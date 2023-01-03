ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

How a Sioux Falls Player Ended Up with the Huskies

By Dan Raley
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KajaA_0k23zkvd00

Zach Durfee was a high school quarterback turned into an aggressive edge rusher.

Courtney Morgan, University of Washington football director of player personnel, intently studied the video, followed by edge-rusher coach Eric Schmidt and co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell, before the game footage ended up with head coach Kalen DeBoer.

What everyone, one after the other, saw was a player in purple jersey No. 90 with steam coming out of his ears who terrorized opposing backfields.

This revved-up defender showed off all sorts of spin moves, speed rushes, the ability to split a double-team and the audacity to rip off a quarterback's helmet.

No, the UW football staff wasn't watching a grainy, three-decade-old highlight reel of Steve Emtman putting the Huskies on his back and carrying them to a 1991 co-national championship.

What DeBoer and Company viewed with considerable interest was edge rusher Zach Durfee from NCAA Division II University of Sioux Falls — DeBoer's alma mater and first coaching stop — make a strong case for playing up two levels of college football.

"Courtney Morgan actually was the one that, once [Durfee] went in, kind of alerted me, as well as Coach Schmidt, that he's someone we certainly should take a look at," DeBoer said. "Once we popped on the film, I agreed. He's just got an extra level of burst."

Of the 26 names the UW recently signed from the high-school, junior-college and transfer-portal ranks, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound Durfee presented the most mystery and intrigue among these new faces because of his unconventional football journey.

He was a quarterback from Dawson-Boyd High School in Dawson, Minnesota, who was forced to write a letter to Sioux Falls to generate recruiting interest in himself.

However, the school known as USF initially envisioned Durfee as a tight end, but it brought him onto campus, saw the speed, bulked him up over a redshirt year and turned him into an edge rusher. And then wished him luck as he sought a greater challenge.

"He just didn't have the opportunity to go to a place at the level he deserves," DeBoer said.

Durfee wasn't heavily recruited out of high school because of the game cancellations and limitations on campus visits and personal contact created by the COVID pandemic. He also suffered an injury in high school and was still injured as a college freshman.

DeBoer never saw the big kid play, only heard his name mentioned, as he kept up on his old school this past season.

"There were some things that were working against him," the UW coach said of the recruiting process that finally swung Durfee's way with the Huskies. "It's a thing where you kind of understand their story. The second part is just trusting your evaluation."

For an 8-3 team, Durfee was a redshirt freshman sensation with 11.5 sacks, earning first-team Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference honors (NSIC). He finished with 28 tackles, 17 going for tackles for loss.

DeBoer's staff made sure to ask all of the right questions as they dug into the player's background and envisioned his potential. He seemed to check off all the boxes.

"I think our staff does a phenomenal job of not just pulling up who has the most stars and starting there," the UW coach said. "They really do a good job of studying film and getting into the details and figuring out what is this body type this person has now and what could it be? Is he tapped out on his speed? What are other little variables? What's the makeup? What's the attitude? Does this guy give effort?"

Durfee, who has three seasons of college football eligibility remaining, chose the UW over Minnesota, Iowa State, North Dakota State and North Dakota.

He'll join a deeply talented Husky position group that includes likely All-America candidate Bralen Trice, who was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection and the Alamo Bowl defensive player of the game; Zion Tupola-Fetui, previously a 2020 first-team, all-conference choice; Sav'ell Smalls, a one-time 5-star recruit; the top incoming prospect Anthony James, a Texan originally committed to Texas A&M, and others.

More and more teams seem to acknowledge the work the Huskies put into identifying football talent and have been trying to take advantage. Most notably, Ohio State came in late on another Husky commit from South Dakota, quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, and spirited him away from DeBoer's recruiting staff.

"I think we do a really good job," DeBoer said. "I think a lot of people, if you follow recruiting over the course of the year, trust our evaluations, as well."

