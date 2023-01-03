ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

Partying like it’s 2006, Paris Hilton surprises fans with ‘Stars Are Blind’ remix

When Paris Hilton first released “Stars Are Blind” in 2006, it received mixed reviews as haters pounced while stans rejoiced and over six million YouTube views can’t be bad as well as coming in at number 18 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. As far as Billboard’s U.S. Club Songs and Dance Singles Sales charts are concerned, the song hit both of them at number one. What remains to be seen is how the song is going to perform in 2023 because Paris Hilton just dropped the remake for fans to enjoy on New Year’s Eve.
thesource.com

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Finally Share Photos Of Their Baby Boy

Finally, we get to see mogul Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky’s baby boy. After much anticipation and seeing the new parents out and a bout the world wondered—when would we get to see the golden child? While we still don’t know the baby’s name we are happy just to see this little muffin.
TMZ.com

Diddy Fully Reveals Beautiful Baby Girl For First Time, Love Sean Combs

Diddy just dropped something major on social media, and it ain't new music -- it's the first full look at his beautiful new baby girl. Sean 'Diddy' Combs put up the cute pic Tuesday ... showin' off his daughter, Love Sean Combs, to the world -- this after spending the holiday weekend with his family in the Caribbean.
People

Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Glimpse of Baby in Matching Holiday PJ Family Picture

The supermodel and actress announced that she had welcomed her daughter in May 2021 Naomi Campbell is rocking the Christmas PJ's with her baby girl! On Sunday, the supermodel and actress, 52, posted a photo of her holiday get-together, with all of her guests wearing matching red plaid pajamas.  "Merry Christmas To All. Grateful & Blessed #unconditionallove ❤️🎄❤️🎄❤️" she captioned the shot. In the photo, Campbell holds her 1½-year-old daughter, with the little one's face covered with a filtered red heart. RELATED: Everything New Mom Naomi Campbell Said About Wanting Kids...
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
thesource.com

Diddy Shares First Full Picture of Newborn Love Sean Combs on Instagram

Sean “Diddy” Combs posted the first full photo of his daughter Love Sean Combs to Instagram. The full image of Love was released after Diddy spent time with his family on the Holidays. In a previous upload to Instagram, Diddy held love while all of his children stood around him in matching pajamas.
People

JoJo Siwa Seems to Accuse Ex Avery Cyrus of Trying to Use Their Relationship to Grow Her Career

Earlier this week, Siwa said she “got tricked into being told that I was loved” in a video posted to her mom Jessalynn’s Instagram Story JoJo Siwa is doubling down on claims she was "used" in a previous relationship — seemingly addressing her recent split from TikTok star Avery Cyrus after three months of dating.  In a video posted to Siwa's TikTok page on Wednesday, onscreen text written by the Dance Moms alum accuses an ex-partner of admittedly dating her to grow their own "career" and "get to the top," echoing her own...
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy’s New Baby Girl Is Unbelievably Beautiful: Photos

Congratulations to Puff and the little one’s mother, Dana Tran. Diddy loves all of his children, there’s no denying that. The youngest addition to his family has been getting an extra amount of attention lately. She’s been making headlines all month long, despite not even being able to walk yet.
Page Six

Rihanna shares first look of son with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna has finally revealed her and A$AP Rocky’s sweet baby boy. The “Love on the Brain” singer, 34, gave fans a first look at her 7-month-old son in her very first TikTok video on Saturday. She captioned the 45-second clip, “hacked.” In the video, the baby boy smiles at Rihanna as she records him sitting in his car seat. “You tryna get mommy phone?” the “Diamonds” singer asks the infant, whose name has not yet been shared publicly. He then grabs the phone and adorably attempts to put it in his mouth as Rihanna says, “Oh, wow. Oh, wow.” Fans gushed over Rihanna’s son in the...
People

Aaron Carter's Fiancée Melanie Martin Honors Him on Christmas: 'We Can Feel You in Our Heart'

The former child pop star died on Nov. 5 at the age of 34 Aaron Carter is being remembered by his loved ones. On Sunday, fiancée Melanie Martin shared snaps from a holiday brunch where she was surrounded by family and their 13-month-old son Prince, focusing an ornament of two angel wings in the shape of a heart with Aaron's name in the middle. "We can no longer see you with our eyes but we can feel you in our heart forever 🦋💕 ."Love your mini-me and hunni💔🎄❤️," she wrote in the...

