Suicide Burger Coming To Sioux Falls?
Sioux Falls has it's own Downtown Burger Battle currently underway but a new player has decided to play their walk-on card. Anyone of the 30-plus local offerings is about to look like an hors d'oeuvre when this Goliath makes its debut Thursday. Burger King is sending a message to the...
2023 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: Bread & Circus
2023 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: Glacial Lakes Distillery
2023 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: MacKenzie River
Hey Sioux Falls, Here’s When the Plows Are Coming
The major Snow Job, Mother Nature has dumped on the Sioux Empire over the past 48 hours has many Sioux Falls residents asking one question, where's the plow?. The answer is, it's coming soon. Sioux Falls street crews continue to work around the clock clearing emergency and secondary routes in...
South Dakota Towns Set New Snowfall Records To Kickoff 2023
2023 started with a major Winter Storm dumping tons of snow all over southeastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Check out some of these impressive storm snowfall totals according to Dakota News Now:. Lake Andes: 27.0”. Armour: 26.5”. Crooks: 22.0”. Mitchell: 21.0”. Alexandria: 20.0”. Salem: 20.0”. Trent: 19.0”
Winter Storm Has Travel in and around Sioux Falls Grounded
The first major Winter Weather Event of the New Year has the residents of the Sioux Empire grounded in many ways. NO TRAVEL advisories have just been issued for Minnehaha and Lincoln counties due to the heavy snow and the freezing rain that is sweeping through the region at this time. These conditions are making travel difficult if not impossible in some areas, with reports of cars stuck in heavy snow all over the area.
Big Time Actor and Comedian Coming To Sioux Falls
There are a lot of big concerts and shows coming to the Sioux Empire in 2023. Now Sioux Falls residents can add one more show to February's calendar. The list just keeps growing!. Actor and stand-up comedian Nick Swardson is bringing his “Make Joke From Face” comedy special to the...
Sioux Falls Schools Cancel Classes, Activities for January 4th
A foot of snow in the Sioux Falls area is extending the holiday break for students and staff in the Sioux Falls School District. According to the National Weather Service, as of 4:00 PM Tuesday (January 3), between 12 and 12.5 inches of snow had been recorded during this storm at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.
South Dakota Snow Storm Closes Roads And Interstates
The current Winter Storm is dropping large amounts of snow in Southeastern South Dakota and that has prompted the closing of roads and Interstates. according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound has been closed from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls. I-29 has also been...
Snow Alert Now Issued For Sioux Falls, South Dakota
If you don't want your car or truck ticketed and towed away get them off the streets of Sioux Falls. A Snow Alert has been issued. The Sioux Falls Public Works Street Division declared a snow alert beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2022. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Monday, January 2, 2023, and will continue until routes are clear.
Winter Storm Watch for Sioux Falls Monday into Tuesday
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter StormWatch for much of southeastern South Dakota as well as parts of Iowa, Minnesota, and Nebraska. The Watch is in effect from Monday morning (1/2/23) through Tuesday afternoon. A winter storm is looking to sweep across the Sioux Falls area to start...
School Delays and Closings January 3
School delays and cancellations - Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The list below is from Niche. They put together their list of the coldest cities in the county by looking at which ones had "the coldest average low temperatures during the winter months." Keep scrolling to see the 15 coldest cities in the United States.
Why Don’t Sioux Falls Police Tow Vehicles Before Plows Go Through
Why do Sioux Falls Police not have vehicles towed before sending the plows through the streets, so they are not plowed around? Here is why. Here is the answer from the Sioux Falls Police Department... "For each vehicle that is towed during a snow alert, it takes between 30-90 mins...
Minnehaha County Plow Operator Dies While Clearing Roads Tuesday
Tragic news out of the winter storm that swept over southeast South Dakota Tuesday (1/3). While working to clear snow from county roads, a Minnehaha snow plow operator suffered a medical emergency and died. The Minnehaha Country Sheriff's Office says that the operator was helping a deputy sheriff clear a...
Former SDSU Star and NFL Legend Vinatieri is JACKED at Age 50
There are a lot of folks with New Year's Resolutions in the works. For former South Dakota State star and NFL legend Adam Vinatieri, he has already his a lot of his goals. The NFL's all-time leading scorer and sure-fire Hall of Fame candidate had a legendary career on and off the field.
