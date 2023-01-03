Effective: 2023-01-07 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-10 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. Target Area: George; Greene; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pascagoula At Merrill affecting George, Greene and Jackson Counties. For the Pascagoula River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pascagoula At Merrill. * WHEN...From Saturday morning to Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Flood Stage. Water approaches homes in west Merrill. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CST Thursday the stage was 19.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday morning to a crest of 22.5 feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet.

