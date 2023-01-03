Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Homeless children in temporary accommodation without own beds or space to play
Tens of thousands of homeless children in temporary accommodation do not have a bed of their own or space to play in, research suggests. They are also arriving at school late, tired and hungry and are struggling to maintain friendships, according to research by Shelter. Some 120,710 children in England...
A North Sea coast walk to a unique pub: the Marsden Grotto, South Shields
I have lived and worked in the north-east of England for almost three decades and explored just about every mile of its coastline. The stretch between the rivers Wear and Tyne is often overlooked, perhaps because it’s partly concealed on the map by the Sunderland and Newcastle conurbation. On previous bike rides and walks I’ve come across old lighthouses, industrial and military relics and other curious features. Now I’ve strung them all together into a route that includes a succession of sandy bays.
This tiny home is just 13 feet wide – but still has as much space as the average London house
The Library House in east London cost just over $400,000 to build and was nominated for a prestigious architectural award this year.
BBC
Littlehampton: Rescuer in hospital after following dog into sea
A member of the public has been taken to hospital after entering the sea off Littlehampton, West Sussex, to rescue a dog that had been swept away. The rescuer followed the pet into the River Arun at 14.15 GMT on Monday. The Coastguard sent its Littlehampton and Shoreham rescue teams,...
BBC
Belfast Distillery Company secures South Korea whiskey deal
A Belfast-based whiskey producer has signed a deal to ship 10,000 bottles of the spirit to South Korea. Belfast Distillery Company will supply McConnell's Irish Whisky to South Korean distributor Goldenblue. The company sells its products in more than 30 countries. The deal was aided by £8m funding from the...
BBC
Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust celebrates 60th anniversary
A conservation charity that helped established some of Nottinghamshire's most popular nature reserves is celebrating its 60th anniversary. The Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust has been campaigning to protect the county's green spaces and habitats since 1962. The trust has reflected on numerous successful campaigns over the decades. It has also promised...
BBC
Bristol mental health group Talk Club expands worldwide
A mental health club which aims to get men talking now has more than 70 groups worldwide. Talk Club - which was launched in Bedminster, Bristol, in April 2019 - encourages men to speak openly about their feelings. The project now has groups in the United States, Singapore and Sydney.
BBC
Billy Moore was gentle giant, say family
The family of a man who died after being found injured said he was a "gentle giant with a kind soul". Billy Moore died following an incident at an address in Yardley Avenue in Bewsey and Whitecross, Warrington, Cheshire, on 22 December. James Ireland, 41 of Lodge Lane, Bewsey and...
BBC
Nature to be prescribed to GP patients in Derbyshire
Nature is to be prescribed by health professionals for the first time in England, following a successful pilot in Scotland. The trial, in Derbyshire, will see prescribing services offer patients ideas such as listening to birdsong. Tom Miller, a GP in Buxton, said: "Evidence is emerging that time outdoors is...
buckinghamshirelive.com
£5m drone superhighway planned to fly above Milton Keynes
A brand new scheme is aiming to create a drone corridor across southern and central England, which will carry cargo and other supplies. BT has invested £5 million in a start-up as part of the scheme, run by drone firm Altitude Angel. The BT Group’s digital hub, Etc, is...
BBC
England Netball: BBC to show England Roses series against Jamaica
Vitality Netball International Series: England v Jamaica. Venue: AO Arena, Manchester & Copper Box Arena, London Dates: 11 January - 15 January. Coverage: Live coverage from 11-15 January on BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. England take on Jamaica in a three-match series starting on...
BBC
Photo of baby owl and its father wins South Downs competition
A photo of a young owl chick with its father has won the South Downs National Park's photography competition. The image, "Little owl chick and dad", taken in Edburton, West Sussex, shows the birds next to a weather vane pointing west and east, spelling out the letters "we". The photograph...
gamblingnews.com
SIS and Bet365 Team up for New Lottery Product, Lotto365
Under the terms of the new partnership, SIS will provide bet365 with a brand new game, Lotto365, designed to strengthen the operator’s presence in the online lottery vertical and elevate the player experience. SIS and bet365 Embrace Lottery Segment Together. SIS makes for a perfect choice, as the company...
BBC
Shropshire family backs call for bereavement lessons in school
School lessons on bereavement could help children deal with the loss of a close family member, a group has said. The parent of someone under 18 dies every 22 minutes in the UK, according to Child Bereavement UK. The National Association of Funeral Directors, which said its members often have...
Eater
The Fluffiest Doughnuts in Leeds Are on Their Way to London
A wildly popular Leeds do(ugh)nut shop is on its way down to London. Doh’hut, founded by Tom Stafford, will open at 30 Exmouth Market in early 2023. Stafford opened the first fixed Doh’hut on Trevelyan Square, just off main thoroughfare Boar Lane, in January 2020 — what proved to be an inopportune time for restaurants. Stafford was already familiar, however, with the importance of journey over destination, having spent almost five years going from making doughnuts at home to winning a street food award and, then, opening the original site.
