When Paris Hilton first released “Stars Are Blind” in 2006, it received mixed reviews as haters pounced while stans rejoiced and over six million YouTube views can’t be bad as well as coming in at number 18 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. As far as Billboard’s U.S. Club Songs and Dance Singles Sales charts are concerned, the song hit both of them at number one. What remains to be seen is how the song is going to perform in 2023 because Paris Hilton just dropped the remake for fans to enjoy on New Year’s Eve.

5 DAYS AGO