Durfee, if he works out as expected, could build a lot more of that.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3

Have a question, direct message me on Facebook or Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HuskyMaven

Antics of Ex-Husky Erik Stevenson Anger West Virginia Coach

Erik Stevenson, college basketball's perpetual wandering vagabond, has run afoul of his current coach, West Virginia's Bob Huggins. The former University of Washington guard from Lacey, Washington, a mercurial personality now on his fourth NCAA program, drew Huggins' ire after receiving a technical foul for taunting — specifically grabbing at his crotch — an infraction that fouled him out and led to the Mountaineers losing to Oklahoma State 67-60 on Monday night in Stillwater.
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

Using Winning Percentage and Streak, Husky Football Has No Pac-12 Equal

It's not how you start, it's how you finish, right?. If that's the case, the totally rejuvenated University of Washington football team comes away from the 2022 season, from Kalen DeBoer's Husky debut, from its one-year makeover, as the Pac-12 entry with the best overall winning percentage, the longest win streak and by far the most momentum heading into this new year.
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

UW's Shephard Receives Coaching Award for Receivers' Play

JaMarcus Shephard apparently was a very good hire as the receivers coach for the University of Washington football team, and not because he makes everyone smile or laugh at his continual antics. He also shares in high-level results, with FootballScoop on Tuesday naming him as college football's Receivers Coach of...
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

Walk-On Edge Rusher Chooses to Leave Huskies

At its peak, the University of Washington football roster this past season counted 116 players. Nearly a third were walk-ons, or those without scholarships and most likely name, likeness and image deals. The unpaid show up to live out a dream, surprise the coaches and somehow convince people that they,...
SEATTLE, WA
KELOLAND TV

Taking a look at snow numbers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow isn’t finished yet. We could see another inch or two before the day is over. Mitchell saw just over 17 inches of snow. This beat out the last record of 6 inches set in 1949. This also beat the highest one day snowfall record of 16 inches from 1907 and 1910. This system also broke the single day precipitation record of just under 3 quarters of an inch in 1949, with a little over an inch.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

No school in Sioux Falls Wednesday due to snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday marks day two of a major winter storm in southern and eastern KELOLAND. Heavy snow mixed with freezing rain at times continues to move north into southeastern KELOLAND. More than 12 inches of snow was reported in Sioux Falls by mid-afternoon. Due to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
insideradio.com

Longtime KIRO, Seattle Newsradio Host Dori Monson Dies.

Dori Monson, the Puget Sound region’s longtime conservative radio host from “the mean streets of Ballard,” died suddenly Saturday night at 61, in a Seattle hospital, according to “NewsRadio” KIRO-FM (97.3), and a report in the Seattle Times. In addition to his highly rated three-hour weekday show, Monson was part of the Seahawks radio broadcast team and local sports.
SEATTLE, WA
iheart.com

Washington City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.

Many Americans are foregoing roommates or delaying marriage plans, meaning they're living alone, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 36 million Americans are one-person households or 29% of all households in the country. To see how many Americans...
SEATTLE, WA
tourcounsel.com

Westfield Southcenter | Shopping mall in Seattle, Washington State

Westfield Southcenter is the largest shopping center in Seattle. It has more than 50 years of history and since then it has been a favorite with both locals and tourists for its excellent variety of shops. There are four department stores including the luxury store Nordstrom and Macy's (which has its Macy's Backstage outlet section). Other stores that you cannot miss in this mall are Michael Kors, the Japanese fast fashion brand Uniqlo, Abercrombie and the athleisure brand Lululemon.
SEATTLE, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Dori Monson dies: Seattle radio loses one of its most distinctive, and most controversial, voices

The Seattle native and outspoken talk show host died Saturday night, according to KIRO radio. Northwest Newsradio’s Gregg Hersholt was friends with Dori for decades, including a long stint as colleagues on KIRO . Gregg tells reporter Corwin Haeck Dori the person differed from his lightning rod on-air personality, offering a deeply felt, family-oriented community spirit. Click to listen. (Photo credit: MyNorthwest)
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Western Washington braces for another round of extreme weather

After surviving holiday snow, crawling up icy streets on ill-advised dog walks, and enduring frigid temperatures, Western Washington faces a new wave of weather warnings Tuesday: winds gusting to 70 mph along the coast, gale warnings in Puget Sound and Hood Canal, heavy snow forecast in the mountains, significant rainfall in the lowlands, and the threat of flooding and landslides.
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

HuskyMaven

Seattle, WA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
671K+
Views
ABOUT

HuskyMaven is a FanNation channel covering University of Washington athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy