Effective: 2023-01-05 11:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-05 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kittson; Norman; West Marshall; West Polk DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY Patchy fog will still linger in some areas, but dense fog has since dissipated across northwestern Minnesota.

KITTSON COUNTY, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO