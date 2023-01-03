Freetail’s South San Antonio location has opened its kitchen, becoming full-fledged brewpub
Freetail Brewing’s Southtown location is now a full service brewpub, slinging wood-fired pizzas and other food items previously available only at its North Side location.
The near-downtown taproom shared plans for the expansion on social media last fall, promising full food operations “like we have at the 1604 Brewpub.” Recent online posts show that the kitchen is finally open, serving Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Both of Freetail's locations feature the same food menu, though the draft selections will differ, according to the San Antonio-based craft brewer's social media posts.
Freetail's South Side location is located at 2000 S. Presa St., while it's North Side pub is at 4035 N. Loop 1604 #105.
