California witness snaps image of silent triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshFallbrook, CA
Jade Janks: Woman found guilty of murdering stepdad after finding nude photos on his laptopLavinia ThompsonVista, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
California witness says green light uses blinking method to move great distancesRoger MarshOceanside, CA
This Massive Southern California Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenTemecula, CA
Eater
Where to Drink Wine in San Diego Right Now
San Diego is filled to the brim with wine bars and urban wineries showcasing California-made wines as well as top vintners from around the world. Some spots offer cheese boards, curated meats, and even full food menus to accompany their pours, while other wine hubs double as spaces for events, live music, and classes about wine. Regardless of your drink knowledge, the county is overflowing with wine bars and tasting rooms for everyone 21 and up. Check out the list below to uncover the best places to buy and drink wine in the San Diego area.
Eater
A Popular Yet Controversial New York City Pizzeria Is Coming to San Diego
An NYC slice shop that draws long lines for its Neapolitan pizzas and Sicilian square pies is expanding to San Diego where its first location is landing in the Gaslamp. Founded in 2012 in the Manhattan neighborhood of Nolita, Prince Street Pizza is planning to open downtown in the former Mariscos El Pulpo space on Market Street early this year.
thepalmspringspost.com
In former Stein Mart location, a collection of California-cool crafted goods now waits to be discovered
One step into the vast, open space in the center of the Plaza Del Sol Shopping Center off South Palm Canyon Drive and you can tell one thing immediately: This ain’t no Stein Mart. Gone are the floral print blouses, “tummy control” leggings, and housewares. In their place is...
Eater
5 New Restaurants and Bars That Have Opened in San Diego
Having a tough time keeping up with all the new dining options? Welcome to the Opening Report, a curated roundup of recent restaurant openings big and small across San Diego. We begin 2023 with a collection of fresh spots that will be regularly updated; revisit last year’s extensive lineup here.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
SLIB Negotiates Sale of 144-Unit Community in Oceanside, California
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Merrill Gardens Oceanside. The 144-unit independent living, assisted living and memory care community is located in Oceanside, a coastal city between Los Angeles and San Diego. The community was built in 1999, totaling approximately 96,905 square...
Scripps Ranch restaurant to be featured on Guy Fieri show
A popular San Diego café is about to be featured on Guy Fieri’s show on Food Network. ABC 10News spoke with the owners when they were struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic.
NBC San Diego
16-Foot Waves? Big Thursday Is Barreling Down on San Diego
A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area Wednesday and is expected to bring with it some of the biggest waves in recent memory. Combined with possible coastal flooding from anticipated heavy rainfall, locals in Ocean Beach, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, La Jolla and elsewhere may be in for a memorable couple days of stormy weather.
San Diego is behind on building roundabouts. See where officials are planning more
SAN DIEGO — San Diego plans to build 35 new roundabouts by 2035, but the city is already behind on its short-term traffic construction goals it set several years ago. Roundabouts and traffic circles are generally an intersection where traffic travels in a counter-clockwise direction, usually around a landscaped island. According to the county’s definitions, the difference between the two is that a modern roundabout is a circular intersection on a higher-speed, non-residential street, while traffic circles are smaller and usually installed in two-lane streets.
pacificsandiego.com
New Italian restaurant Al Dente now open in University Heights
Al Dente, a new Italian restaurant, opened earlier in December in the former Basilico pizzeria space in University Heights. Launched by the Sicilian and Neapolitan restaurateurs behind San Diego’s Rusticucina and Zama restaurants, Al Dente specializes in Italian dishes with a modern twist. Pastas are made in-house and game meat is used in many dishes, including boar sausage, bison tartare and elk chops. Some of the dishes on the opening menu are oxtail ravioli, truffle gnocchi, fettuccine pistachio e burrata and vongole al prezzemolo (clams in white wine garlic and olive oil sauce).
'Hike for Maya Millete' marks 2 years since Chula Vista mom went missing
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — This weekend marks two years since Maya Millete went missing from her home in Chula Vista. Her husband, Larry Millete, is charged with her murder. His preliminary hearing is set for January 11 in Downtown San Diego court. Maya’s family is sponsoring a hike in...
California witness snaps image of silent triangle-shaped object
A California witness at Fallbrook reported watching and videotaping a low-flying, triangle-shaped object with red and white lights at about 7:07 p.m. on December 27, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
kusi.com
Excess rain brings flooding to San Diego roads
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The ongoing winter season has brought excess rain to the West Coast. Experts hope that these rainstorms will lift California’s years-long drought. Unfortunately, the excess water has lead to flooding in some parts of San Diego County. KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live with details....
San Diego storms: Where city and county residents can get free sandbags
To prepare for storm conditions across San Diego County, numerous locations are offering free sandbags for San Diegans.
Spike in lice infestations reported in North County
An uptick of lice infestations in North County San Diego has been reported by a website created by lice removal specialists.
kusi.com
Two San Diego families involved in “Varsity Blues” college scandal
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The mastermind behind the most publicized college admissions scam in recent memory, William Singer, will go to prison for three and a half years after a ruling by federal judge in Boston. More than 50 people involved have been charged. Two San Diegans and their...
NBC San Diego
Meet Mila: First Baby Born in 2023 in San Diego
At the stroke of midnight, a nurse gave birth to what is believed to be the first 2023 baby born in San Diego. Baby Mila was born at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital to Dulce Robles and Michael Koesterer, according to Jennifer Chatfield, Director of Internal & External Communications at Sharp HealthCare.
chulavistatoday.com
SuperLotto Ticket Worth $13K sold in Chula Vista
The California Lottery did not produce a winner with all six numbers in Saturday night’s SuperLotto Plus drawing, but a player in Chula Vista bought a ticket worth more than $13,000, officials announced. A ticket sold at a CVS pharmacy on 3rd Avenue in Chula Vista is one of...
