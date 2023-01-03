ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Macau to drop quarantine, isolation requirements from 8 January

The new measures will mean all nationalities will be allowed to enter Macau without quarantine, with all health management measures also abolished. The nucleic acid test (NAT) requirement for people entering Macau from mainland China has also been removed, mirroring a similar measure announced by Beijing earlier in the day.
NASDAQ

Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
AOL Corp

Record number of millionaires betting against stock market in 2023 — here’s why

Millionaire investors are predicting that stocks will fall in 2023 — and substantially. According to the CNBC Millionaire Survey, which consulted investors with $1 million or more in investable assets, 56% of millionaire investors anticipate that the S&P 500 will decline by 10% in the new year and nearly a third anticipate slippage of more than 15%.
The Independent

Asian markets mixed ahead of Fed report, US jobs data

Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday ahead of updates on U.S. employment amid fears of a possible global recession.Shanghai and Hong Kong gained. Seoul and Sydney declined. Oil prices fell.Coming off a year of big declines for major stock markets, traders worry the Federal Reserve and other central banks that raised interest rates last year to cool inflation might be willing to push the world into recession.Inflation might “remain far north of 3% by the end of 2023, simply too high for central bank comfort,” said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management in a report.The Shanghai Composite Index gained...
Markets Insider

'Big Short' investor Michael Burry rang the alarm on a market crash and recession, revamped his stock portfolio, and ripped into Tesla this year. Here are his 4 highlights of 2022.

Michael Burry issued a raft of grim warnings and bleak predictions in 2022. The "Big Short" investor forecasted a stock-market crash and a prolonged recession. Burry also made sweeping changes to his portfolio, and took aim at Elon Musk's Tesla. Michael Burry, the prescient investor of "The Big Short" fame,...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tesla, Wynn, Traeger, Amazon and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – Shares of Wynn Resorts added more than 3.8% after Wells Fargo upgraded the hotel and casino operator, saying it sees a significant reopening opportunity and citing China's moves toward a full reopening. The call gave a boost to. — The...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Wynn Resorts, Microsoft, Honeywell, Salesforce and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. — The casino operator's stock jumped 6.18%, building on its solid start to 2023. With Wednesday's gain, the stock is up more than 11% for the week. Earlier this week, Wells Fargo named the stock a top tactical investing idea for the first quarter. The firm said Wynn's exposure to Macao means it should benefit from China's move to reopen its economy.
Reuters

China's holiday home sales rise 27.1% y/y - private survey

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese new-home sales rose more than 20% year-on-year over the three-day New Year holiday starting from Dec. 31, due to promotions, support policies taking effect and the gradual release of pent-up demand after high COVID-19 cases.
The Independent

Asian stock markets gain ahead of Fed update

Asian stock markets rose Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting that investors hope might show the U.S. central bank is moderating plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation.Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney advanced. Tokyo retreated. Oil prices were little-changed.Wall Street fell Tuesday in the year's first trading day after recording its biggest annual decline in 14 years in 2022.Traders worry the Fed and other central banks might be willing to push the world into recession to extinguish inflation that is at multi-decade highs. They hope minutes from the Fed's December...
franknez.com

MULN Stock Price Is Predicted to Soar +7,000% This Year

Experts are predicting Mullen Automotive’s (MULN) stock price to soar more than +7,000% by the end of the year. The company recently had a series of successes leading to the new year. And analysts are saying MULN stock is a big buy today. Let’s dive deeper into what experts...
US News and World Report

Apple Supplier Foxconn Says Output Recovering Despite Revenue Fall

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, said on Thursday output at its iPhone plant in China had "basically returned to normal" and December revenue, down 12.3% year-on-year, marked the start of a recovery. Production of Apple iPhones faced disruption ahead of Christmas and January's Lunar New...
Zacks.com

Stock Market News for Jan 5, 2023

Wall Street closed higher on Wednesday in a choppy session of trading. Mixed signals from the labor market and manufacturing sector numbers had sent the market into slumber early in the day, but the release of the FOMC minutes saw a late rebound. All three major indexes ended in the green.
kalkinemedia.com

Gold touches six-month high in positive start to 2023

(Reuters) - Gold prices made a positive start to the new year, with prices touching a more than six-month peak on Tuesday as investors positioned for the Federal Reserve's latest policy minutes. Spot gold, which had ended a volatile 2022 little changed, rose 0.5% to $1,832.59 per ounce by 1205...

