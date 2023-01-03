Effective: 2023-01-06 20:24:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. Target Area: Dallas; Monroe; Wilcox The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Alabama River Near Millers Ferry Dam affecting Dallas, Monroe and Wilcox Counties. For the Alabama River...including Millers Ferry Dam, Claiborne Dam Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Alabama River Near Millers Ferry Dam. * WHEN...From Friday evening to Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 68.0 feet, Millers Ferry Park begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 55.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Friday evening to a crest of 66.7 feet early Saturday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 66.0 feet.

