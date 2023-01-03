Read full article on original website
Justin Bieber clothing line pulled from H&M stores after singer’s complaint
The "Justin Bieber x H&M" men's clothing line has been pulled off the rack after the pop singer called the line "trash" on Instagram.
wegotthiscovered.com
Partying like it’s 2006, Paris Hilton surprises fans with ‘Stars Are Blind’ remix
When Paris Hilton first released “Stars Are Blind” in 2006, it received mixed reviews as haters pounced while stans rejoiced and over six million YouTube views can’t be bad as well as coming in at number 18 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. As far as Billboard’s U.S. Club Songs and Dance Singles Sales charts are concerned, the song hit both of them at number one. What remains to be seen is how the song is going to perform in 2023 because Paris Hilton just dropped the remake for fans to enjoy on New Year’s Eve.
Caught in the Act: Black Panther Star Letitia Wright and Kehlani Taped Dry-Humping in the Club
It appears Black Panther lead actress Letitia Wright and singer Kehlani had a blast in London while they were out partying at fabric London, one of the city’s hottest night spots. Several videos that have since gone viral show the pair canoodling with each other while partying in the...
thesource.com
Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Finally Share Photos Of Their Baby Boy
Finally, we get to see mogul Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky’s baby boy. After much anticipation and seeing the new parents out and a bout the world wondered—when would we get to see the golden child? While we still don’t know the baby’s name we are happy just to see this little muffin.
Snoop Dogg reveals the identity of the celebrity who made him faint (video)
Snoop Dogg is one of the more famous Americans of his time. Through the past three decades, the hip-hop icon has seen almost every corner of the world, but there was one moment that, literally, had him floored while he was traveling to film the 2001 movie Bones. “I’m in...
netflixjunkie.com
Lil Nas Who Was Once ‘Pregnant’ Revealed That He Has Baby, and Fans Cannot Hold Their Reactions
Lil Nas has had the internet discussing his pregnancy again. The 23-year-old rapper is known for being expressive, even doing antics that keep his fans surprised and entertained. Back in 2019, the singer came out of the closet about being gay with his song C7osure. But like many gay people, he too likely thought about the idea of having a baby of his own.
TMZ.com
Diddy Fully Reveals Beautiful Baby Girl For First Time, Love Sean Combs
Diddy just dropped something major on social media, and it ain't new music -- it's the first full look at his beautiful new baby girl. Sean 'Diddy' Combs put up the cute pic Tuesday ... showin' off his daughter, Love Sean Combs, to the world -- this after spending the holiday weekend with his family in the Caribbean.
Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Glimpse of Baby in Matching Holiday PJ Family Picture
The supermodel and actress announced that she had welcomed her daughter in May 2021 Naomi Campbell is rocking the Christmas PJ's with her baby girl! On Sunday, the supermodel and actress, 52, posted a photo of her holiday get-together, with all of her guests wearing matching red plaid pajamas. "Merry Christmas To All. Grateful & Blessed #unconditionallove ❤️🎄❤️🎄❤️" she captioned the shot. In the photo, Campbell holds her 1½-year-old daughter, with the little one's face covered with a filtered red heart. RELATED: Everything New Mom Naomi Campbell Said About Wanting Kids...
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Surprises Twin Daughters With Matching Range Rovers Worth Up to $215,500 Each at Sweet 16 Bash
Disclaimer: This story has been republished with permission from Entrepreneur.com. Sean “Diddy” Combs hosted an epic futuristic-themed party for his twin daughters’ 16th birthdays on Dec. 18, including surprising the girls with matching Range Rover SUVs. According to videos from the lavish event, the Combs twins, D’Lila...
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
The Promise Clive Davis Made and Broke to Whitney Houston
Clive Davis signed Whitney Houston and helped to craft her into the icon she became. He was instrumental in both her professional and personal life.
thesource.com
Diddy Shares First Full Picture of Newborn Love Sean Combs on Instagram
Sean “Diddy” Combs posted the first full photo of his daughter Love Sean Combs to Instagram. The full image of Love was released after Diddy spent time with his family on the Holidays. In a previous upload to Instagram, Diddy held love while all of his children stood around him in matching pajamas.
Aaron Carter Claimed His Mom Had Been Given 12 Months to Live Shortly Before His Death
Here's a look at Aaron Carter's relationship with his mother, who the musical artist claimed had been given only had 12 months to live shortly before his own death.
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter's Twin Celebrates Birthday after His Death: 'Like a Piece of My Soul Is Gone'
With Aaron Carter gone, his twin, Angel Carter, had to celebrate their birthday alone for the first time in her life, and she shared a heartbreaking post about her last conversation with the singer. "I want to start by sharing how much I appreciate all the birthday wishes. While today...
JoJo Siwa Seems to Accuse Ex Avery Cyrus of Trying to Use Their Relationship to Grow Her Career
Earlier this week, Siwa said she “got tricked into being told that I was loved” in a video posted to her mom Jessalynn’s Instagram Story JoJo Siwa is doubling down on claims she was "used" in a previous relationship — seemingly addressing her recent split from TikTok star Avery Cyrus after three months of dating. In a video posted to Siwa's TikTok page on Wednesday, onscreen text written by the Dance Moms alum accuses an ex-partner of admittedly dating her to grow their own "career" and "get to the top," echoing her own...
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy’s New Baby Girl Is Unbelievably Beautiful: Photos
Congratulations to Puff and the little one’s mother, Dana Tran. Diddy loves all of his children, there’s no denying that. The youngest addition to his family has been getting an extra amount of attention lately. She’s been making headlines all month long, despite not even being able to walk yet.
Rihanna shares first look of son with A$AP Rocky
Rihanna has finally revealed her and A$AP Rocky’s sweet baby boy. The “Love on the Brain” singer, 34, gave fans a first look at her 7-month-old son in her very first TikTok video on Saturday. She captioned the 45-second clip, “hacked.” In the video, the baby boy smiles at Rihanna as she records him sitting in his car seat. “You tryna get mommy phone?” the “Diamonds” singer asks the infant, whose name has not yet been shared publicly. He then grabs the phone and adorably attempts to put it in his mouth as Rihanna says, “Oh, wow. Oh, wow.” Fans gushed over Rihanna’s son in the...
Yvonne Orji Reveals Why She Lived in a $700 Apartment During the Height of Her Career
My Mom, Your Dad star Yvonne Orji dominated airwaves and gained international stardom during her five years as Molly Carter on the HBO hit series Insecure. But in a telling revelation, she said she wasn’t living the same lifestyle as the high-powered attorney she played on television. On Charlamagne...
Aaron Carter's Fiancée Melanie Martin Honors Him on Christmas: 'We Can Feel You in Our Heart'
The former child pop star died on Nov. 5 at the age of 34 Aaron Carter is being remembered by his loved ones. On Sunday, fiancée Melanie Martin shared snaps from a holiday brunch where she was surrounded by family and their 13-month-old son Prince, focusing an ornament of two angel wings in the shape of a heart with Aaron's name in the middle. "We can no longer see you with our eyes but we can feel you in our heart forever 🦋💕 ."Love your mini-me and hunni💔🎄❤️," she wrote in the...
Angela Bassett’s Son Apologizes After Pranking Her With Michael B. Jordan’s Death for TikTok Trend
Owning his mistake. Slater Vance, Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance's 16-year-old son, apologized for pranking his parents by falsely claiming Michael B. Jordan died. “I apologize to Michael B. Jordan’s entire family, his extended family, and him directly as he is an idol of mine,” Slater said in a clip posted on Saturday, December […]
