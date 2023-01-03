ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weber City, VA

Kingsport Times-News

Kay M. Barker

KINGSPORT - Kay M. Barker, 83, of Kingsport, TN., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 1st, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born to the late J. Haywood and Sally (Smith) Modlin in 1939. Kay is now rejoicing with her savior but will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Donald (Don) Wayne Barnett

KINGSPORT - Donald (Don) Wayne Barnett, age 79, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center following a long and difficult battle with congestive heart failure. At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by his wife and kids. Don served his...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Louise McConnell Breeding

Louise McConnell Breeding, 93, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, after a period of declining health due to vascular dementia. Born in the Midway community of Scott County, Virginia, to Victor L. McConnell and Rosa M.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport exceeds Red Kettle goal

KINGSPORT — The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport is counting its blessings as the new year dawns. Thanks to the generosity of the community, the Kingsport corps’ 2022 Red Kettle Campaign ended on a high note — exceeding the goal by more than $60,000. “We set a...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Daniel Boone sweeps Gate City in interstate action

GATE CITY — Daniel Boone settled things early Wednesday. The Trailblazers scored the first 10 points of the game and used a 17-2 scoring run that stretched over the final two minutes of the opening quarter and the first 24 seconds of the second to lay the groundwork for a 74-53 interstate boys basketball win over Gate City.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport library hosting Comfy Crafts through January

The Kingsport Public Library will be holding "Comfy Crafts" every Thursday through December, according to a city press release. The first Comfy Craft session will be noon Thursday in the library's auditorium. Participants will make a crochet critter, the release said.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Victim in JC shooting identified as Kingsport man

JOHNSON CITY — Johnson City Police Department Chief Karl Turner and Lt. Don Shepard held a press conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions regarding a shooting at Monarch apartments on Sunday. JCPD officers responded to 1119 University Parkway, Apt. 4205 around 2:30 a.m. Officers discovered that numerous...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Most customers back online after outage, Appalachian Power says

KINGSPORT — Thousands of customers who were affected by a widespread power outage across Kingsport and Sullivan County Tuesday were back online by early Wednesday morning, a spokeswoman for Appalachian Power said. “We got all but a few customers back on by 1 a.m.,” said Teresa Hall. “Our transmission...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Sullivan BOE should support swimming pools

The Sullivan County Board of Education has some tough decisions coming up involving school swimming pools, in part due to its failure to build one for the swimming team at the new West Ridge High School. Because the county didn’t include a pool in the $75 million school, swim team...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Researchers discover ‘horned’ turtle at ETSU’s Gray Fossil Site

The Gray Fossil Site, overseen by the Don Sundquist Center of Excellence in Paleontology at East Tennessee State University, preserves a five-million-year-old ecosystem once home to rhinos, mastodons, red pandas and many more extinct species. Among the most common fossil animals found at the site are turtles. Researchers have now...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Wise County Jail demolition starts Wednesday

WISE — A change to Wise’s Main Street begins Wednesday when crews start demolishing the former Wise County Jail. Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield said Tuesday that Dillener, Pennsylvania, contractor SAFECO Services has brought equipment to the jail site — next to the county courthouse — before starting work.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Crockett girls, boys handle East in home sweep

JONESBOROUGH — David Crockett’s girls are in tuneup mode for Big 5 Conference basketball play, but it sure looks like they are ready. Freshman standout Brylee Tullock authored a 26-point, eight-rebound, five-steal effort in the Lady Pioneers’ 69-23 rout of Sullivan East 69-23 on Tuesday night.
BLUFF CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Tusculum alumna scholarship endowment supports arts students

GREENEVILLE — A music teacher whose passion for the subject inspired students she taught for about 35 years paid it forward with a planned gift for a newly established scholarship that will support Tusculum University students participating in the arts. Alumna Janet Sell graduated from Tusculum in 1968 with...
GREENEVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU’s University Chorale announces tour of East Tennessee

The award-winning East Tennessee State University Chorale, under the direction of Dr. Alan Stevens, is touring much of the region in early January. The Chorale is the premier auditioned choral ensemble in the ETSU Department of Music. The ensemble has a long tradition of excellence, including tours both within the United States and abroad. In the summer of 2022, they won the Grand Prix Championship of the Bratislava International Music Agency Competition. Members are selected through a rigorous audition process and must be dedicated to the highest level of artistry. The group performs a variety of styles and genres, ranging from music of the Renaissance to newly composed works to classical to pop.
Kingsport Times-News

Parents seek amendment of third grade reading level law

KINGSPORT — A group of parents of Kingsport City Schools elementary students is seeking to change a Tennessee law on third-graders’ reading test performance. The group plans a community meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Johnson Elementary School. The group, including 24 who signed a letter outlining their...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Former death row inmate arrested in Kingsport

KINGSPORT — A man who was once on death row facing electrocution for the murder of a Hawkins County resident has been arrested in Kingsport. Stephen Leon Williams, 71, faces charges of possession of a Schedule II drug and tampering with evidence. Police said methamphetamine was found in his possession.
KINGSPORT, TN

