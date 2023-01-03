Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fourth stimulus check update after lawmaker asks congress to provide new payment up to $3,600 to Americans
A LAWMAKER has urged Congress to approve a new stimulus payment that could be worth as much as $3,600. There were three rounds of federal payments between 2020 and 2021 amid the Covid pandemic, but there hasn’t been a fourth. Payments have been sent out on a state and...
New legislation for landlords takes effect Jan. 1, meant to keep tenants safer
(The Center Square) – Landlords in Florida will have a new set of rules to abide by come Jan. 1 when new legislation goes into effect. Senate Bill 898, also known as ‘Miya’s Law’, is named after Miya Marcano, a 19-year-old student who was killed in her apartment complex in Orlando in 2021 by a maintenance worker who had access to a master key. The law was designed by lawmakers to provide more safety measures for tenants by keeping records of who has access to...
Travel nurses took high-paying jobs during Covid. But then their pay was slashed, sometimes in half.
In early 2022, Jordyn Bashford thought things were as good as they could be for a nurse amid the Covid pandemic. A few months earlier, she had signed an agreement with a travel nurse agency called Aya Healthcare and left Canada to work at a hospital in Vancouver, Washington. Before...
Minimum wage is going up in 23 states as $15 an hour gains steam. Is your state one of them?
Minimum wage is set to rise in 23 states, 41 localities as more places embrace $15 an hour. The hikes will help low-paid workers cope with inflation.
CNET
What's the Minimum Wage in Your State in 2023?
The minimum wage went up in 23 states at the start of 2023, with several more set to raise their base hourly pay in the months to come. Those increases, which will benefit roughly 8.4 million Americans, range from 23 cents in Michigan to $1.50 in Nebraska. In Washington, DC, only the minimum wage for tipped employees increased -- by 65 cents, to $6 an hour -- as part of the elimination of a tipped minimum wage in the next four years.
From increases in minimum wage to recreational marijuana, these new laws take effect in 2023
As President Joe Biden scored several legislative wins last year, voters across the country headed to the polls in November to decide on local measures.
Bryan Kohberger Switched License Plates After Idaho Murders
On December 30, Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the four University of Idaho murders.
Wage increase: US states to raise workers’ salary starting on January 2023!
Nearly half of the states withinside the United States have a gift for their employees on New Year’s Day: a minimum wage increase. According to an evaluation from the Economic Policy Institute, a left-leaning suppose tank, 8.4 million people will begin getting a better paycheck to come January 1. That’s because of a mixture of inflation adjustments, legislation, and poll measures.
Minimum Wage Workers Just Got a Raise in These 23 States
Nearly two dozen states rang in the new year with hourly minimum wage increases, boosting paychecks for millions of U.S. workers. The pay raises are now in effect for 8.4 million workers across 23 states, set in motion by previously passed legislation, ballot measure or as annual cost of living adjustments, according to a data analysis by the nonprofit think tank Economic Policy Institute. Twenty-seven cities and counties also bumped up their minimum wages on Jan. 1, and four more states are hiking minimum wages later this year, adding to the number of Americans expected to see higher earnings.
Florida’s lawsuit against feds over Biden immigration policies set to begin
TALLAHASSEE — Amid a fierce national debate about immigration issues, Florida next week will try to convince a U.S. district judge that the Biden administration is violating federal laws through policies that lead to releasing undocumented immigrants. Pensacola-based U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell is scheduled to begin a...
Crumbl Cookies locations face $58K in fines after violating child labor laws
Multiple Crumbl Cookies franchises are facing nearly $58,000 in fines for violating child labor regulations in six states, affecting 46 minor-aged workers, according to a news release sent out by the U.S. Department of Labor. The violations were said to have occurred at 11 franchises in six states, according to the release. Four of the locations mentioned were in Utah. A federal investigation found young employees, between the ages of...
McCarthy fails and fails again: GOP stalemate on new speaker
WASHINGTON — (AP) — For a third day, divided Republicans left the speaker's chair of the U.S. House sitting empty Thursday, as party leader Kevin McCarthy failed and failed again in an excruciating string of ballots to win enough GOP votes to seize the chamber's gavel. Pressure was...
California changing pay requirement for workers with COVID-19
California regulators voted Thursday to end a rule requiring companies to pay employees who can't work because they got infected with COVID-19 while on the job.
Student Loan Forgiveness Update: Biden Administration Files Briefs With SCOTUS Defending Plan
After weeks with no updates, there's a new development in the ongoing battle around the federal student loan forgiveness program. Last night, Jan. 4, the Biden administration officially filed a legal...
Minimum wages set to increase in 27 states in 2023 by an average of $0.87
In 2023, the minimum wage was set to increase in 27 states. The increases range from $0.23 in Michigan (a 2.28% increase from 2022) to $1.50 in Nebraska (a 14.29% increase from 2022). one increase was set to take effect on December 31, 2022;. 22 increases were set to take...
19thnews.org
With Congress divided, Democrat-led states may take the lead in expanding paid family and sick leave
The United States started 2023 as, yet again, one of the few wealthy nations without any national paid family leave or paid sick leave program. And with Congress divided, advocates are turning to the states to bolster benefits for workers and families — pointing to the nationwide rollback of abortion access and a “tripledemic” of COVID-19, RSV and seasonal flu that swept the nation as proof of the urgency of these measures.
marketplace.org
Once pandemic emergency protections end, millions likely to lose Medicaid
Like many people on Medicaid, Anecia Love of Clarksville, Tennessee, didn’t qualify for the medical coverage until she was expecting her first child. Tennessee’s Medicaid program, known as TennCare, covered her during her pregnancy in 2021. Then, her son — who was born on New Year’s Eve — automatically received coverage too.
hstoday.us
OIG: DHS Did Not Fully Comply With Background Check System to Prevent Prohibited Firearm Ownership
An audit by the Office of Inspector General (OIG) has found that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) did not consistently comply with National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) requirements. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) uses NICS to prevent prohibited persons from obtaining firearms. OIG’s audit found that...
legalexaminer.com
Michigan Minimum Wage Set to Increase January 1, 2023
On January 1, 2023, Michigan’s minimum wage will increase as follows:. Hourly employees will increase from $9.87 to $10.10 per hour;. Minors aged 16 to 17 years of age, who receive 85% of the minimum wage, will now receive $8.59 per hour;. Tipped employees will increase from $3.75 to...
Chronicle
Washington Lawmaker Introduces Proposal to Pay Prisoners Minimum Wage
A Washington legislator who served time behind bars contends it is time for the state to stop saving millions on the backs of inmates who are paid pennies for work in prison jobs. “This is an evolution of slavery,” Rep. Tarra Simmons, D-Bremerton, told reporters. She is proposing that inmates...
