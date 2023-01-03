Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Kay M. Barker
KINGSPORT - Kay M. Barker, 83, of Kingsport, TN., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 1st, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born to the late J. Haywood and Sally (Smith) Modlin in 1939. Kay is now rejoicing with her savior but will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Kingsport Times-News
Donald (Don) Wayne Barnett
KINGSPORT - Donald (Don) Wayne Barnett, age 79, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center following a long and difficult battle with congestive heart failure. At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by his wife and kids. Don served his...
Kingsport Times-News
Louise McConnell Breeding
Louise McConnell Breeding, 93, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, after a period of declining health due to vascular dementia. Born in the Midway community of Scott County, Virginia, to Victor L. McConnell and Rosa M.
Kingsport Times-News
Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport exceeds Red Kettle goal
KINGSPORT — The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport is counting its blessings as the new year dawns. Thanks to the generosity of the community, the Kingsport corps’ 2022 Red Kettle Campaign ended on a high note — exceeding the goal by more than $60,000. “We set a...
Kingsport Times-News
Daniel Boone sweeps Gate City in interstate action
GATE CITY — Daniel Boone settled things early Wednesday. The Trailblazers scored the first 10 points of the game and used a 17-2 scoring run that stretched over the final two minutes of the opening quarter and the first 24 seconds of the second to lay the groundwork for a 74-53 interstate boys basketball win over Gate City.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport library hosting Comfy Crafts through January
The Kingsport Public Library will be holding "Comfy Crafts" every Thursday through December, according to a city press release. The first Comfy Craft session will be noon Thursday in the library's auditorium. Participants will make a crochet critter, the release said.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Schools receive $64,000 grant from Utrust
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County school system has received a $64,000 grant from Utrust to fund specific requests from teachers and administrators. Utrust is an organization that supports schools in Tennessee.
Kingsport Times-News
Victim in JC shooting identified as Kingsport man
JOHNSON CITY — Johnson City Police Department Chief Karl Turner and Lt. Don Shepard held a press conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions regarding a shooting at Monarch apartments on Sunday. JCPD officers responded to 1119 University Parkway, Apt. 4205 around 2:30 a.m. Officers discovered that numerous...
Kingsport Times-News
Most customers back online after outage, Appalachian Power says
KINGSPORT — Thousands of customers who were affected by a widespread power outage across Kingsport and Sullivan County Tuesday were back online by early Wednesday morning, a spokeswoman for Appalachian Power said. “We got all but a few customers back on by 1 a.m.,” said Teresa Hall. “Our transmission...
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Sullivan BOE should support swimming pools
The Sullivan County Board of Education has some tough decisions coming up involving school swimming pools, in part due to its failure to build one for the swimming team at the new West Ridge High School. Because the county didn’t include a pool in the $75 million school, swim team...
Kingsport Times-News
Researchers discover ‘horned’ turtle at ETSU’s Gray Fossil Site
The Gray Fossil Site, overseen by the Don Sundquist Center of Excellence in Paleontology at East Tennessee State University, preserves a five-million-year-old ecosystem once home to rhinos, mastodons, red pandas and many more extinct species. Among the most common fossil animals found at the site are turtles. Researchers have now...
Kingsport Times-News
Wise County Jail demolition starts Wednesday
WISE — A change to Wise’s Main Street begins Wednesday when crews start demolishing the former Wise County Jail. Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield said Tuesday that Dillener, Pennsylvania, contractor SAFECO Services has brought equipment to the jail site — next to the county courthouse — before starting work.
Kingsport Times-News
Crockett girls, boys handle East in home sweep
JONESBOROUGH — David Crockett’s girls are in tuneup mode for Big 5 Conference basketball play, but it sure looks like they are ready. Freshman standout Brylee Tullock authored a 26-point, eight-rebound, five-steal effort in the Lady Pioneers’ 69-23 rout of Sullivan East 69-23 on Tuesday night.
Kingsport Times-News
Tusculum alumna scholarship endowment supports arts students
GREENEVILLE — A music teacher whose passion for the subject inspired students she taught for about 35 years paid it forward with a planned gift for a newly established scholarship that will support Tusculum University students participating in the arts. Alumna Janet Sell graduated from Tusculum in 1968 with...
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU’s University Chorale announces tour of East Tennessee
The award-winning East Tennessee State University Chorale, under the direction of Dr. Alan Stevens, is touring much of the region in early January. The Chorale is the premier auditioned choral ensemble in the ETSU Department of Music. The ensemble has a long tradition of excellence, including tours both within the United States and abroad. In the summer of 2022, they won the Grand Prix Championship of the Bratislava International Music Agency Competition. Members are selected through a rigorous audition process and must be dedicated to the highest level of artistry. The group performs a variety of styles and genres, ranging from music of the Renaissance to newly composed works to classical to pop.
Kingsport Times-News
Central, Gate City split Mountain 7 twin bill on milestone night for Lady Warriors' Dotson
NORTON — A milestone win for girls basketball coach Robin Dotson came at a good time for his Wise Central team. The Lady Warriors used an attacking defense early that helped knock Mountain 7 District rival Gate City from the ranks of the unbeatens.
Kingsport Times-News
Parents seek amendment of third grade reading level law
KINGSPORT — A group of parents of Kingsport City Schools elementary students is seeking to change a Tennessee law on third-graders’ reading test performance. The group plans a community meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Johnson Elementary School. The group, including 24 who signed a letter outlining their...
Kingsport Times-News
Former death row inmate arrested in Kingsport
KINGSPORT — A man who was once on death row facing electrocution for the murder of a Hawkins County resident has been arrested in Kingsport. Stephen Leon Williams, 71, faces charges of possession of a Schedule II drug and tampering with evidence. Police said methamphetamine was found in his possession.
Kingsport Times-News
What's Cooking: The Fisherman’s Dock prides itself on offering fresh food
KINGSPORT — The Fisherman’s Dock, a local seafood restaurant in Kingsport, provides quality food at good prices. The Fisherman’s Dock, which has been a part of the community since 1997, is owned by Tim Grammatikis, a native of Greece.
