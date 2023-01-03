ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

FOX 11 and 41

K-9 officer leads police search to suspect under barbecue

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Kennewick Police Department arrested a suspect hiding under a barbecue grill with assistance from a Pasco Police K-9, according to a post from KPD. KPD had posted about the suspect before, reporting felony warrants for three counts of burglary, theft, possession, stolen property and vehicle prowling. He was seen on January 3 in a stolen vehicle, but drove away recklessly, according to KPD.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

String of burglaries leads to two arrested at Kennewick hotel

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department has arrested two suspects in connection with a string of home burglaries, according to a press release from KPD. Several burglaries where money, jewelry and guns had been stolen have been reported in the area recently. KPD collaborated with the Franklin County...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Victim in New Year's Eve shooting in Richland identified

RICHLAND, Wash.- The victim of a shooting on New Year's Eve off of Jadwin in Richland on New Year's Eve has been identified. The shooting is still an active investigation so not many details have been released, but the family of the victim has confirmed to NonStop Local that Michael Castoreno was killed in the shooting.
RICHLAND, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Assault puts a police officer on the bench

PENDLETON – Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram says the officer who was assaulted last week was injured more seriously than originally thought. Officer Marcus Williams suffered a broken thumb and will be out for four to eight weeks. “We’re disappointed in the individual’s actions causing that significant injury,” Byram...
PENDLETON, OR
Mega 99.3

Brutal Union Gap Slaying Remains Unsolved in 2023

It's a new year and police in Union Gap continue to search for a suspect or suspects in a brutal homicide reported in July of 2022. The fatal beating of two people in their Union Gap home on the 4th of July of 2022 remains a mystery. Last year Union Gap authorities released a photo of a man they hoped to identify but so far no arrest has been made.
UNION GAP, WA
KXL

Two Police Officers Involved In Shooting In Morrow County

BOARDMAN, Ore. – Two police officers in Morrow County were involved in a shooting Wednesday. The Boardman Police Department says the officers were trying to contact 39-year-old Matthew Spargo regarding the violation of a restraining order when the shooting occurred. No one was hurt. Oregon State Police is now...
MORROW COUNTY, OR
ifiberone.com

Man who entered MLHS with realistic looking BB gun, threatened to kill student gets 40 days in jail

MOSES LAKE — A man who entered Moses Lake High School armed with a realistic looking BB gun and threatened to kill a student was sentenced Wednesday to 40 days in jail. Jesus. A. Cervantes, 18, pleaded guilty to felony harassment with threats to kill, fourth-degree assault, possession of a firearm or dangerous weapon on school facilities and second-degree malicious mischief.
MOSES LAKE, WA
98.3 The KEY

How Did This Vehicle End Up Here? Wednesday Crash on Highway

A crash that occurred sometime around noon on Wednesday left this car straddling some jersey barriers south of the Blue Bridge. A search of WSP reports has not yet turned up specifics, but according to Kennewick Firefighters Facebook page, they assisted with the removal of this car from atop some jersey barriers. We checked Washington State Patrol because they are responsible for handling accidents on state highways.
KENNEWICK, WA
News Radio 1310 KLIX

98.3 The KEY

Pasco Man Killed Along I-84 in Idaho

(Boise, ID) -- Idaho State Police are investigating after a 35-year-old Pasco man was killed just miles east of Boise along Interstate 84. Authorities say a Subaru SUV slammed into the victim Monday morning around 6:30am near mile post 65.9 in Ada County, Idaho. According to a press release from...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crash near 19th and 395 in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 7 a.m. Both northbound lanes of 395 are reopened. According to the WSP, the crash scene has been cleared. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is on the scene of a crash near the intersection of 19th Ave and 395 in Kennewick. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson...
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Kennewick Fire and Police on scene of six derailed train cars

KENNWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Fire Department alongside the Kennewick Police Department and BNSF Railway are on scene of a corn train that derailed off Fruitland St. in Kennewick. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael, a total of six train cars were off the tracks. All of which were loaded...
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

Franklin Sheriff Calls for Big Change in Relationship with Benton County

(Pasco, WA) -- Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond is calling for more independence for the county itself, specifically in areas where there are a number of shared services with Benton County. In the letter, posted to Facebook Tuesday, Sheriff Raymond called for the hiring of several key administrators, using money Franklin currently pays to Benton for shared services. Sheriff Raymond's letter used words like "subservient" and "big brother mentality" to describe the current working relationship between the two counties, with Franklin, he appears to say, getting the short end of the partnership. In his words, he says "Big Brother is going to stomp us into the ground until we are insignificant"
BENTON COUNTY, WA
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

