ice365.com
Macau to drop quarantine, isolation requirements from 8 January
The new measures will mean all nationalities will be allowed to enter Macau without quarantine, with all health management measures also abolished. The nucleic acid test (NAT) requirement for people entering Macau from mainland China has also been removed, mirroring a similar measure announced by Beijing earlier in the day.
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
The stock market will jump 18% in 2023 as this year's crises become next year's opportunities and the economy heads for a soft landing, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
The stock market will rally 18% in 2023 as the economy sticks a soft landing, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Fundstrat's 2023 outlook for the S&P 500 to end the year at 4,750 is the most bullish forecast on Wall Street. "US economy [is] remarkably resilient in the face of rapid...
CNBC
Samsung expected to post lowest quarterly profit in years due to memory chip 'market carnage'
Samsung's profit could nosedive nearly 50% when it reports its fourth-quarter earnings guidance, according to analyst estimates. The pessimism stems from a rapid fall in NAND and DRAM memory prices. Samsung is the global leader in memory chips. NAND and DRAM prices have fallen sharply in the fourth quarter due...
NASDAQ
Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks
The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
CNBC
Copper prices — traditionally a barometer for the global economy — are expected to soar next year
The metal has endured a tough 2022 due to tighter U.S. monetary policy, the energy crisis arising from Russia's war in Ukraine and China's combination of strict Covid-19 lockdowns and a weak property market. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have both suggested a combination of short-term supply tightness and...
AOL Corp
Record number of millionaires betting against stock market in 2023 — here’s why
Millionaire investors are predicting that stocks will fall in 2023 — and substantially. According to the CNBC Millionaire Survey, which consulted investors with $1 million or more in investable assets, 56% of millionaire investors anticipate that the S&P 500 will decline by 10% in the new year and nearly a third anticipate slippage of more than 15%.
Asian markets mixed ahead of Fed report, US jobs data
Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday ahead of updates on U.S. employment amid fears of a possible global recession.Shanghai and Hong Kong gained. Seoul and Sydney declined. Oil prices fell.Coming off a year of big declines for major stock markets, traders worry the Federal Reserve and other central banks that raised interest rates last year to cool inflation might be willing to push the world into recession.Inflation might “remain far north of 3% by the end of 2023, simply too high for central bank comfort,” said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management in a report.The Shanghai Composite Index gained...
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry rang the alarm on a market crash and recession, revamped his stock portfolio, and ripped into Tesla this year. Here are his 4 highlights of 2022.
Michael Burry issued a raft of grim warnings and bleak predictions in 2022. The "Big Short" investor forecasted a stock-market crash and a prolonged recession. Burry also made sweeping changes to his portfolio, and took aim at Elon Musk's Tesla. Michael Burry, the prescient investor of "The Big Short" fame,...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tesla, Wynn, Traeger, Amazon and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – Shares of Wynn Resorts added more than 3.8% after Wells Fargo upgraded the hotel and casino operator, saying it sees a significant reopening opportunity and citing China's moves toward a full reopening. The call gave a boost to. — The...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Wynn Resorts, Microsoft, Honeywell, Salesforce and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. — The casino operator's stock jumped 6.18%, building on its solid start to 2023. With Wednesday's gain, the stock is up more than 11% for the week. Earlier this week, Wells Fargo named the stock a top tactical investing idea for the first quarter. The firm said Wynn's exposure to Macao means it should benefit from China's move to reopen its economy.
European shares rise on Big Pharma boost, German inflation slows
Jan 3 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Tuesday, with large-cap pharmaceutical companies boosting the main STOXX 600 index, while the region's largest economy, Germany, saw a slowdown in inflation for a second month in a row in December.
China's holiday home sales rise 27.1% y/y - private survey
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese new-home sales rose more than 20% year-on-year over the three-day New Year holiday starting from Dec. 31, due to promotions, support policies taking effect and the gradual release of pent-up demand after high COVID-19 cases.
Asian stock markets gain ahead of Fed update
Asian stock markets rose Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting that investors hope might show the U.S. central bank is moderating plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation.Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney advanced. Tokyo retreated. Oil prices were little-changed.Wall Street fell Tuesday in the year's first trading day after recording its biggest annual decline in 14 years in 2022.Traders worry the Fed and other central banks might be willing to push the world into recession to extinguish inflation that is at multi-decade highs. They hope minutes from the Fed's December...
franknez.com
MULN Stock Price Is Predicted to Soar +7,000% This Year
Experts are predicting Mullen Automotive’s (MULN) stock price to soar more than +7,000% by the end of the year. The company recently had a series of successes leading to the new year. And analysts are saying MULN stock is a big buy today. Let’s dive deeper into what experts...
Upbeat economic data powers European shares to third day of gains
Jan 4 (Reuters) - European shares extended gains on Wednesday as a lower inflation reading from France, the euro zone's second-biggest economy, and better-than-expected business activity data boosted sentiment.
US News and World Report
Apple Supplier Foxconn Says Output Recovering Despite Revenue Fall
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, said on Thursday output at its iPhone plant in China had "basically returned to normal" and December revenue, down 12.3% year-on-year, marked the start of a recovery. Production of Apple iPhones faced disruption ahead of Christmas and January's Lunar New...
Decline in German services sector eases, raising hopes for milder recession -PMI
BERLIN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - High inflation and economic uncertainty extended a downturn in the German services sector in December, though a slower pace of decline in activity adds to hopes of a milder-than-expected recession, a survey showed on Wednesday.
Zacks.com
Stock Market News for Jan 5, 2023
Wall Street closed higher on Wednesday in a choppy session of trading. Mixed signals from the labor market and manufacturing sector numbers had sent the market into slumber early in the day, but the release of the FOMC minutes saw a late rebound. All three major indexes ended in the green.
kalkinemedia.com
Gold touches six-month high in positive start to 2023
(Reuters) - Gold prices made a positive start to the new year, with prices touching a more than six-month peak on Tuesday as investors positioned for the Federal Reserve's latest policy minutes. Spot gold, which had ended a volatile 2022 little changed, rose 0.5% to $1,832.59 per ounce by 1205...
