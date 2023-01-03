ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South River police officer sues over demotion

SOUTH RIVER - A borough police officer has gone to court to contest his demotion from sergeant to patrolman. Mark Pinto filed the suit against the police department, the borough and Chief Mark Tinitigan in Middlesex County Superior Court on Dec. 13. The borough has yet to file a response in court.
Cops hunting for killer who shot Brick man in Neptune home

FREEHOLD - Authorities Wednesday released the name of the Brick man killed in a Neptune home on the second day of the new year. On Monday, Neptune police responded to the 300 block of Drummond Avenue for a report of shots fired, according to a news release from the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. When they arrived, they found the victim — 34-year-old Terrance D. Johnson-Simmons of Brick — with a gunshot wound.
