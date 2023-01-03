ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

The Center Square

New legislation for landlords takes effect Jan. 1, meant to keep tenants safer

(The Center Square) – Landlords in Florida will have a new set of rules to abide by come Jan. 1 when new legislation goes into effect. Senate Bill 898, also known as ‘Miya’s Law’, is named after Miya Marcano, a 19-year-old student who was killed in her apartment complex in Orlando in 2021 by a maintenance worker who had access to a master key. The law was designed by lawmakers to provide more safety measures for tenants by keeping records of who has access to...
FLORIDA STATE
CNET

What's the Minimum Wage in Your State in 2023?

The minimum wage went up in 23 states at the start of 2023, with several more set to raise their base hourly pay in the months to come. Those increases, which will benefit roughly 8.4 million Americans, range from 23 cents in Michigan to $1.50 in Nebraska. In Washington, DC, only the minimum wage for tipped employees increased -- by 65 cents, to $6 an hour -- as part of the elimination of a tipped minimum wage in the next four years.
ALABAMA STATE
Blogging Big Blue

Wage increase: US states to raise workers’ salary starting on January 2023!

Nearly half of the states withinside the United States have a gift for their employees on New Year’s Day: a minimum wage increase. According to an evaluation from the Economic Policy Institute, a left-leaning suppose tank, 8.4 million people will begin getting a better paycheck to come January 1. That’s because of a mixture of inflation adjustments, legislation, and poll measures.
ARIZONA STATE
Money

Minimum Wage Workers Just Got a Raise in These 23 States

Nearly two dozen states rang in the new year with hourly minimum wage increases, boosting paychecks for millions of U.S. workers. The pay raises are now in effect for 8.4 million workers across 23 states, set in motion by previously passed legislation, ballot measure or as annual cost of living adjustments, according to a data analysis by the nonprofit think tank Economic Policy Institute. Twenty-seven cities and counties also bumped up their minimum wages on Jan. 1, and four more states are hiking minimum wages later this year, adding to the number of Americans expected to see higher earnings.
COLORADO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Crumbl Cookies locations face $58K in fines after violating child labor laws

Multiple Crumbl Cookies franchises are facing nearly $58,000 in fines for violating child labor regulations in six states, affecting 46 minor-aged workers, according to a news release sent out by the U.S. Department of Labor. The violations were said to have occurred at 11 franchises in six states, according to the release. Four of the locations mentioned were in Utah. A federal investigation found young employees, between the ages of...
UTAH STATE
19thnews.org

With Congress divided, Democrat-led states may take the lead in expanding paid family and sick leave

The United States started 2023 as, yet again, one of the few wealthy nations without any national paid family leave or paid sick leave program. And with Congress divided, advocates are turning to the states to bolster benefits for workers and families — pointing to the nationwide rollback of abortion access and a “tripledemic” of COVID-19, RSV and seasonal flu that swept the nation as proof of the urgency of these measures.
CALIFORNIA STATE
marketplace.org

Once pandemic emergency protections end, millions likely to lose Medicaid

Like many people on Medicaid, Anecia Love of Clarksville, Tennessee, didn’t qualify for the medical coverage until she was expecting her first child. Tennessee’s Medicaid program, known as TennCare, covered her during her pregnancy in 2021. Then, her son — who was born on New Year’s Eve — automatically received coverage too.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
legalexaminer.com

Michigan Minimum Wage Set to Increase January 1, 2023

On January 1, 2023, Michigan’s minimum wage will increase as follows:. Hourly employees will increase from $9.87 to $10.10 per hour;. Minors aged 16 to 17 years of age, who receive 85% of the minimum wage, will now receive $8.59 per hour;. Tipped employees will increase from $3.75 to...
MICHIGAN STATE

