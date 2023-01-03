Read full article on original website
FOX 11 and 41
K-9 officer leads police search to suspect under barbecue
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Kennewick Police Department arrested a suspect hiding under a barbecue grill with assistance from a Pasco Police K-9, according to a post from KPD. KPD had posted about the suspect before, reporting felony warrants for three counts of burglary, theft, possession, stolen property and vehicle prowling. He was seen on January 3 in a stolen vehicle, but drove away recklessly, according to KPD.
nbcrightnow.com
String of burglaries leads to two arrested at Kennewick hotel
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department has arrested two suspects in connection with a string of home burglaries, according to a press release from KPD. Several burglaries where money, jewelry and guns had been stolen have been reported in the area recently. KPD collaborated with the Franklin County...
nbcrightnow.com
Victim in New Year's Eve shooting in Richland identified
RICHLAND, Wash.- The victim of a shooting on New Year's Eve off of Jadwin in Richland on New Year's Eve has been identified. The shooting is still an active investigation so not many details have been released, but the family of the victim has confirmed to NonStop Local that Michael Castoreno was killed in the shooting.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Assault puts a police officer on the bench
PENDLETON – Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram says the officer who was assaulted last week was injured more seriously than originally thought. Officer Marcus Williams suffered a broken thumb and will be out for four to eight weeks. “We’re disappointed in the individual’s actions causing that significant injury,” Byram...
14 YO Finley Girl Missing & Endangered, Last Seen in Kennewick
A 14-year-old girl from Finley Washington is missing and police need your help to urgently find her. The 14-year-old girl has been missing since New Year's Eve and her name is Angelic Waldrop. Police released the missing report on Wednesday evening asking for any information about the missing girl. Where...
Brutal Union Gap Slaying Remains Unsolved in 2023
It's a new year and police in Union Gap continue to search for a suspect or suspects in a brutal homicide reported in July of 2022. The fatal beating of two people in their Union Gap home on the 4th of July of 2022 remains a mystery. Last year Union Gap authorities released a photo of a man they hoped to identify but so far no arrest has been made.
KXL
Two Police Officers Involved In Shooting In Morrow County
BOARDMAN, Ore. – Two police officers in Morrow County were involved in a shooting Wednesday. The Boardman Police Department says the officers were trying to contact 39-year-old Matthew Spargo regarding the violation of a restraining order when the shooting occurred. No one was hurt. Oregon State Police is now...
ifiberone.com
Man who entered MLHS with realistic looking BB gun, threatened to kill student gets 40 days in jail
MOSES LAKE — A man who entered Moses Lake High School armed with a realistic looking BB gun and threatened to kill a student was sentenced Wednesday to 40 days in jail. Jesus. A. Cervantes, 18, pleaded guilty to felony harassment with threats to kill, fourth-degree assault, possession of a firearm or dangerous weapon on school facilities and second-degree malicious mischief.
Update | Tri-Cities judge arrested after suspected DUI crash. This isn’t the first time
Court documents show new details and breathalyzer readings from Monday’s crash.
Kennewick woman sentenced in killing of Bobby Burgess
FRANKLIN CO., Wash. – A Kennewick woman who stabbed a man to death back in 2021 was sentenced to more than six years in prison Tuesday. Marta Miller Keith resolved the case against her back in December of 2022 when she changed her plea to guilty. The State offered her a deal, which brought the charges down to manslaughter. Keith...
Woman sent to prison for killing a Tri-Cities man who didn’t return her car
“We all understand that no piece of property, however valuable, is worth a human life.”
nbcrightnow.com
One dead after a shooting in Richland
One man is dead after a shooting in Richland on New Year's Eve. Richland PD is investigating after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
How Did This Vehicle End Up Here? Wednesday Crash on Highway
A crash that occurred sometime around noon on Wednesday left this car straddling some jersey barriers south of the Blue Bridge. A search of WSP reports has not yet turned up specifics, but according to Kennewick Firefighters Facebook page, they assisted with the removal of this car from atop some jersey barriers. We checked Washington State Patrol because they are responsible for handling accidents on state highways.
Washington Truck Driver Struck and Killed on I-84
CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Washington State trucker was struck and killed while walking the interstate Tuesday morning in Ada County. According to Idaho State Police, the 35-year-old Pasco man had been walking in the westbound lane of Interstate 84 at around 6:37 a.m. when he was hit by a Subaru and killed. Police said the man had abandoned his semi-truck on the on-ramp to the port of entry, blocking the roadway. The driver of the Subaru was not injured and stayed at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by ISP.
Othello Woman Battling for Life After Being Shot in the Head and Leg
A woman was seriously injured on Friday evening after being shot in the leg and head. It happened in the 2200 block of West Ranier Road near Othello. The 52-year-old woman answered her door and was shot in the leg and head by a masked man. The gunman was looking for the woman's son. The suspect fled shortly after injuring the woman.
Pasco Man Killed Along I-84 in Idaho
(Boise, ID) -- Idaho State Police are investigating after a 35-year-old Pasco man was killed just miles east of Boise along Interstate 84. Authorities say a Subaru SUV slammed into the victim Monday morning around 6:30am near mile post 65.9 in Ada County, Idaho. According to a press release from...
nbcrightnow.com
Crash near 19th and 395 in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 7 a.m. Both northbound lanes of 395 are reopened. According to the WSP, the crash scene has been cleared. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is on the scene of a crash near the intersection of 19th Ave and 395 in Kennewick. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson...
FOX 11 and 41
Kennewick Fire and Police on scene of six derailed train cars
KENNWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Fire Department alongside the Kennewick Police Department and BNSF Railway are on scene of a corn train that derailed off Fruitland St. in Kennewick. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael, a total of six train cars were off the tracks. All of which were loaded...
Tri-City Herald
Tri-Cities truck driver dies after being hit by a car while walking on I-84 in Idaho
A Pasco man died after he was hit by a vehicle while walking on the interstate near Boise on Tuesday morning, according to an Idaho State Police news release. Police said the incident happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. in a westbound lane of Interstate 84 near milepost 66 — between the Blacks Creek Road and Mayfield exits.
Franklin Sheriff Calls for Big Change in Relationship with Benton County
(Pasco, WA) -- Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond is calling for more independence for the county itself, specifically in areas where there are a number of shared services with Benton County. In the letter, posted to Facebook Tuesday, Sheriff Raymond called for the hiring of several key administrators, using money Franklin currently pays to Benton for shared services. Sheriff Raymond's letter used words like "subservient" and "big brother mentality" to describe the current working relationship between the two counties, with Franklin, he appears to say, getting the short end of the partnership. In his words, he says "Big Brother is going to stomp us into the ground until we are insignificant"
98.3 The KEY
Pasco WA
