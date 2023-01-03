ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Eater

Where to Drink Wine in San Diego Right Now

San Diego is filled to the brim with wine bars and urban wineries showcasing California-made wines as well as top vintners from around the world. Some spots offer cheese boards, curated meats, and even full food menus to accompany their pours, while other wine hubs double as spaces for events, live music, and classes about wine. Regardless of your drink knowledge, the county is overflowing with wine bars and tasting rooms for everyone 21 and up. Check out the list below to uncover the best places to buy and drink wine in the San Diego area.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

A Popular Yet Controversial New York City Pizzeria Is Coming to San Diego

An NYC slice shop that draws long lines for its Neapolitan pizzas and Sicilian square pies is expanding to San Diego where its first location is landing in the Gaslamp. Founded in 2012 in the Manhattan neighborhood of Nolita, Prince Street Pizza is planning to open downtown in the former Mariscos El Pulpo space on Market Street early this year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

5 New Restaurants and Bars That Have Opened in San Diego

Having a tough time keeping up with all the new dining options? Welcome to the Opening Report, a curated roundup of recent restaurant openings big and small across San Diego. We begin 2023 with a collection of fresh spots that will be regularly updated; revisit last year’s extensive lineup here.
SAN DIEGO, CA
seniorshousingbusiness.com

SLIB Negotiates Sale of 144-Unit Community in Oceanside, California

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Merrill Gardens Oceanside. The 144-unit independent living, assisted living and memory care community is located in Oceanside, a coastal city between Los Angeles and San Diego. The community was built in 1999, totaling approximately 96,905 square...
OCEANSIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

16-Foot Waves? Big Thursday Is Barreling Down on San Diego

A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area Wednesday and is expected to bring with it some of the biggest waves in recent memory. Combined with possible coastal flooding from anticipated heavy rainfall, locals in Ocean Beach, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, La Jolla and elsewhere may be in for a memorable couple days of stormy weather.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego is behind on building roundabouts. See where officials are planning more

SAN DIEGO — San Diego plans to build 35 new roundabouts by 2035, but the city is already behind on its short-term traffic construction goals it set several years ago. Roundabouts and traffic circles are generally an intersection where traffic travels in a counter-clockwise direction, usually around a landscaped island. According to the county’s definitions, the difference between the two is that a modern roundabout is a circular intersection on a higher-speed, non-residential street, while traffic circles are smaller and usually installed in two-lane streets.
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

New Italian restaurant Al Dente now open in University Heights

Al Dente, a new Italian restaurant, opened earlier in December in the former Basilico pizzeria space in University Heights. Launched by the Sicilian and Neapolitan restaurateurs behind San Diego’s Rusticucina and Zama restaurants, Al Dente specializes in Italian dishes with a modern twist. Pastas are made in-house and game meat is used in many dishes, including boar sausage, bison tartare and elk chops. Some of the dishes on the opening menu are oxtail ravioli, truffle gnocchi, fettuccine pistachio e burrata and vongole al prezzemolo (clams in white wine garlic and olive oil sauce).
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Excess rain brings flooding to San Diego roads

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The ongoing winter season has brought excess rain to the West Coast. Experts hope that these rainstorms will lift California’s years-long drought. Unfortunately, the excess water has lead to flooding in some parts of San Diego County. KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live with details....
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Meet Mila: First Baby Born in 2023 in San Diego

At the stroke of midnight, a nurse gave birth to what is believed to be the first 2023 baby born in San Diego. Baby Mila was born at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital to Dulce Robles and Michael Koesterer, according to Jennifer Chatfield, Director of Internal & External Communications at Sharp HealthCare.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

SuperLotto Ticket Worth $13K sold in Chula Vista

The California Lottery did not produce a winner with all six numbers in Saturday night’s SuperLotto Plus drawing, but a player in Chula Vista bought a ticket worth more than $13,000, officials announced. A ticket sold at a CVS pharmacy on 3rd Avenue in Chula Vista is one of...
CHULA VISTA, CA

