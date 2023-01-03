ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

5newsonline.com

Former Arkansas lawmaker to be sentenced for tax fraud

ARKANSAS, USA — More than three years after pleading guilty, former Republican state senator Jeremy Hutchinson is scheduled to be sentenced for filing a false tax return. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker last week set Hutchinson's sentencing date for Feb. 3 in federal court in Little Rock. He faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
talkbusiness.net

Daron Frederick named CIO at Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas

Daron Frederick has been named Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas. He joined the cooperatives in 2013. Frederick replaces current CIO Robert McClanahan who has had a 42-year tenure with Arkansas’ electric cooperatives. “Daron has proven to be a valuable member within our organization and...
5NEWS

LIHEAP applications open for Arkansas residents

ARKANSAS, USA — The application period for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will begin in most areas on Jan. 9. This program is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and helps eligible residents receive financial assistance for winter utilities. Eligibility is determined by...
talkbusiness.net

New faces, new priorities on tap for January legislative session

“I think a change would do you good.” — Singer/songwriter Sheryl Crow. There will be a few changes in the Arkansas legislature when lawmakers convene Jan. 9 for the 94th General Assembly. More than one-quarter of the Arkansas House and Senate will be new faces. Term limits, redistricting,...
Arkansas Advocate

Long-running lawsuit on Arkansas’ fourth casino license nears conclusion

A judge expects to rule in the coming days on whether Legends Resort and Casino is entitled to open a casino in Pope County. Both sides promise to appeal to the Arkansas Supreme Court, but a decision at the circuit court level will finally begin to resolve the nearly four-year-old question of who should operate […] The post Long-running lawsuit on Arkansas’ fourth casino license nears conclusion appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
talkbusiness.net

Energy group launches apprenticeship program with $2 million state grant

The educational affiliate of Little Rock-based Arkansas Advanced Energy Association has established an apprenticeship program and hired a director of workforce development, according to a Wednesday (Jan. 4) news release. The program is expected to reduce employer training costs and help develop the energy industry workforce. The Arkansas Advanced Energy...
Kait 8

Customers confused about increase in gas bills

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the cold temperatures continue to make their way into Arkansas, many are turning those heaters on high. After seeing some of the numbers on their bills, however, some customers might be a little more hesitant. Sandra Combs first thought she was getting gouged when she...
talkbusiness.net

Joe Jett, Chad Causey to lead Rose Group Advisors

Rose Law Firm, a full-service business law firm with offices in Little Rock and Rogers, announced the creation of Rose Group Advisors, a new business strategy and corporate development firm, in partnership with Little Rock attorney Chad Causey and former Arkansas State Representative Joe Jett, R-Success. Causey will be the...
KHBS

Different Arkansas voices speak on prison and jail overcrowding

A sheriff and two lawmakers from different parties shared their perspectives on prison and jail overcrowding in Arkansas. Exiting Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder, Democratic State Sen. Greg Leding, and Republican State Sen. Bart Hester each sat down with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 On The Record to discuss what they want to see the state do about the issue. Watch the video above to see the interviews.
talkbusiness.net

AAEA Foundation launches new $2 million apprenticeship program

The Arkansas Advanced Energy Foundation (AAEF) officially launched a new apprenticeship program enabled through a $2 million, four-year grant from the Arkansas Department of Commerce Office of Skills Development (OSD). April Ambrose will be the new director of Workforce Development for the program. “We look forward to seeing advanced energy...
talkbusiness.net

Arvest is state’s top SBA lender for 9th straight year

Fayetteville-chartered Arvest Bank was Arkansas’s top U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) lender for the ninth consecutive year. The ranking is based on 7(a) loan production for the SBA fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2022. In a news release, the company said it ranked third and fourth in Oklahoma...
WGN News

