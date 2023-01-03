Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured In Al Nassr Jersey For First Time During Official Unveiling

Ronaldo was joined on the field by his family, including girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

Cristiano Ronaldo wore the yellow jersey of Al Nassr in public for the first time ever on Tuesday as he was unveiled in front of 25,000 fans at Mrsool Park.

Ronaldo arrived at his new home stadium wearing a grey suit and blue tie.

But after speaking at his first ever press conference as an Al Nassr player, he headed for the locker room to put on his new kit.

Many of the fans in the stands had been waiting for over an hour to see their hero.

By the time that Ronaldo eventually emerged onto the pitch, most had likely grown tired of the repetitive light show and accompanying techno music that had been playing for over 30 minutes.

But their excitement upon seeing Ronaldo for the first time was clear.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured waving at Al Nassr fans at Mrsool Park YouTube/Al Nassr FC

Ronaldo pictured wearing the Al Nassr home jersey for the first time YouTube/Al Nassr FC

Ronaldo was given a guard of honor by a group of children all wearing a yellow jersey like his as he entered the field.

After giving them each a high-five, Ronaldo waved at all four corners of Mrsool Park.

He was then handed a ball, which he signed and booted into the crowd. Ronaldo repeated this multiple times, kicking balls into different stands.

Ronaldo was later joined on the pitch by his family, including girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

Ronaldo and his family pictured during the soccer star's official unveiling as an Al Nassr player YouTube/Al Nassr FC

