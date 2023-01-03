ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eutaw, AL

DCH celebrates first baby of 2023

One local family celebrated the start of a new year by welcoming a new addition. Tuscaloosa County’s first baby of the new year arrived at 4:04 a.m. on New Year’s day. The baby was delivered to Camisha Brown of Tuscaloosa. The baby boy, which was named Kai, weighed...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Moundville Elementary fights food insecurity one meal at a time

As the pandemic came to an end so did many of the free and reduced meal programs provided through Covid relief funds. Schools in Hale County had to think outside-the-box to make sure students were fed. Moundville Elementary School sits in the middle of a “food desert” which means people...
HALE COUNTY, AL
UMC physician sheds light on sports and injuries

TUSCALOOSA – Monday night Buffalo Bill’s safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the football field in Cincinnati after suffering cardiac arrest, leaving him in critical condition. Local doctors tell us football is obviously a contact sport and hits happen all the time. But a hit like this one is...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Educators learn how to teach the “whole child”

Students in the Tuscaloosa County Schools System head back to class Thursday, January 5th. Before the students arrive, teachers and staff are already hard at work. On Wednesday, educators with the Tuscaloosa County School system spent some time brushing up on the skills they need to help students. The Whole...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL

