Norristown, PA

MONTCO.Today

WCU's Incomparable Golden Rams Marching Band Selected to Perform in the 2024 Rose Parade

The West Chester University “Incomparable” Golden Rams Marching Band will again represent West Chester University and the greater Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) on the international stage when they become the first marching band within the PASSHE system to march in the iconic 135th Rose Parade presented by Honda on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. An annual tradition for more than 130 years, the Rose Parade has a television viewership of over 25 million people and a live attendance of about 700,000.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MONTCO.Today

Remembering Walter Harris, Jr., East Norriton Sports Legend, Jack of All Trades

Former East Norriton resident and Houston Astros’ pitcher Walter “Buddy” Harris Jr.’s accolades speak for themselves. He’s earned a spot at the Athletic Hall of Fame at what is now known as Thomas Jefferson University and the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame. Standing at six foot, seven inches as a student at Roxborough High School, he also won the Markward Memorial Basketball Club Award, writes Gary Miles for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
EAST NORRITON, PA
MONTCO.Today

George Washington High School Faculty Members Chris Wiley and Phyllis Procopio Bond as Friends

Friends and colleagues Phyllis Procopio and Chris Wiley. For 47-year-old Chris Wiley, a Huntingdon Valley teacher, his longstanding friendship with colleague Phyllis Procopio feels more like family. Kellie Patrick Gates chronicled the deep connection for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The pair works together at George Washington High School in Philadelphia. But...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Perkiomen School Graduate Dreams Up Printfresh Pajamas

Leo and Amy Voloshin are living the dream. Their co-owned pajama brand Printfresh, which sells at King of Prussia Mall’s Anthropologie and other local outlets, has surpassed $10 million in revenue in two short years, enabling a great night’s sleep for these entrepreneurs. Lisa Dukart uncovered the details of the business in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank

Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to MONTCO Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland in Bucks County and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Philly's first & oldest Black-owned bookstore will become Pa. historical landmark

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A West Philadelphia bookstore has been advocating the power of knowledge in the fight for racial justice for decades and now, they're making it into our state's history books. Hakim's Bookstore is the first and oldest Black-owned bookshop in Philadelphia.In just a few weeks, the small storefront that houses hundreds of works by African American authors will receive a big honor. It will soon be bookmarked in Pennsylvania's history by an official blue and yellow historical marker."Yeah, and I always get teary-eyed because I just wish he were here to see it," Yvonne Blake said.Blake is the daughter...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Philadelphia

It is absolutely wonderful and necessary to plunge into ice-cold water when the temperatures soar. Although Philadelphia offers many public swimming pools, it’s great to embrace your sense of adventure and make a short excursion to a natural body of water. Within a three-hour journey of the city, we’ve picked up the top swimming holes. They are sure to help you escape the warmth and have a blast with your friends and family. Let’s discover the best swimming holes near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Blackface at the Mummers Parade? Not this year, despite controversial skit

The Mummers, for the umpteenth time, are facing allegations of using blackface in their New Year’s Day parade. Similar to the dustup in 2019, the controversy revolves around a skit by the Finnegan New Year’s Brigade, which says the accusation is inaccurate, because the characters in question were played by Black Mummers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Cheltenham Artisan Restores Horn & Hardart Stained-Glass Window on Display in Chestnut Hill

The salvaged stained glass window from the Philadelphia Horn & Hardart at 16th and Chestnut Streets. It is now on display in Chestnut Hill. Chandler Coleman, who owns Cathedral Stained Glass Studio in Cheltenham, helped restore a Horn & Hardart stained-glass window by D’Ascenzo Studio. The piece is now being offered for $1.2 million at Bernard Goldberg Fine Arts in New York City, writes Kevin Riordan for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
