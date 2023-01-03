Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SAPD: Arrest made in trailer, equipment theft
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A stolen trailer has been recovered by San Angelo Police and multiple pieces of equipment stolen with the trailer has been seized. The SAPD said in a release, officers were dispatched Dec. 28 to the 1800 block of Overhill Drive in reference to a theft of a trailer with multiple pieces of equipment on the trailer prior to it being stolen. Officers documented the incident and asked for the public's help to find the trailer in a social media post.
Two suspects arrested in relation to November shooting in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — At approximately 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to a residence located in the 300 block of East 13th Street for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and learned that a 30-year-old male...
TGCSO: DNA used to identify catalytic converter thief
TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — Forensic science worked to catch a suspected catalytic converter thief, according to the Tom Green Sheriff's Office. A release from the TGCSO said on Aug. 16, 2022, deputies responded to the 6400 block of Hwy 87N Side View Road for a report of felony theft, where three catalytic converters were stolen.
San Angelo seniors pick their favorite businesses, restaurants and activities in the community
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Favorite grocery store for San Angelo seniors 62 years and older? H-E-B. Favorite museum, coffee shop, place to spend time with grandchildren?. In July 2022, 164 senior citizens at Baptist Retirement Community voted on these categories and more. Residents of the faith community responded to...
New judges, incumbents sworn in at Tom Green County Courthouse
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Family members, friends and supporters shuffled down the hallway of the Tom Green County Courthouse in San Angelo as men and women in long black robes entered the historic Woodward chambers. On Jan. 1, judges and incumbents were officially sworn into their new positions as...
San Angelo Police asking for public's help IDing seized property
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying property seized that was tied to recent mail and package thefts. Anyone who believes they were a victim of a mail or package theft between the months of October and December is asked to take the following steps:
Off-duty San Angelo Police sergeant arrested on DWI charge
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo Police Department sergeant was arrested early Monday and charged with DWI. The SAPD said Cory Moore, 48, was off duty at the time of his arrest. According to the SAPD, at 2:47 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, officers were dispatched to the 4200...
San Angelo restaurant employee goes viral on social media
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A social media post went viral after a photo was taken at Texas Roadhouse in San Angelo. It's a Facebook post with more than 42,000 shares, all because of what was printed on a laminated piece of paper. The first two lines read, “Howdy, my...
Tom Green Co. man arrested after assaulting family members, barricading himself in bedroom
TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — A Tom Green County man was arrested early Thursday after assaulting two family members, then barricading himself in a bedroom, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office said. At approximately 1:09 a.m., sheriff's office dispatch received a 911 call about a domestic issue in the...
San Angelo Police investigating death of 16-year-old
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old who suffered a gunshot wound to the torso. According to the SAPD, at around 9:50 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to a call for a shooting victim at a home on Tres Rios Drive. Officers found the 16-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound near the middle of their torso.
Veteran law enforcement officer dies from sudden medical event
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Retired San Angelo Police Officer Howard Miller died Sunday morning at his home. The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office announced Miller's death Monday afternoon on social media. After his retirement from the SAPD, Miller served as a TGC correctional officer since May 2021. The...
Spherion San Angelo donates funds to two San Angelo nonprofits
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two nonprofit organizations that serve Concho Valley residents received donations last week from Spherion San Angelo. Perla Garza and the team at the San Angelo staffing and recruiting firm donated $500 to the Boys & Girls Club of San Angelo and $500 to Meals For The Elderly.
Abilene, San Angelo open warming centers for those seeking shelter from the cold
TEXAS, USA — As a cold front moves through West Texas early Thursday, it will send an arctic blast into the area, forecasters say. With that bitter cold, many worry about shelter for those who need to get out of the cold. The National Weather Service Abilene San Angelo...
Damar Hamlin on-field collapse highlights the importance of CPR
TEXAS, USA — Monday night, a football game with major playoff implications aired between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Yet, in a matter of minutes, football became the furthest thing from relevant. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first half of the game after making a...
City of San Angelo offices will be closed in observance of Christmas, New Year's holidays
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The holiday season often means spending time with friends and family. In San Angelo, the majority of City offices will be closed Dec. 23, 26 for Christmas and Jan. 2 for New Year's including the San Angelo Animal Shelter, Fairmount Cemetery’s business offices, the San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department, the McNease Convention Center and Municipal Court.
Top goal scorer Sanai Stewart signs with Rambelles soccer
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Antonio Express-News named her the "Player to Watch" for the 2023 season. Angelo State University announced Thursday that Sanai Stewart, goal scorer from Cibolo, has signed with Rambelles soccer. Stewart scored 30 goals at Samuel Clemens High School, receiving an All-Region Honorable Mention...
TGCSO asks the public for help locating suspect
TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding Stephen Allen Smith, 37, of Ballinger. According to a release from the TGCSO, on Dec. 09, 2022, deputies responded to the 5900 block of US Hwy 87N for a report about the location of two stolen motorcycles.
West Texas Weekend events, Dec. 16-18
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 4 p.m. - Christmas Celebration powered by Reliant, Abilene Zoo, 2070 Zoo...
Bus fares temporarily suspended on fixed route service
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley Transit said it is suspending bus fares for its fixed route service during the upcoming winter weather, effective Wednesday, Dec. 21 through Sunday, Dec. 25. CVT said it recognizes the importance of safe, reliable and friendly transportation, especially during anticipated winter weather. The...
Dog hoarding case causes San Angelo Animal Shelter to be over capacity
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo said Wednesday the San Angelo Animal Shelter is over capacity because of a hoarding case which resulted in 14 dogs being impounded at the shelter. City Council direction says the shelter may not hold more than 180 dogs at any...
