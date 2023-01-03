Read full article on original website
5newsonline.com
Former Arkansas lawmaker to be sentenced for tax fraud
ARKANSAS, USA — More than three years after pleading guilty, former Republican state senator Jeremy Hutchinson is scheduled to be sentenced for filing a false tax return. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker last week set Hutchinson's sentencing date for Feb. 3 in federal court in Little Rock. He faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
KHBS
Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders says her education initiative is priority number one
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be sworn in as governor of Arkansas the day after state lawmakers begin meeting in their 2023 legislative session. She spoke with 40/29 News days ahead of her inauguration. Sanders said inauguration activities will showcase the state of Arkansas. "Hit the...
talkbusiness.net
Gov.-elect Sanders to nominate Arizona criminal justice leader as Corrections Secretary
Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders announced Tuesday (Jan. 3) her intention to nominate Joe Profiri, a key criminal justice leader for Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, as the Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Corrections. He would replace Solomon Graves, the current secretary. “As our state prepares to confront rising crime head-on and...
Arkansas invests in broadband expansion
According to the state broadband director, Glen Howie, the latest round of approved funding for Arkansas broadband projects brought in nearly $94 million. That money will go towards 14 projects to help reach more Arkansans in need, but there's still more work to be done.
talkbusiness.net
Daron Frederick named CIO at Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas
Daron Frederick has been named Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas. He joined the cooperatives in 2013. Frederick replaces current CIO Robert McClanahan who has had a 42-year tenure with Arkansas’ electric cooperatives. “Daron has proven to be a valuable member within our organization and...
Arkansas delegation back McCarthy in vote for Speaker of the House
As the now-historic voting for the next Speaker of the House continues in Washington, the members of the Arkansas delegation continue to support the Republican Party leader.
ualrpublicradio.org
Governor-elect Sanders names Wood head of Department of Transformation and Shared Services
Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders announced Friday (Dec. 30) her intention to nominate Washington County Judge Joseph Wood as Secretary of the Department of Transformation and Shared Services. Wood is completing his second term as Washington County Judge after an unsuccessful run for the Republican nomination for Lt. Governor in 2022. He...
LIHEAP applications open for Arkansas residents
ARKANSAS, USA — The application period for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will begin in most areas on Jan. 9. This program is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and helps eligible residents receive financial assistance for winter utilities. Eligibility is determined by...
Arkansas mother of Hunter Biden’s child asks court to give daughter his last name
An Arkansas mother of a child whose father is Hunter Biden has filed a motion in court requesting that the child be given Biden's last name.
talkbusiness.net
New faces, new priorities on tap for January legislative session
“I think a change would do you good.” — Singer/songwriter Sheryl Crow. There will be a few changes in the Arkansas legislature when lawmakers convene Jan. 9 for the 94th General Assembly. More than one-quarter of the Arkansas House and Senate will be new faces. Term limits, redistricting,...
Long-running lawsuit on Arkansas’ fourth casino license nears conclusion
A judge expects to rule in the coming days on whether Legends Resort and Casino is entitled to open a casino in Pope County. Both sides promise to appeal to the Arkansas Supreme Court, but a decision at the circuit court level will finally begin to resolve the nearly four-year-old question of who should operate […] The post Long-running lawsuit on Arkansas’ fourth casino license nears conclusion appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
talkbusiness.net
Energy group launches apprenticeship program with $2 million state grant
The educational affiliate of Little Rock-based Arkansas Advanced Energy Association has established an apprenticeship program and hired a director of workforce development, according to a Wednesday (Jan. 4) news release. The program is expected to reduce employer training costs and help develop the energy industry workforce. The Arkansas Advanced Energy...
Kait 8
Customers confused about increase in gas bills
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the cold temperatures continue to make their way into Arkansas, many are turning those heaters on high. After seeing some of the numbers on their bills, however, some customers might be a little more hesitant. Sandra Combs first thought she was getting gouged when she...
talkbusiness.net
Joe Jett, Chad Causey to lead Rose Group Advisors
Rose Law Firm, a full-service business law firm with offices in Little Rock and Rogers, announced the creation of Rose Group Advisors, a new business strategy and corporate development firm, in partnership with Little Rock attorney Chad Causey and former Arkansas State Representative Joe Jett, R-Success. Causey will be the...
KHBS
Different Arkansas voices speak on prison and jail overcrowding
A sheriff and two lawmakers from different parties shared their perspectives on prison and jail overcrowding in Arkansas. Exiting Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder, Democratic State Sen. Greg Leding, and Republican State Sen. Bart Hester each sat down with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 On The Record to discuss what they want to see the state do about the issue. Watch the video above to see the interviews.
talkbusiness.net
AAEA Foundation launches new $2 million apprenticeship program
The Arkansas Advanced Energy Foundation (AAEF) officially launched a new apprenticeship program enabled through a $2 million, four-year grant from the Arkansas Department of Commerce Office of Skills Development (OSD). April Ambrose will be the new director of Workforce Development for the program. “We look forward to seeing advanced energy...
talkbusiness.net
Arvest is state’s top SBA lender for 9th straight year
Fayetteville-chartered Arvest Bank was Arkansas’s top U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) lender for the ninth consecutive year. The ranking is based on 7(a) loan production for the SBA fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2022. In a news release, the company said it ranked third and fourth in Oklahoma...
towntalkradio.com
