Suzanne Marie MacDonald-Risinger, 62, of St. Louis died Dec. 31, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. Mrs. MacDonald-Risinger earned several degrees in special education during her career as a diagnostician. She was an educator for more than 30 years and retired from the Northwest R-1 School District. She was known as kind, generous and thoughtful and enjoyed reading books, watching movies while walking on the treadmill, laughing, joking, antiquing, eating cherry cheesecake ice cream and spending time with family. Born Jan. 13, 1960, in Festus, she was the daughter of the late Virginia Helen “Chic” (Bradford) and Darrell Leigh Casper.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO