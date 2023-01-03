Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Washington Crossing Sites RestoredGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
James Beard Foundation Taste America 2023 Gala Event in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Get a Taste of Philadelphia's Diverse CuisineCorrie WritingPhiladelphia, PA
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing over 16,500 migrants to sanctuary cities: Should he spend more money on them?Mark StarTexas State
WCU’s Incomparable Golden Rams Marching Band Selected to Perform in the 2024 Rose Parade
The West Chester University “Incomparable” Golden Rams Marching Band will again represent West Chester University and the greater Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) on the international stage when they become the first marching band within the PASSHE system to march in the iconic 135th Rose Parade presented by Honda on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. An annual tradition for more than 130 years, the Rose Parade has a television viewership of over 25 million people and a live attendance of about 700,000.
Remembering Walter Harris, Jr., East Norriton Sports Legend, Jack of All Trades
Former East Norriton resident and Houston Astros’ pitcher Walter “Buddy” Harris Jr.’s accolades speak for themselves. He’s earned a spot at the Athletic Hall of Fame at what is now known as Thomas Jefferson University and the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame. Standing at six foot, seven inches as a student at Roxborough High School, he also won the Markward Memorial Basketball Club Award, writes Gary Miles for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
King of Prussia Sports Training Facility Is the Product of Its Ex-NFL Founder’s Bravery
Brian Henesey, founder and trainer of King of Prussia’s OverAchieve Sports and Speed, shapes future athletes with lessons on nutrition, skill-building, and strength. But he could just as well instruct them on the value of sheer perseverance. Bob McManaman carried the details in the Arizona Republic. Henesey, from Manayunk,...
George Washington High School Faculty Members Chris Wiley and Phyllis Procopio Bond as Friends
Friends and colleagues Phyllis Procopio and Chris Wiley. For 47-year-old Chris Wiley, a Huntingdon Valley teacher, his longstanding friendship with colleague Phyllis Procopio feels more like family. Kellie Patrick Gates chronicled the deep connection for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The pair works together at George Washington High School in Philadelphia. But...
Battle of No. 1: Top HS sophomore Cameron Boozer topples top senior D.J. Wagner
Two of the top high school players in the country faced off Wednesday evening as D.J. Wagner and Camden (New Jersey) traveled to Miami to play Cameron Boozer's Christopher Columbus team. The No. 11 Explorers edged out the No. 4 Panthers 75-66, handing Camden its first loss of the season.
Perkiomen School Graduate Dreams Up Printfresh Pajamas
Leo and Amy Voloshin are living the dream. Their co-owned pajama brand Printfresh, which sells at King of Prussia Mall’s Anthropologie and other local outlets, has surpassed $10 million in revenue in two short years, enabling a great night’s sleep for these entrepreneurs. Lisa Dukart uncovered the details of the business in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Montgomery County Leadership: Phil Closius, Dean, Wilmington University School of Law
Phil Closius, dean of the Wilmington University School of Law, spent his childhood in two very different environments – New York City and the suburbs of Kansas City – but appreciated both. He had two dreams that remained constant since he was in second grade: to go to the University of Notre Dame and to become a lawyer.
Philadelphia Sports TV Anchor Don Tollefson: Where Is He Now?
I was thinking about Don Tollefson, the former WPVI Channel 6 ABC television sports anchor - director, and wondered … where is he now?. First, a little background about Tollefson’s more than 37 years on the Philadelphia television scene. Tollefson joined WPVI in 1975 and became sports director...
Montgomery County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank
Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to MONTCO Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland in Bucks County and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
billypenn.com
Domb triggers ‘millionaire’s amendment’; Mummers deny blackface allegations; Schools hit with anti-mask graffiti | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Domb triggers ‘millionaire’s amendment’ for mayoral campaign. Annual campaign contribution limits for the Philadelphia mayor’s race are now doubled, KYW reports,...
50 Years Ago, Springsteen Played a Bryn Mawr Coffeehouse as Debut Album Quietly Went on Sale
Springsteen performing "Rosalita," much as he did at Bryn Mawr's The Main Point 50 years ago. Jan. 5, 1973, was a big day for singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen. But at the time he didn’t quite know it then. Jay Lustig explained for NJ Arts. That day, the release of Greetings...
Philly's first & oldest Black-owned bookstore will become Pa. historical landmark
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A West Philadelphia bookstore has been advocating the power of knowledge in the fight for racial justice for decades and now, they're making it into our state's history books. Hakim's Bookstore is the first and oldest Black-owned bookshop in Philadelphia.In just a few weeks, the small storefront that houses hundreds of works by African American authors will receive a big honor. It will soon be bookmarked in Pennsylvania's history by an official blue and yellow historical marker."Yeah, and I always get teary-eyed because I just wish he were here to see it," Yvonne Blake said.Blake is the daughter...
billypenn.com
Hundreds use new 211 hotline; Why Mummers switched channels; Explosion levels Port Richmond houses | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Hundreds used Philly’s new 211 violence prevention hotline. Philadelphia saw a slight drop in gun violence compared to 2021’s tragically record-setting year, but...
Pottstown Entertainment Scene Hibernating This Winter? That’s a Laugh
The N-Crowd, appearing at Steel River Playhouse for one night only, Jan. 7. Fans will want to hop on this sharp-witted, unpredictable, no-holds-barred opportunity, as the presentation is only one night, Jan. 7, at 8 PM. The N-Crowd has a long history — starting in 2005 — of excelling at...
phillyvoice.com
Burger Brawl, postponed by Phillies' World Series run, rebranded to 'Burger Crawl' now through February
Philadelphia Burger Brawl, a competition crowning the best burger in the city, was set to happen for the first time in two years this fall, before the Phillies' World Series run put it on the back burner. The event has now pivoted to a "Burger Crawl" happening throughout the month...
Phillies Wall of Famer Curt Simmons, 93, Dies in His Ambler Home
Phillies Wall of Famer Curt Simmons, the last surviving member of the 1950 “Whiz Kids” team, died on December 13 at his Ambler home at age 93, reported www.mlb.com. Simmons was one of the greatest pitchers in the franchise’s history. In 13 seasons with the club, he...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Philadelphia
It is absolutely wonderful and necessary to plunge into ice-cold water when the temperatures soar. Although Philadelphia offers many public swimming pools, it’s great to embrace your sense of adventure and make a short excursion to a natural body of water. Within a three-hour journey of the city, we’ve picked up the top swimming holes. They are sure to help you escape the warmth and have a blast with your friends and family. Let’s discover the best swimming holes near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
4 Amazing Fast Food Spots in Philadelphia, PA
Healthy, wholesome eating is great, but some days, nothing beats a fast food meal. When that's the case, these are some of the top options when it comes to fast food spots in Philadelphia, PA.
billypenn.com
Blackface at the Mummers Parade? Not this year, despite controversial skit
The Mummers, for the umpteenth time, are facing allegations of using blackface in their New Year’s Day parade. Similar to the dustup in 2019, the controversy revolves around a skit by the Finnegan New Year’s Brigade, which says the accusation is inaccurate, because the characters in question were played by Black Mummers.
Cheltenham Artisan Restores Horn & Hardart Stained-Glass Window on Display in Chestnut Hill
The salvaged stained glass window from the Philadelphia Horn & Hardart at 16th and Chestnut Streets. It is now on display in Chestnut Hill. Chandler Coleman, who owns Cathedral Stained Glass Studio in Cheltenham, helped restore a Horn & Hardart stained-glass window by D’Ascenzo Studio. The piece is now being offered for $1.2 million at Bernard Goldberg Fine Arts in New York City, writes Kevin Riordan for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
