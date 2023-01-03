Read full article on original website
'Today': Al Roker's Replacement Revealed
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist at WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., filled in for Al Roker on The Today Show Tuesday morning. Theodore is the meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has stopped by CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
NBC Scrambles To Find Fill-In 'Today' Show Hosts As Feuding Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb Leave Fans Hanging With Days-Long Absences
The Today show is in turmoil behind the scenes as producers scramble to find fill-in hosts for fake friends Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb in the wake of their days-long absences, RadarOnline.com has learned. Fans were left baffled when neither Savannah nor Hoda appeared on their screen, instead seeing Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones in their place earlier this week. On Thursday, Craig and Sheinelle were joined by Today Weekend host Peter Alexander.Peter, who also serves as NBC's co-chief White House Correspondent, mysteriously showed his face for only 30 minutes before leaving the fill-in leads at the anchor chairs.Craig and...
Al Roker Net Worth: The Life and Career of The Today Show Weatherman
Al Roker is finally out of the hospital after returning following Thanksgiving Day. As a longtime weatherman of NBC's The Today Show and co-host on 3rd Hour Today, many worry about the journalist's health. Table of Contents. Thankfully, he's now recovering and may soon grace the small screens again. As...
‘Today Show’ Host Al Roker Reveals Major New Health Update
Today Show host Al Roker shared details this morning about his terrifying battle with blood clots that kept him in a hospital for a month. The iconic weatherman visited the series remotely from his Manhattan home on Dec. 12. While on air, he thanked his co-hosts for visiting him while he stayed at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, and he shared that he’s been surrounded by family.
Al Roker Celebrates Christmas with His Family After Return from Hospital: 'From Our Family to Yours'
Al Roker is happy to be home for the holidays and spend time with son Nicholas, 20, and daughters Leila, 24, and Courtney, 35 Al Roker is feeling grateful to be with family this holiday season. The Today show weather anchor, 68, celebrated Christmas on Sunday alongside wife Deborah Roberts, 62, and their children, son Nick, 20 and daughter Leila, 24, plus Roker's older daughter Courtney, 35. They were also joined by Courtney's husband, Wesley Laga, whom she wed in 2021. "From our family to yours," Roker wrote in an Instagram photo...
Feuding 'Today' Show Stars Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb Warned To Put The Claws Away Or Else!
Warring Today show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb both risk becoming casualties if they won't bury the hatchet, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Stop the b------- and backstabbing, or you're toast!" spies say NBC honchos have told the dueling divas.The morning co-hosts have reportedly been locked in a power struggle for years, but in recent months it has spiraled out of control. Savannah, 50, is said to strut around like the queen bee of the set, infuriating Hoda, 58, who's hitting back with plenty of eye rolling and snipping.The tipping point allegedly came a few weeks ago, when Savannah bragged on...
Craig Melvin's 'Today' Co-Hosts Totally Embarrassed Him Live on Air
The Today Show team embarrassed co-anchor Craig Melvin on Tuesday, Dec. 13 by once again reminding viewers that he once played the violin for National Violin Day. Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer had fun mocking their colleague, who has admitted in the past that he was not a good violinist. The revelation that Melvin once played violin isn't news to longtime Today viewers, who showed off the embarrassing photo of him with the instrument back in 2019.
'Today' Show Anchors Announce Longtime Member's Exit on the Air
The Today show is getting a behind-the-scenes change soon, with a longtime show member set to exit the NBC morning program. During Monday morning's 3rd Hour Today broadcast, co-hosts Sheinelle Jones, Jacob Sobroff, and Dylan Dreyer bid farewell to longtime stagehand Sal Cacciato, who thankfully won't be venturing very far from Studio 1A.
When will Al Roker return to the 'TODAY' show?
WASHINGTON — "TODAY" show weatherman Al Roker will return to work this week after being off the air for nearly two months because of medical issues. Roker, 68, will return Friday, Jan. 6, according to Tuesday's announcement from "TODAY." Roker was first admitted to the hospital in November because...
Al Roker sets 'Today' return after months-long medical hiatus
'Today' weatherman Al Roker has been in and out of the hospital since mid-November while receiving treatment for blood clots in his leg and lungs.
Today’s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb crash the set of different show and interrupt hosts in chaotic live moment
SAVANNAH Guthrie and Hoda Kotb crashed a competing morning show, live on the air, just moments before taking part in a special honor. The Today show hosts are celebrating five years together. On Wednesday, Savannah and Hoda had the honor of ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock...
Savannah Guthrie Celebrates 5 Years Of Working With 'Soul Sister' Hoda Kotb Despite Feud Rumors
A major milestone! The Tuesday, January 3, episode of Today marked the fifth anniversary of Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb becoming co-anchors.The duo — who are rumored to be frenemies behind close doors — celebrated the accomplishment on-air after the network ran a video montage highlighting some of their best moments together."The stuff we show on TV is fun, but the stuff I love the most is the stuff that's not on TV," Kotb, clad in a bright yellow pantsuit, declared afterward, as the ladies and a few of their costars raised a glass of champagne. "I was just thinking...
In Case You Missed It: Christie Brinkley On ‘Today Show’
Cover Girl Christie Brinkley stopped by Hoda and Jenna a few weeks back and I totally missed it lol. The leggy supermodel talked about her holiday plans, family life and her new sugar-free vegan Champagne and wine line called Bellissima. The 68-year-old also stayed around to share three festive recipes using her new alcohol. See her funny video clip inside, she looks amazing after all this time!
