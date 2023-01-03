Read full article on original website
Terrebonne Parish Library to host Job Fair
The Terrebonne Parish Library is scheduled to host their annual Job Fair at the Main Library on January 23, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors can explore educational opportunities, jobs, and careers with partnering businesses and organizations in the community. There will be an opportunity for free professional headshots during the Job Fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Lafourche Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Banquet
The Lafourche Chamber of Commerce takes pride in honoring their own each year by hosting their annual awards banquet. The 2023 Annual Awards Banquet will take place on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the Larose Civic Center. “We look forward to celebrating our community and our membership by recognizing our sponsors and honoring our award recipients,” said the Lafourche Chamber.
Market at the Marina this Saturday, January 7
Terrebonne General Health System and the Houma Downtown Development Association will host Market at the Marina this Saturday, January 7, from 8 am – 12 pm (rain or shine) on the marina across from Terrebonne General. The outdoor farmers market allows our community to experience local vendors who produce fresh and healthy food and non-food health items. Our goal is to make it easy for the community to meet and engage with these vendors and purchase healthy grocery and pantry items for themselves and their families.
Luminate Houma announces band for first event of the year
Kick off the New Year with Luminate Houma’s first event of 2023!. Local band No Posers will be performing during the event, located next to Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro and Memorial Park in Downtown Houma. No Posers will take the stage on January 14, from 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., and refreshments will be provided by Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro.
The Haven announces date for Spring Gala
The Haven’s annual “Home Is Where the Heart Is” Spring Gala presented by Thibodaux Regional Health System will take place on Saturday, March 25 at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center from 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. This year’s entertainment will be performed by local band, the Canebreaker’s....
Aldi opens new Metairie location, with more stores on the way along Gulf Coast
The Aldi supermarket chain is continuing its expansion across the Gulf South — including the greater New Orleans area — with the opening Thursday of its first location in Metairie. The new store, which is on Veterans Memorial Boulevard near Power Boulevard, is the latest of several Aldi...
Line Dancing class available at Thibodaux’s Peltier Park this January
Have you ever wanted to learn how to dance but are not sure where to start? Looking for a fun activity to enjoy with friends or family?. Look no further! The City of Thibodaux Recreation Department is hosting a Line Dance class located at the Peltier Park Recreation Building every Tuesday from January 10, 2023 – May 23, 2023. Participating dancers have the choice between an Advanced Class from 4:00pm – 5:00pm, or a Beginners Class from 5:00pm – 6:00pm– or register for both!
Explore Your Wild Side in Houma, Louisiana
Explore your wild side in Houma, Louisiana. Just an hour south of New Orleans in Terrebonne Parish, you’ll find authentic cajun cuisine, swamp tours, gator farms and 300 years of unique traditions. Louisiana’s Bayou Country is the perfect place for your group to “pass a good time” and experience true southern hospitality.
Downtown Houma apartments to undergo $5 million renovation
HRI Communities announced that it has closed on the financing to renovate the first phase of the Bonne Terre Village Apartments located in downtown Houma and is set to immediately move forward, with construction to be overseen by Impetus Construction. The $5 million design-build undertaking will facilitate a renovation of the apartment homes, which were originally developed in 1996 by HRI and consist of 51 affordable, elderly housing units. The property shares a block with three additional and more recent HRI residential developments, which combine to a total 215 units providing housing to a diverse community including both senior and family households.
Louisiana Retro Con returning this January
On the heels of their debut in Fall of 2022, Louisiana Retro Con is returning to Houma for their second event this January 21, 2023!. Retro Con 2023 is set to host more than 30 vendors from across Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi who will offer a wide variety of gaming products– vintage Legos, comic books, games, VHS tapes, DVDs, and a range of trading cards are just some of the many things that can be found at this event.
New Orleans restaurant opening location inside L’Auberge Casino Resort
Author and television personality Aarón Sánchez, chef/owner of Johnny Sánchez restaurant in New Orleans, will be opening a second location inside L’Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles.
Abandoned storefront turned bayou treasure
Built in 1921, the OJ Mire General Store served the bustling Louisiana town of Thibodaux. Then, for years, it sat abandoned. Until now. Newly renovated with an open floor plan, the old shop has transformed into a desirable bayou-front property. “I prefer to cherish the craftsmanship of the original builders,” the current owner says. “You don’t destroy these things, you repurpose them.” It’s listed on Special Finds for $689,000.
Calling all seniors to the 2023 Mardi Gras Ball!
Mardi Gras season is here with lots of ways to celebrate!. The City of Thibodaux Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Senior Citizens Mardi Gras Ball on Wednesday, February 15th 2023 at the Warren J. Harang Auditorium. The ball takes place from 4pm-8pm with doors opening at 3:45pm. This...
McDonald's closes lower Canal Street store, three months after Starbucks shutters
McDonald's has closed its last restaurant on lower Canal Street in New Orleans, with the franchise owner citing "a multitude of reasons" for the shuttering less than three months after Starbucks closed its flagship store directly across the busy thoroughfare. The local owner would not pinpoint any particular reason behind...
Richard's Disposal garbage collections falter as New Orleans prepares to take action
Garbage and recycling service collapsed in parts of New Orleans over the New Year's holiday weekend, once again forcing Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration to grapple with an underperforming sanitation contractor. This time it's Richard’s Disposal Inc., which covers about half the city – Algiers, Mid-City and upriver neighborhoods –...
Congratulations to the Lafourche Parish School District 2022 – 2023 Parish Students of the Year!
At last night’s Lafourche Parish School District monthly school board meeting, the 2022 – 2023 School Students of the Year were recognized, and the 2022 – 2023 Parish Students of the Year were announced. One student from each public school in the parish was selected to represent their respective school as Student of the Year. Each of these students were commended, and awarded for their accomplishments.
This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana
Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Body found in downtown Baton Rouge parking garage, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The coroner’s office has been called to the parking garage of the Claiborne Building, a state office building in downtown Baton Rouge. First responders were called to the scene for reports of a “man down” and arrived to find the man deceased.
Find out who’s currently in the lead for King and Queen of the Gala Goes to Mardi Gras
Who will be crowned King and Queen of the Gala Goes to Mardi Gras? There’s still time to decide! Eight local contestants are busy raising money for Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, and competing for the 2023 royalty titles. The male and female to raise the most money will be crowned as King and Queen of the Gala.
