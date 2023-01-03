ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

eastcountymagazine.org

DANGEROUS STORMS SET TO BUFFET REGION, WEATHER SERVICES ISSUES RARE HIGH SURF ADVISORY

January 4, 2023 (San Diego) – A series of powerful Pacific Storms and atmospheric rivers are set to douse our region starting tomorrow morning, as well as most other areas of California. The National Weather Service issued a rare high surf warning; waves up to 13 feet are forecast along San Diego beaches, along with coastal and urban flooding possible. High tide Thursday will be in the mid-afternoon, when marine hazards will be significant. The public is advised to avoid all area beaches and boaters should stay off the water.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kymkemp.com

Wild Storm Predicted to Bring Heavy Rains and Damaging Winds for Wednesday and Thursday

The GOES West satellite image above shows the storm rolling towards the West Coast. As Northern California geared up for the storm that is predicted to hit early Wednesday morning and stay into Thursday, residents prepared in their own way. Some stocked up on groceries. Others filled their cars with gas. And, still others, fearful of power outages, purchased generators. An employee of the Eureka Costco told us Tuesday evening that the store was sold out of generators and not expected to get more for several days.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

California storm timeline: Tracking 'bomb cyclone,' heaviest rain

LOS ANGELES - California is just hours from possibly facing a double whammy of a bomb cyclone and damaging winds. That being said – the incoming storm systems may bring challenges to Angelenos when it comes to their Wednesday evening commutes and late-night plans. Will the dogs have to stay inside instead of going outside at 10 p.m.? How much longer will we need our umbrella? Should you cancel Thursday morning appointments?
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river storm: Check your local evacuation map, county information

Communities across the Bay Area and Northern California were seeing the effects of the latest atmospheric river storm, with evacuations among the impacts being felt.The National Weather Service has warned the storm blowing through the region Wednesday has the potential for heavy damage and loss of life. Authorities are urging residents to stay informed and heed public safety notices.Evacuation map: Search your addressCheck storm/emergency information, maps in your countyAlameda CountyContra Costa County  Marin CountyMonterey CountyNapa CountySanta Cruz CountySan Francisco CountySan Mateo CountySanta Clara CountySonoma CountySolano CountyKPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area
SFGate

The Daily 01-04-23 When to expect heaviest rain in the Bay Area amid bomb cyclone

A bomb cyclone, or rapidly deepening area of low pressure, was over the Pacific Ocean and 650 miles off the coast of Eureka, Calif., on Wednesday morning. The cyclone is not expected to pass directly over California and is headed north, but the system sent a warm front to northern and central parts of the state this morning, bringing widespread light to moderate rain through the morning that is expected to last into early afternoon. A cold front is forecast to arrive this afternoon and push through the region into Thursday morning, delivering a dangerous mix of heavy rain, powerful winds and thunderstorms. National Weather Service forecaster Brian Garcia advised Bay Area residents to "stay home."
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET 17

Storm Updates: California battered by a series of storms

(KTXL) — A third atmospheric river in a series of storms is drenching Northern California, which officials say could cause flooding and damage across the state, this just days after a storm over the New Year weekend. The director of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said at a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
National Weather Force

Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Emergency Flood situation for California with Second Atmospheric River

National Weather Force has issued another Long-Range Weather Advisory for California with another Atmospheric River that will last from the end of this next weekend (January 7-8) and through the middle part of the month, with multiple storm systems in a line, including the entire major metropolitan areas under either an extreme or emergency risk for flooding and mountain snow, including the Reno/Tahoe areas. This is another Raiden Storm Pattern, but since it will envelope a lot of the month, it will be the Raiden Storm Pattern of January 2023 so read on for details …
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

CA emergency services, state agencies hold press conference ahead of winter storm

(KTXL) - Sacramento County received personnel and equipment from the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services as the approaching storm is expected to cause damage. -Video above: Northern California residents prepare for a second storm in one week The next atmospheric river is expected to hit California on Wednesday and it will last through Thursday, […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

When and where the rain will come to the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The wintery weather conditions continue in the Central Valley bringing more snow in the mountains (from six to 18 inches above 5000 feet and two to four feet above 7000 feet) and a flood watch in effect for the San Joaquin Valley from Wednesday morning until Friday morning. The wet-weather set […]
FRESNO, CA
wtmj.com

Evacuations ordered as California storm knocks out power

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Evacuations have been ordered in high-risk coastal areas of California as a huge storm bears down on the state. It’s bringing heavy winds and rain, knocking out power to more than 76,000 customers in the San Francisco Bay Area alone and flooding roadways Wednesday evening. People have been told to evacuate in part of Santa Barbara County where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018. County officials estimate hundreds of people have been told to leave their homes. The storm is expected to intensify through Wednesday evening and into Thursday. It follows two other atmospheric rivers that recently brought heavy rain and snow to the drought-stricken state.
CALIFORNIA STATE

