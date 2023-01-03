Happy new year. It’s the 11th (pipers piping) day of Christmas, and the great fuck-it holiday season is coming to an end. A “fuck it!” mince pie. A “fuck it!” third martini. A “fuck it!” Uber to the depths of Brooklyn at 5 a.m. At the tapered beginning of a new year, we naturally look into the crystal balls of our futures, making resolutions that set us on the path to New Me. New Me is often harder, better, faster, stronger: essentially the old you, with less fuck-its.

