ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Sheriff: Polk County burglars call 911 to get help moving stuff in, ask for ride to the airport

By The Associated Press
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VtqBR_0k241JtW00

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Two people in Polk County were arrested after one of them made a 911 call to get help with moving their belongings from a home they were burglarizing, authorities said.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Deputies responded to a home Saturday after a 911 call was made but nobody spoke, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

At the home, the deputies concluded that nobody lived there, but they found a male suspect and his girlfriend inside the home after entering it through an unlocked door.

Deputies had been searching for the male suspect after identifying him from security video as a burglar at a Dollar General store in Poinciana, where several items were stolen earlier in the day, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

While talking to deputies, the female suspect told them that she had called 911 for the purpose of having law enforcement help them move their belongings from the house they were burglarizing.

Read: 2023 housing market forecast: when will homes become affordable again?

They also wanted to get a ride to the airport so they could spend the weekend in New York, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“Deputies did help them with their belongings, and did give them a ride, but it wasn’t to the airport -- it was to the Polk Pokey,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. “And they are welcome to stay there all weekend long. The Polk Pokey is much better than New York anyway.”

The male suspect was charged with burglary and theft related to the store and also burglary of a residence. The female suspect was charged with burglary of a residence, according to the sheriff’s office.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

Florida Couple Burglarizing Home Called 911 for Help ‘Moving Their Belongings from the House (the One They Were Burglarizing)’: Sheriff

A Florida man and his girlfriend landed themselves in jail after allegedly dialing 911 for help committing a crime in progress. Martin Gonzalez-Garcia, 23, and Ashializ Roldan-Oscasio, 22, placed the emergency call to ask deputies for assistance moving items out of a home they were in the process of burglarizing and give them a ride to the airport, according to a remarkable press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
KISSIMMEE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Sole survivor of Orange County fireworks warehouse remains hospitalized as investigation continues

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s been a month since a massive warehouse fire in Orange County killed four people and left a young woman in critical condition. The four people who died were all younger than 25, and 27-year-old Lindsey Tallafuss is still recovering in the intensive care unit, one month after getting 75 percent of her body burned in a fire on the job at Magic in the Sky.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
osceolasheriff.org

Missing Adult – Adrian Anthony Walker.

Missing Adult – Adrian Anthony Walker. Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office request help from the community to locate a missing person. Missing From: The vicinity of Academy Drive, Kissimmee, Florida Missing Since: 08/05/2022 On 12/29/2022, deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person. The missing person, Mr. Adrian Anthony Walker, was last seen on 08/05/2022 in the area of Academy Drive, Kissimmee, Florida. It is known that Adrian frequents the West 192 area. If contact is made with Adrian, please check his well-being and contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or dial 911.
KISSIMMEE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Crews respond to massive fire at Bradenton apartment complex

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple units were called to a structure fire at an apartment complex in Bradenton. The two-alarm fire is still active at Carlton Arms Apartments on Castleton Drive and crews are battling the blaze. ABC7 is waiting on information for injuries and the number of units affected. Bradenton Police have officers on scene for traffic control only. Bradenton Fire Department and the Red Cross are on scene.
BRADENTON, FL
fox13news.com

Couple killed while crossing Gulf Boulevard in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A couple was killed Tuesday night while crossing Gulf Boulevard in St. Petersburg, once again shining a light on the dangers faced by pedestrians in Pinellas County, especially in areas of heavy tourism. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Brian Allen, 61, and Jane Allen,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WESH

Deputies: Man stabbed, injured in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of the top headlines. The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that left a man injured. On New Year's Day, around 5:30 a.m., deputies went to the 5000 block of Edgewater Drive after receiving reports of gunshots being heard.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
mypulsenews.com

Polk County Sheriff’s Log

The following information was received from Polk County Sheriff Scott Sawyer for the week of December 26, 2022 – January 1, 2023. The charges against those arrested are allegations and the cases are still pending in the courts. Individuals charged and whose names appear in this column may submit documentation to us at a later date that the charges have been dismissed or that they have been found innocent and we will include that information in this space in a timely manner.
POLK COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
128K+
Followers
146K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy