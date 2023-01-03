ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX West Texas

SAPD: Arrest made in trailer, equipment theft

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A stolen trailer has been recovered by San Angelo Police and multiple pieces of equipment stolen with the trailer has been seized. The SAPD said in a release, officers were dispatched Dec. 28 to the 1800 block of Overhill Drive in reference to a theft of a trailer with multiple pieces of equipment on the trailer prior to it being stolen. Officers documented the incident and asked for the public's help to find the trailer in a social media post.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

TGCSO: DNA used to identify catalytic converter thief

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — Forensic science worked to catch a suspected catalytic converter thief, according to the Tom Green Sheriff's Office. A release from the TGCSO said on Aug. 16, 2022, deputies responded to the 6400 block of Hwy 87N Side View Road for a report of felony theft, where three catalytic converters were stolen.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
FOX West Texas

San Angelo Police investigating death of 16-year-old

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old who suffered a gunshot wound to the torso. According to the SAPD, at around 9:50 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to a call for a shooting victim at a home on Tres Rios Drive. Officers found the 16-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound near the middle of their torso.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

City of San Angelo offices will be closed in observance of Christmas, New Year's holidays

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The holiday season often means spending time with friends and family. In San Angelo, the majority of City offices will be closed Dec. 23, 26 for Christmas and Jan. 2 for New Year's including the San Angelo Animal Shelter, Fairmount Cemetery’s business offices, the San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department, the McNease Convention Center and Municipal Court.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Top goal scorer Sanai Stewart signs with Rambelles soccer

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Antonio Express-News named her the "Player to Watch" for the 2023 season. Angelo State University announced Thursday that Sanai Stewart, goal scorer from Cibolo, has signed with Rambelles soccer. Stewart scored 30 goals at Samuel Clemens High School, receiving an All-Region Honorable Mention...
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

TGCSO asks the public for help locating suspect

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding Stephen Allen Smith, 37, of Ballinger. According to a release from the TGCSO, on Dec. 09, 2022, deputies responded to the 5900 block of US Hwy 87N for a report about the location of two stolen motorcycles.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
FOX West Texas

West Texas Weekend events, Dec. 16-18

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 4 p.m. - Christmas Celebration powered by Reliant, Abilene Zoo, 2070 Zoo...
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Bus fares temporarily suspended on fixed route service

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley Transit said it is suspending bus fares for its fixed route service during the upcoming winter weather, effective Wednesday, Dec. 21 through Sunday, Dec. 25. CVT said it recognizes the importance of safe, reliable and friendly transportation, especially during anticipated winter weather. The...
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

FOX West Texas

Abilene San Angelo, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Abilene and San Angelo local news

 https://www.myfoxzone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy