WATCH: World Record Race Videos, Highlights From 2022 Short Course World Championships
SCM (25m) World Aquatics has released select race videos and daily highlight packs from the 2022 Short Course World Championships to its YouTube channel, which you can find below. The race videos include all three individual world records broken, with Maggie MacNeil‘s 50 backstroke and 100 butterfly swims uploaded along...
Tokyo Olympians Annie Lazor, Vini Lanza Announce Engagement
The two swimmers have been dating since 2018, with Lazor having moved to join the Indiana post-grad group while Lanza was wrapping up his junior year. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Courtesy: Noelle Theodoulou. Tokyo 2020 Olympians and Indiana University training mates Annie Lazor and Vini Lanza announced their...
Gyorgy Tumpek, the First-Ever European Champion in the 200 Fly, Dies at 92.
Tumpek won his only Olympic bronze medal in the 200 fly in 1956 – but that wasn’t even his best event. He broke the World Record in the 100 meter butterfly five times in the 1950s, and was recognized as the first-ever FINA World Record holder in that event once it was formally separated from breaststroke. He swam 1:03.4 in May 1957, which stood for less-than-a-month when Japan’s Takashi Ishimoto took it away.
Which Swimmers Have The Longest Annual Streak of Being Ranked In The World’s Top 10?
Sarah Sjostrom has ranked inside the world's top 10 at the end of the year 14 consecutive times in both the women's 50 fly and 100 fly. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Currently, there are some swimmers who have been showing amazing consistency atop the sport for an extended period of time. They have been among the fastest swimmers in the world for more than a decade. And their names are very well known by swimming fans.
Speculation grows as to whether Naomi Osaka will play the Australian Open
The first tennis grand slam of the year is fast approaching and a host of the sport's leading players are Down Under fine tuning their preparations for the Australian Open.
LPGA Tour star Lydia Ko enters 2023 a married woman!
Two-time major champion and two-time CME Group Tour champion Lydia Ko married her fiance Jun Chung on December 30, starting the new year in perfect fashion. Five-time major winner Yani Tseng shared images of the special day on her Instagram page as Ko and her partner capped off a memorable year with a spectacular wedding at the Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul.
Venus Williams earns long-awaited victory in Auckland
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Venus Williams is back in the win column. The 42-year-old Williams beat qualifier Katie Volynets 7-6 (4) 6-2 in the first round at the ASB Classic on Monday for her first singles victory since Wimbledon in 2021. The seven-time major champion has been awarded a...
Qualifier Rebeka Masarova def. Sloane Stephens at ASB Classic
Rebeka Masarova defeated second-seeded Sloane Stephens 6-3, 7-5 (5) at the ASB Classic on Wednesday.
Watch: Michael Andrew Goes Behind The Scenes At SC Worlds In Latest Vlog
Micheal Andrew takes viewers behind the scenes in his last few days of prep before the 2022 SC World Championships in Australia. Current photo via Fabio Cetti. In his latest vlog, Michael Andrew takes us behind the scenes of his last few days of preparation at the 2022 Short Course World Championships, held last month in Melbourne, Australia.
ASB Classic: Emma Raducanu retires in tears with ankle injury 11 days before Australian Open
Emma Raducanu criticised the "slippery" courts at the ASB Classic in Auckland after retiring from her second-round match with an ankle injury. The Briton left the court in tears after rolling her ankle during the second set against Slovakia's Viktoria Kuzmova, with the score 6-0 5-7. It is just 11...
Becker set for return to tennis commentary at Australian Open
Boris Becker is set to return to tennis commentary as the German will be part of the Eurosport Germany team for the Australian Open. It didn't take long for Boris Becker to find work with the legendary former player set to be part of the Eurosport Germany Australian Open coverage team. Becker was released from prison recently and deported back to his native Germany. After some media rounds, he travelled to Sao Tome and Principe to spend New Year's there.
India Ke Kuch Behtareen Para Swimmers
Swimming Ek Aisa Sport Hai Jisme Swimmers Ko Unki Bodies Ko Water Bodies Ke Across Move Karna Hota Hai. Stock photo via Mine Kasapoglu. Swimming Ek Aisa Sport Hai Jisme Swimmers Ko Unki Bodies Ko Water Bodies Ke Across Move Karna Hota Hai. Ye Team Event Bhi Ho Sakta Hai Aur Individual Sport Bhi Ho Sakta Hai. Swimming Water Bodies Jaise Ki Pools, Lakes, Etc Mei Hota Hai Aur Isme Various Techniques Jaise Ki Backstroke, Butterfly, Freestyle Aur Breaststroke Involve Hoti Hai. Olympics Mein Bhi Ye Bahot Popular Sport Hai. Halaki, Swimming Sirf Olympics Tak Limited Nahi Hai. Paralympics Mein Bhi Swimming Kaafi Popular Hai. Aaiye Jaante Hai India Ke Top-5 Para-Swimmers Ke Bare Mein.
Casper Ruud to take a break from ATP Tour after Australian Open
World no. 3 Casper Ruud has announced that he will be taking a break after the 2023 Australian Open. The Norwegian player has had a packed off-season, attending an exhibition tour with Rafael Nadal in South America, and as a result, has had little time to properly prepare for the 2023 season. Ruud has had a successful career so far, reaching a career-high ranking of world no. 2 in September of 2022.
