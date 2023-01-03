Read full article on original website
DANGEROUS STORMS SET TO BUFFET REGION, WEATHER SERVICES ISSUES RARE HIGH SURF ADVISORY
January 4, 2023 (San Diego) – A series of powerful Pacific Storms and atmospheric rivers are set to douse our region starting tomorrow morning, as well as most other areas of California. The National Weather Service issued a rare high surf warning; waves up to 13 feet are forecast along San Diego beaches, along with coastal and urban flooding possible. High tide Thursday will be in the mid-afternoon, when marine hazards will be significant. The public is advised to avoid all area beaches and boaters should stay off the water.
Wild Storm Predicted to Bring Heavy Rains and Damaging Winds for Wednesday and Thursday
The GOES West satellite image above shows the storm rolling towards the West Coast. As Northern California geared up for the storm that is predicted to hit early Wednesday morning and stay into Thursday, residents prepared in their own way. Some stocked up on groceries. Others filled their cars with gas. And, still others, fearful of power outages, purchased generators. An employee of the Eureka Costco told us Tuesday evening that the store was sold out of generators and not expected to get more for several days.
California storm timeline: Tracking 'bomb cyclone,' heaviest rain
LOS ANGELES - California is just hours from possibly facing a double whammy of a bomb cyclone and damaging winds. That being said – the incoming storm systems may bring challenges to Angelenos when it comes to their Wednesday evening commutes and late-night plans. Will the dogs have to stay inside instead of going outside at 10 p.m.? How much longer will we need our umbrella? Should you cancel Thursday morning appointments?
A Major Storm Will Be Hitting California & 'Life-Threatening' Flooding Is Expected
California is under inclement weather alerts during the next few days. According to AccuWeather meteorologists, a major storm will be hitting the Golden State and could be generating life-threatening floods, strong winds, and power outages. The National Weather Service of Los Angeles stated that it’s crucial to understand the dangers...
Russian River flood forecast lessens, but evacuation warning remains in effect
The evacuation warning was issued Wednesday for residents near the Russian River and its tributaries from Healdsburg to Jenner.
In photos: Storm slams California with hurricane-force winds, heavy rains
A major storm is pummelling California with heavy rains and hurricane-force winds — triggering evacuation orders, causing power outages and forcing school closures throughout the state. The big picture: California issued a state of emergency Wednesday in response to the potent atmospheric river storm associated with a bomb cyclone....
California Atmospheric River timeline: When to expect heavy rain, possible flooding
LOS ANGELES - A days-long storm continues to hit Southern California and is expected to hit its "peak intensity" on Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, rain is expected to be very heavy for Santa Barbara and Ventura counties early Thursday. Los Angeles will see the peak of the rain Thursday morning.
Another storm prompts warning from agencies throughout the state
A storm front Wednesday that’s been moving down the coast is expected to dump up to 4 inches of rain in the Santa Clarita Valley and more at higher altitudes by early Friday morning, according to weather experts. The downpour prompted a rollout of resources throughout the state, according...
Unusually Strong Storm Will Bring High Winds To Region Today Into Thursday
A strengthening low pressure system that currently matches the low pressure reading of a category 3 hurricane is moving into our region today. The storm is set to mainly impact portions of Northern California with heavy rain and winds. This storm is also expected to bring high winds to the local area by this afternoon and into Thursday afternoon.
Atmospheric river storm: Check your local evacuation map, county information
Communities across the Bay Area and Northern California were seeing the effects of the latest atmospheric river storm, with evacuations among the impacts being felt.The National Weather Service has warned the storm blowing through the region Wednesday has the potential for heavy damage and loss of life. Authorities are urging residents to stay informed and heed public safety notices.Evacuation map: Search your addressCheck storm/emergency information, maps in your countyAlameda CountyContra Costa County Marin CountyMonterey CountyNapa CountySanta Cruz CountySan Francisco CountySan Mateo CountySanta Clara CountySonoma CountySolano CountyKPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area
California Bomb Cyclone Flooding Seen From Space in Before and After Photos
San Francisco received nearly 5.5 inches of rainfall on New Year's Eve, marking the city's second-wettest day since records began over 170 years ago.
Russian River forecast to flood at least twice amid California storms
California's Russian River is expected to spill over its banks at least twice amid a series of potent winter storms.
The Daily 01-04-23 When to expect heaviest rain in the Bay Area amid bomb cyclone
A bomb cyclone, or rapidly deepening area of low pressure, was over the Pacific Ocean and 650 miles off the coast of Eureka, Calif., on Wednesday morning. The cyclone is not expected to pass directly over California and is headed north, but the system sent a warm front to northern and central parts of the state this morning, bringing widespread light to moderate rain through the morning that is expected to last into early afternoon. A cold front is forecast to arrive this afternoon and push through the region into Thursday morning, delivering a dangerous mix of heavy rain, powerful winds and thunderstorms. National Weather Service forecaster Brian Garcia advised Bay Area residents to "stay home."
Storm Updates: California battered by a series of storms
(KTXL) — A third atmospheric river in a series of storms is drenching Northern California, which officials say could cause flooding and damage across the state, this just days after a storm over the New Year weekend. The director of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said at a...
Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Emergency Flood situation for California with Second Atmospheric River
National Weather Force has issued another Long-Range Weather Advisory for California with another Atmospheric River that will last from the end of this next weekend (January 7-8) and through the middle part of the month, with multiple storm systems in a line, including the entire major metropolitan areas under either an extreme or emergency risk for flooding and mountain snow, including the Reno/Tahoe areas. This is another Raiden Storm Pattern, but since it will envelope a lot of the month, it will be the Raiden Storm Pattern of January 2023 so read on for details …
Do you live in a flood zone? These tools help you know your flood risk
(KTXL) — As a third atmospheric river in two weeks hits California and the state expects a few more storms to arrive in the coming days, state officials declared a state of emergency due to possible widespread flooding. Local governments, such as the City of Sacramento, advised residents to stay safe during the storms and […]
CA emergency services, state agencies hold press conference ahead of winter storm
(KTXL) - Sacramento County received personnel and equipment from the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services as the approaching storm is expected to cause damage. -Video above: Northern California residents prepare for a second storm in one week The next atmospheric river is expected to hit California on Wednesday and it will last through Thursday, […]
San Francisco braces for potentially life-threatening bomb cyclone that could bring flooding, winds, mudslides
An approaching atmospheric river is threatening to bring widespread flooding, whipping winds and heavy rains and snowfall to northern California this week.
When and where the rain will come to the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The wintery weather conditions continue in the Central Valley bringing more snow in the mountains (from six to 18 inches above 5000 feet and two to four feet above 7000 feet) and a flood watch in effect for the San Joaquin Valley from Wednesday morning until Friday morning. The wet-weather set […]
Evacuations ordered as California storm knocks out power
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Evacuations have been ordered in high-risk coastal areas of California as a huge storm bears down on the state. It’s bringing heavy winds and rain, knocking out power to more than 76,000 customers in the San Francisco Bay Area alone and flooding roadways Wednesday evening. People have been told to evacuate in part of Santa Barbara County where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018. County officials estimate hundreds of people have been told to leave their homes. The storm is expected to intensify through Wednesday evening and into Thursday. It follows two other atmospheric rivers that recently brought heavy rain and snow to the drought-stricken state.
