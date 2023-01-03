Read full article on original website
DCH celebrates first baby of 2023
One local family celebrated the start of a new year by welcoming a new addition. Tuscaloosa County’s first baby of the new year arrived at 4:04 a.m. on New Year’s day. The baby was delivered to Camisha Brown of Tuscaloosa. The baby boy, which was named Kai, weighed...
Moundville Elementary fights food insecurity one meal at a time
As the pandemic came to an end so did many of the free and reduced meal programs provided through Covid relief funds. Schools in Hale County had to think outside-the-box to make sure students were fed. Moundville Elementary School sits in the middle of a “food desert” which means people...
UMC physician sheds light on sports and injuries
TUSCALOOSA – Monday night Buffalo Bill’s safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the football field in Cincinnati after suffering cardiac arrest, leaving him in critical condition. Local doctors tell us football is obviously a contact sport and hits happen all the time. But a hit like this one is...
Man arrested and charged with breaking-in and stealing from vehicles at Mercedes Plant
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they believe is responsible for several vehicle break-ins and property theft from the Mercedes-Benz Plant in Vance. Ja’Leon De’Shawn Patterson was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 3 when deputies spotted the suspect’s vehicle in the parking lot. TCSO Deputy...
Educators learn how to teach the “whole child”
Students in the Tuscaloosa County Schools System head back to class Thursday, January 5th. Before the students arrive, teachers and staff are already hard at work. On Wednesday, educators with the Tuscaloosa County School system spent some time brushing up on the skills they need to help students. The Whole...
Will Reichard announces he will return for senior season with Alabama football
Alabama kicker Will Reichard has had a change of heart on leaving school early for the NFL. Reichard announced on Tuesday that he will return for his fifth season with the Crimson Tide, posting this message on his Instagram page:. “After much prayer and guidance, I realized that I wasn’t...
Court of Criminal Appeals upholds murder conviction in Tuscaloosa County
A three-year-old murder conviction was recently upheld in appellate court. In Dec. 2022 the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld the murder conviction of 46-year-old Kennetha Lee Anderson. Anderson was convicted in Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court on April 26, 2022, for the murder of Quintin Benson. The murder happened the...
