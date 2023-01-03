ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loaded firearm, fentanyl pills found during traffic stop

By Ed Lewis
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
Nickens

LARKSVILLE — A Kingston man awaiting trial in Luzerne County Court for his alleged role in a shooting between rival groups in Wilkes-Barre last year was arrested on allegations he was in possession of a loaded firearm and a large amount of fentanyl pills.

Syncire Deviner Nickens, 20, of Chestnut Street, was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by state police at Wilkes-Barre for speeding on East Church Street and operating without tail lights just before 8 p.m. Sunday, according to court records.

During the traffic stop, a trooper spotted a pistol sticking out of a coat near Nickens on the rear seat, court records say.

Nickens fled the vehicle and was captured after a foot chase in a rear yard of a home on East Church Street, Larksvile.

State police said a loaded 9mm handgun was found under the coat in the vehicle’s rear seat, court records say.

Nearly 60 suspected fentanyl pills were allegedly found in Nickens’ coat pocket.

The driver and another passenger were not charged.

Nickens was arraigned by District Judge James Haggerty in Kingston on charges of firearms not to be carried without a license, flight to avoid apprehension, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Nickens was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $200,000 bail.

In an unrelated case, Nickens was released from the county correctional facility May 16 when he posted $150,000 bail on the gunfire case in Wilkes-Barre.

Wilkes-Barre police allege Nickens was involved in the shooting in the area of North Main and North streets where Tyvone Malik Reed-Sykes suffered a gunshot wound in the leg on March 8.

After the shooting, Nickens fled the area and was captured by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Raleigh, N.C., on April 20.

Nickens is scheduled for trial in February charges of aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy, illegal possession of a firearm, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and firearms not to be carried without a license.

belle gray
2d ago

if you would have left them in prison for what he did last year he would have done this this year lock them up and lock them up for good

