The State More Mainers Said They Want To Move To – Agree?
This might be the time of the year when people start thinking about being in a state other than Maine. The skies are gray, the days are shorter, the temperatures are colder, and the vegetation isn’t as lush as it is in summer. If you were to leave the...
Do You Know These 30 Unwritten Maine Rules That All the Locals Know?
Every state has rules and laws, that is just a fact. However, locals always know some other "rules" that may not legally be enforced but are honored by other residents. Still being new to Maine, I am not even close to knowing all the unwritten rules (or lets be real, even all the enforced laws) in Maine. So, what did I do?
Why Are Hot Dogs in Maine Red?
When you think about summertime here in Maine, you often think about lobster rolls, baseball, cold beers, lake time, and red hot dogs. Those new to the state may be caught off guard when they see a bright red hot dog, a form of meat that is literally a bright, almost fluorescent red. Some people will even debate that they must be insanely unhealthy for you because the color doesn’t look natural.
A Chef Gives You ‘The Secret’ To Authentic Maine Lobster Rolls
Watch this video, then be the envy of all your cooking friends!. Omnivorous Adam is a chef who has a very popular YouTube Channel, with an impressive 141,000 subscribers. His videos are about all things related to the kitchen, such as recipe videos, how-to, cooking tips, and showcasing dishes from all over.
Did Maine Law Ever Require Businesses to Supply Women with Chairs?
Some jobs you sit, some you don't. In my years previous to radio, I was in food service. In that industry, you're on your feet all day. No matter what position you have. Whether you're a server or a cook, you're on your feet all day, every day. It's just part of the gig. To be fair, I'm pretty sure all the back and foot problems I have now can basically be attributed to years of standing.
Are Those $450 Heating Relief Checks Finally On the Way or What?
In some ways, this feels like being a kid again. But not in the best way. Remember when you were a kid, and your parents would tell you that you were going on a big trip, but they wouldn't say exactly when or where, just that you were going to love it? By the end of the suspense building (because parents think kids love that for some reason) I always wished Mom just waited to tell me.
New Year – New Laws in Maine That May Affect You
For those working at minimum wage, Maine is one of 27 states that has increased the hourly minimum wage for 2023. As of Sunday, the hourly minimum wage is now $13.80, up from $12.75. The new tip wage for service employees is half, now at $6.90 per hour for those who receive tips. The employer must be able to show that the employee receives at least the minimum wage of $13.80 per hour when the direct wage and tips are combined at the end of the week.
How High Does Maine Actually Rank for Power Outages In the US?
Sadly, I'm pretty sure there are still folks out there without power. As I write this, there's still nearly 5000 Versant customers without power. Thankfully, that number is getting lower all the time, but there are folks who've been without for several days at this point. Luckily, I've never had to deal with it that bad. The longest I've ever been out (knock wood) is about 30 hours.
The Weather Forecast for New Years Eve Looks to Be Sad News
Here we go again... The Sequel. But like most sequels, this one is pretty weak. Over Christmas, most Mainers experienced unreal wind and rain, floods, washouts, immense power outages, and lord knows what else... There are still a handful of Mainers looking to get the power back, almost a solid week later.
An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike
The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
10 States With the Highest Divorce Rates Revealed
Sadly, divorce is sometimes a byproduct of marriage. Many couples simply don't work out and eventually end their relationship in legal terms. The 10 states with the highest divorce rates prove that divorce can affect anyone, no matter what part of the country they live in. According to a new...
