4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
The visits by McConnell and Biden in Kentucky provide a strategic plan for the White HouseJoseph GodwinKentucky State
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Andy Dalton donates to Damar Hamlin's toy drive, sends message
The love is still strong between former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton and the Buffalo Bills. Back in 2018, Dalton threw a game-winner to Tyler Boyd against the Ravens that ended a long-running Bills playoff drought. Bills fans responded in kind by flooding Dalton’s foundation with donations around the $400,000 mark.
Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest mirrors stunning incident in Cincinnati sports history
Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest parallels a stunning incident in Cincinnati sports history, where on Reds Opening Day, an MLB game was suspended due to an umpire's heart attack.
thecomeback.com
Bengals release touching Damar Hamlin message
Monday night’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills was expected to be a highly-contested matchup with massive postseason ramifications on the line. But instead, the game was marred by tragedy and concern when Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and required CPR on the sideline.
Bengals Owner Mike Brown Releases Statement on Damar Hamlin Injury
Cincinnati's owner praised the Bills and Bengals for coming together amid horrific circumstances.
NFL player Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on field and receiving CPR
Damar Hamlin, who plays safety for the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, received CPR and was carted off the field in an ambulance on Monday night, after collapsing to the ground following a tackle against Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.The hit came in the first quarter of the game in Cincinnati. Hamlin reportedly hit Higgins on a play, stood to his feet, then crumpled to the ground.First-responders rushed on field and administered CPR, before driving the injured safety away in an ambulance. “Have never seen what’s happening in this Bengals-Bills game,” sports journalist Jemele Hill wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Player...
Bengals coach Zac Taylor visited hospital after Damar Hamlin injury
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was spotted outside of UC Health Medical Center on Monday night after his team’s game against the Buffalo Bills was postponed. Taylor, like some Bills players and presumably others, were checking in on Damar Hamlin, who collapsed and had CPR administered on him before being transported to the hospital.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor: Sean McDermott told him ‘I shouldn’t be coaching this game’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor addressed the media Wednesday for the first time since Monday’s events involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin, and was able to shed some light on the situation and the perspective from his point of view. Amid the fear and uncertainty of what...
Bills' Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest vs. Bengals
(Update: 1/4, 9:54 a.m.): Hamlin reportedly had “positive readings” overnight:. (Update: 1/3, 1:36 p.m.): Bills-Bengals will not resume play this upcoming week:. The Buffalo Bills provided an update regarding the health of defensive back Damar Hamlin in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The team provided this message,...
Damar Hamlin’s family shares update on condition, expresses gratitude
Hamlin is currently flipped over on his stomach to relieve pressure on his lungs. Doctors are trying to get him off a ventilator and breathing on his own.
Bengals weren’t given directive by NFL to resume play after Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency, Zac Taylor says
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor offered some context to the events that unfolded on Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field and was eventually transported in an ambulance to the University...
News Channel 25
Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in Cincinnati hospital after Monday Night Football injury
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained in the hospital Tuesday morning after the Bills confirmed he suffered from cardiac arrest during the NFL's Monday Night Football matchup against the Bengals. Hamlin was hit while trying to tackle Tee Higgins in the middle of the field during the first quarter of...
WKRC
Bengals game against Bills will not resume this week, no decision made on resumption
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The NFL released a statement on Tuesday saying the Bengals-Buffalo Bills game that was postponed on Monday night due to the severity of the situation involving Bills player Damar Hamlin will not resume this week and that no decision has been on whether or not the game will resume at a later date.
WKRC
Uncle says Damar Hamlin had to be resuscitated twice after collapsing at Paycor Stadium
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had to be resuscitated twice Monday, his uncle Dorrian Glenn told CNN Tuesday. Hamlin is still in critical condition after he suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed in the opening minutes of Monday night's game against the Bengals. His uncle was in...
WKRC
Bengals game postponed after Bills player needs life-saving medical assistance
CINCINNATI (WKRC/AP) - Monday night's Bengals game was suspended with 5:58 left in the first quarter after Bills safety Damar Hamlin required CPR after collapsing following a tackle. The game was officially postponed around 10 p.m., over an hour later, with no word on when or if it will be...
WKRC
Report suggests postponed Bengals game against Bills will be declared a 'no contest'
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A report on Wednesday from ProFootballTalk, a website which covers the NFL, suggested that the NFL was leaning toward declaring Monday night's game between the Bengals and Bills a "no contest." Damar Hamlin. a 24-year-old defensive back for the Buffalo Bills, had a cardiac arrest after tackling...
WKRC
Cincinnati lights up in blue and red to support Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati continues its outpouring of support for Damar Hamlin. Many of the city lights around downtown are blue and red in honor of the Buffalo Bills safety, who was injured during a tackle during the Monday Night Football game with the Bengals. Paycor Stadium is lit up...
WKRC
Former Bengals quarterback talks about Hamlin's injury
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As often as football players practice on the field, nothing could ever prepare them for what happened in Monday night’s game. If you were at the Bengals/Bills game, you know "The Jungle" started off electric. Former Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson was there. “The game started off...
WKRC
'It's not about football': Bills, Bengals fans show support for Damar Hamlin at hospital
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Buffalo Bills updated Damar Hamlin's condition overnight. Hamlin collapsed following a tackle with the Bengals' Tee Higgins in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game. He was treated on the field for 20 minutes before he was taken to UC Medical Center by ambulance...
newsnationnow.com
Bills-Bengals game will not resume this week; Hamlin in ICU
(NewsNation) — The NFL has announced the Bills-Bengals game that was interrupted when player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field will not resume this week. Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle during a game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. CPR was performed on the field before he was taken to a hospital where he remained in critical condition Tuesday evening.
