Beavercreek, OH

Beavercreek Police Department warns of mail theft

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — The Beavercreek Police Department is warning residents of an ongoing issue of mail theft.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Beavercreek Police Department, there have been numerous reports of mail theft involving blue collection boxes outside of local post offices.

Beavercreek PD encouraged residents to begin delivering their outgoing mail to drop-off stations inside the post office, especially if they are paying their bills by mail.

Thieves are reportedly stealing mail and changing the amount and payee information on checks.

Several people have been arrested in relation to this ongoing issue in various jurisdictions, Beavercreek police said.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Beavercreek Police Department by calling 937-426-1225.

