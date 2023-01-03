Read full article on original website
Snow levels in KLGR-area communities
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Redwood Falls airport still hasn’t reported an official result of snowfall for this week’s blizzard, but the National Weather Service currently lists the following amounts since Tuesday evening:. Morgan: 11 inches. Belview: 9.9 inches. Rural Danube, Springfield, Comfrey: 8.5 inches. New Ulm: 8...
MnDOT adds to list of counties where no travel is advised
MANKATO, Minn. – (10:45 a.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation added Cottonwood, Jackson, Brown, Watonwan, and Martin counties in southcentral Minnesota to the no travel advisory due to heavy snow with strong winds causing reduced visibility. A no travel advisory was enacted in Rock and Nobles County earlier this...
Powerful winter storm to bring ice and heavy snow
A powerful winter storm system will bring ice and heavy snow to our area starting this evening and continuing into Wednesday. An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for portions of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa along and south of a line from Mankato to Jackson to Sioux City, IA. Up to one quarter inch of ice and 4 to 8 inches of snow are possible. North of that line, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect. This area will get less freezing rain and more snow. 8 to 12 inches (some places could get up to 18 inches) of snow is possible in the Winter Storm Warning area. Light snow will develop late this afternoon into this evening, mixing with light freezing rain or freezing drizzle at times overnight tonight. On Tuesday, heavy snow will mix with freezing rain, creating slippery roads and dangerous travel conditions. Snow will continue Tuesday night, gradually ending throughout the day Wednesday. Heaviest snow amounts will be along and North of MN Highway 60. Further south, there will be more rain and freezing rain and less snow. The big forecast variable with this system is the storm track. At this point, just a slight north or south shift in the storm track will make a big difference in the snow vs freezing rain forecast. That said, no matter the track of the storm, there will be significant weather-related travel impacts across our region from tonight through Wednesday.
National Weather Service issues winter storm warning for SW MN starting Tuesday
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for southwest Minnesota, starting Tuesday afternoon. Affected counties include Redwood, Renville, Brown, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine, Sibley, Meeker, McLeod, Pope, Stearns and Swift counties. WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 11 inches and...
Woman Killed in Rural Southern Minnesota Crash
Slayton, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash in rural southwestern Minnesota claimed the life of a Westbrook woman over the weekend. The State Patrol accident report says 71-year-old Marilyn Carey was a passenger in a pick-up driven by 77-year-old Keith Carey of Westbrook. The pick-up was traveling south on Woodman Ave. when it left the roadway at the intersection of Hwy. 30 about 15 miles northeast of Slayton around 1:45 p.m. Saturday.
1 dead in New Year's Eve crash in southern Minnesota
An afternoon crash in southern Minnesota left one person dead Saturday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Keith and Marilyn Carey, both of Westbrook, Minnesota, were in a Ford F-150 and traveling southbound on Woodman Avenue when they went off the road at the intersection of Hwy. 30 and crashed.
Minnesota motorist cited for marijuana
OCHEYEDAN—A 34-year-old Worthington, MN, man was cited about 9:05 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, near Ocheyedan on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The citing of Cory Alan Lietz stemmed from the stop of a 2003 Ford Taurus for speeding on Tanager Avenue south...
Westbrook Woman Dies in Accident Near Dovray on Saturday
DOVRAY, MN (KMHL) — A Westbrook woman is dead and another person is injured following an accident near Dovray Saturday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 1:46 Saturday afternoon, a 2017 Ford F150 was traveling southbound on Woodman Avenue in Dovray Township of Murray County. The vehicle left the roadway at the intersection with Highway 30 and crashed.
Plow goes off the road in Watonwan County, Minnesota
A plow went off the road and ended up in the ditch in Watonwan County. The incident happened Tuesday on State 60 near the junction of State 4.
This Minnesota County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
To honor executed Dakota 38+2, memorial riders brave frigid cold to make their way to Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. - Despite the extreme weather conditions across the state, a group of horse riders is making their way through southern Minnesota.A powwow at the Courtland Community Center is a short reprieve from a journey that began two weeks ago. Everyone in the room is part of the annual Dakota Memorial Ride.They're honoring 38 warriors and 2 others who were hung in Mankato during the U.S. Dakota War of 1862."We are out here riding to commemorate the largest mass hanging in U.S. history in 1862," said Leanne Red Owl, Memorial Rider."I'm very honored to be here and I have...
Windom Teacher of the Year
Even at a young age, Kim Rabbe knew that she wanted to be involved with education in some way, shape or form. Rabbe used that desire to make an impact on young people’s lives and pursued it to the highest level. A 30-year veteran of teaching at Windom Elementary School, Rabbe was recognized as the district’s Teacher of the Year in November.
Lakefield Semi Crash
Lakfield, MN (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota woman was injured in a crash involving a semi north of Lakefield on Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol says a PT Cruiser and semi were both westbound on Highway 60 around 1:30 Monday afternoon when they collided at the intersection with Highway 86.
