number 11 on the list. It was seventh overall for bad-habit resolutions, ninth overall for financial resolutions, and 10th overall for health resolutions.

Here are the top 20 best cities for keeping New Year's resolutions in 2023:

  1. Seattle, WA
  2. San Francisco, CA
  3. Scottsdale, AZ
  4. Salt Lake City, UT
  5. Overland Park, KS
  6. Irvine, CA
  7. Fremont, CA
  8. San Diego, CA
  9. Austin, TX
  10. Orlando, FL
  11. Plano, TX
  12. San Jose, CA
  13. Madison, WI
  14. Columbia, MD
  15. Atlanta, GA
  16. Raleigh, NC
  17. Portland, OR
  18. Huntingdon Beach, CA
  19. Tampa, FL
  20. Honolulu, HI

Check out the full list of 2023's best and worst cities for keeping New Year's resolutions on WalletHub's website .

